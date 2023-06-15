Through personal ups and downs, they've waited years to perform Hajj. These are their stories
This year’s Hajj is a landmark: the first full pilgrimage after a daunting period of three years when the COVID-19 pandemic sharply reduced the scale of one of Islam’s holiest rites. Millions of Muslims from around the world will start converging next week on Mecca in Saudi Arabia to begin several days of rituals. For pilgrims, it is the ultimate spiritual moment of their lives, a chance to seek God’s forgiveness for their sins and walk in the footsteps of revered prophets. It’s a mass, communal experience, with Muslims of every race and class performing it together as one. It's also deeply personal, as each pilgrim brings his or her own yearnings and experiences.
How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
WASHINGTON (AP) — The outcome of past cases against defendants accused of hoarding classified documents looms as an ominous guidepost for the legal jeopardy Donald Trump could face. The former president pleaded not-guilty on Tuesday to charges including willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act. A former National Security Agency contractor who pleaded guilty to the charge in 2019 after investigators found classified documents strewn about his home, car and storage shed was sentenced to nine years in prison. Despite the details in the indictment, Trump has some avenues to try to contest the charges.
US guided-missile submarine arrives in South Korea, a day after North Korea resumes missile tests
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying about 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korea. The USS Michigan’s arrival on Friday, the first of its kind in six years, came a day after North Korea resumed missile tests in protest of the U.S.-South Korean live-fire drills. South Korean officials say the submarine's arrival is part of a recent bilateral agreements on enhancing “regular visibility” of U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula in response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear program. On Thursday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters,
Energy Department among federal agencies breached by Russian ransomware gang
U.S. officials say the Department of Energy is among a small number of federal agencies compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang’s global hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments. They say the impact is not expected to be great. Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters that the hacking campaign was short, opportunistic and caught quickly. A senior CISA official said neither the U.S. military nor intelligence community was affected. Known victims to date include Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles and Oregon's Department of Transportation.
Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens
PERRYTON, Texas (AP) — The number of deaths has climbed to three after a tornado tore through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, leaving dozens more injured widespread damage. Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher tells reporters three people were killed in the storm that ripped through Thursday afternoon. He said at least one person was killed in a mobile home park that took a “direct hit” from a tornado. Dutcher said at least 30 trailers were damaged or destroyed. First responders from surrounding areas and from Oklahoma descended on the town, which is home to more than 8,000 people and about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo, just south of the Oklahoma line.
Bus full of seniors heading to a casino in Canada collides with truck, killing 15 people
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba Thursday, killing 15 people and injuring 10 more. Rob Hill, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the bus was carrying 25 people and authorities in Manitoba were deploying all their resources to the scene. TV broadcasters aired images of what looked like a large van or bus smoldering in a ditch near a transport truck with a smashed engine on a road. The pavement was littered with debris, including what looked like a walking aid.
Students meet under trees as schools shelter villagers displaced by Philippine volcano
MALILIPOT, Philippines (AP) — Nearly 20,000 people have fled from an erupting volcano in the Philippines and are sheltering in schools, disrupting the education of thousands of students. Officials said Friday that many students are having classes in chapels and tents or under trees. The Mayon volcano in northeastern Albay province is one of the deadliest of 24 active volcanoes across the Philippine archipelago. It began expelling lava late Sunday in a gentle eruption that has not caused any injuries or deaths. But officials warn that it could drag on for months and cause a prolonged humanitarian crisis.
Sam Bankman-Fried could face 2 criminal trials, with prosecution on some charges delayed until 2024
NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried may face two criminal trials after a federal judge granted a request by prosecutors to delay a trial on some of the charges until next year. Bankman-Fried faces trial in October on charges brought against him last year. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan set a March 11 trial date for him on newer charges filed earlier this year. Earlier in the day, Bankman-Fried was in court as his lawyers argued for the dismissal of charges against him. Kaplan was skeptical about some of their arguments, telling one attorney he'd made an “extraordinarily imaginative argument.” Prosecutors say the man once praised as a cryptocurrency visionary cheated investors and looted customer deposits. Kaplan did not immediately rule.
Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. Miami police did not respond when asked Thursday evening whether they were investigating. McGregor's attorney, Barbara Llanes, says her client denies wrongdoing and “will not be intimidated.” The accuser's attorney says her client would discuss settlement offers before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.
American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle, leaving one woman dead
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say an American man has been arrested over the death of one U.S. tourist and an assault on another near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep slope. The incident close to the popular tourist attraction happened on Wednesday afternoon. Police said Thursday that the 30-year-old man met the young women on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail. They said he then “physically attacked” the 21-year-old woman. When her 22-year-old companion tried to intervene, he choked her and pushed her down a slope. Police say the assailant appears to have attempted to sexually assault the younger woman before also pushing her down the slope. She died at a hospital overnight.
