Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss. Writing on his social media network Monday night, Trump said: “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED. Hours earlier, his bond had been set at $200,000. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that when Trump surrenders there will be a “hard lockdown” of the area surrounding the main county jail.
How a mix of natural and human-caused factors cooked up Tropical Storm Hilary's soggy mess
Scientists figure a natural El Nino, human-caused climate change, a stubborn heat dome over the nation’s midsection and other factors cooked up Hilary’s record-breaking slosh into California and Nevada. Cooked up is the key phrase because hot water and hot air were both crucial in growing Hilary quickly and then steering the storm on an unusual path that dumped 10 months of rain in just one weekend in some normally bone-dry places. Nearly a foot of rain fell along a couple of Southern California mountains while cities easily exceeded summertime records.
Biden says federal government will help Maui 'for as long as it takes' to recover from wildfire
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — President Joe Biden has told survivors of Hawaii’s wildfires that the nation “grieves with you.” He promised that the federal government will help "for as long as it takes” Hawaii to recover from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Biden arrived in Maui on Monday, 13 days after the wildfires ravaged the western part of the island. At least 115 people were killed. Biden and his wife, Jill, surveyed the devastation, were briefed by state and local officials, and met with survivors and first responders before returning to the mainland.
Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court is allowing Alabama to enforce a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children. Monday's ruling is a victory for Republican-led states seeking to prohibit minors from receiving the gender-affirming medications. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a judge’s ruling that had temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the ban. A trial is scheduled for April 2 on whether to permanently block the law, but the appellate decision is a boost for Alabama’s efforts to keep the ban in place.
Divisive Thai ex-Prime Minister Thaksin returns from exile as party seeks to form new government
BANGKOK (AP) — Divisive ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has returned to Thailand after years of self-imposed exile to face criminal charges on the same day that a party affiliated with him plans to start forming a new government. Thaksin has said his decision to return has nothing to do with an expected vote in Parliament later in the day on a candidate from the Pheu Thai party for prime minister. But many believe his arrival is connected to the party’s pursuit of power. Thaksin, who was ousted in a 2006 military coup, was convicted in absentia in several criminal cases that he said were politically motivated. He could face prison time unless he receives a royal pardon.
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says female soldiers face rampant sexism, sexual harassment and other gender-related challenges in male dominated Army special operations units. The report on Monday comes eight years after the Pentagon opened all combat jobs to women. U.S. Army Special Operations Command reports a wide range of “overtly sexist” comments from male soldiers, including a broad aversion to females serving in commando units. It says the comments are “not outliers” but represent a common sentiment that females don’t belong on special operations teams. Several recommendations involving increased training to expand awareness of sexual harassment, mentorship, health care and other issues have been completed. Others are in progress.
FDA approves RSV vaccine for moms-to-be to guard their newborns
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved the first RSV vaccine for pregnant women to protect their newborns. The respiratory infection fills hospitals with wheezing babies every fall and winter. Pfizer's vaccine, given in late pregnancy, allows moms-to-be to develop virus-fighting antibodies that pass to their fetus. The Food and Drug Administration approval came late Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off before maternal vaccinations begin. The only other option to protect babies is giving them lab-made antibodies. RSV is a coldlike nuisance for most healthy people but it can be life-threatening for the very young.
Cambodian Parliament approves longtime leader's son as prime minister as part of generational change
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The son of longtime autocratic Cambodian leader Hun Sen has been approved as the country’s new prime minister, part of a generational change in top positions in the Southeast Asian nation. Hun Manet won his first seat in Parliament in July elections and takes over from his father after serving as Cambodia’s army chief. But even though he’s at the head of a Cabinet made up of about 3/4 new faces, most are the children or are otherwise related to those they are replacing. Experts caution against expecting broad changes in the country, where human rights have been under attack and dissent suppressed.
Japan to start releasing Fukushima plant's treated radioactive water to sea as early as Thursday
TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government treated and diluted radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant will be released into the ocean as early as Thursday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave the final go-ahead at a meeting Tuesday of the Cabinet ministers involved in the plan. He instructed the plant's operator to being the release Thursday if weather conditions permits. It comes more than 12 years after nuclear meltdowns at the plant caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami. The water has been accumulating since then and will be released over decades.
Angry reaction after Spanish soccer leader kissed a Women’s World Cup star on the mouth
MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s soccer federation marred the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a statement attributed to the player he kissed. The kiss was shocking given the sport’s long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct by male soccer presidents and coaches against female players on national teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.