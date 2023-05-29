Debt ceiling deal: What's in, what's out of the bill to avert US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — The details of the deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are out. The 99-page bill produced from their agreement Sunday would avoid a federal default while limiting government spending. But the two leaders still have to persuade Congress to pass the bill. Both sides can point to some victories in the package. It includes provisions to fund medical care for veterans, change work requirements for some recipients of government aid and streamline environmental reviews for energy projects. But some conservatives are concerned that the compromise doesn't cut future deficits enough. And Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps.
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Nine people are injured after gunfire erupted along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day. A police spokesperson said several of the victims were taken to a children’s hospital. However, authorities have not yet released the ages of the victims or provided details about their conditions. A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire. One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought.
'He's home': Missing 73 years, Medal of Honor recipient's remains return to Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An American soldier awarded the Medal of Honor after he went missing in battle during the Korean War was buried on Memorial Day near his hometown in Georgia. A wounded Army Pfc. Luther Herschel Story was last seen on Sept. 1, 1950, when he stayed behind to cover his infantry unit's retreat. Story posthumously received the Medal of Honor, but his fate was unknown until the U.S. military matched DNA from Story's relatives to a set of unidentified bones in April. He was buried Monday afternoon at the Andersonville National Cemetery near his hometown of Americus. Story's niece, Judy Wade, says she's glad that he's finally come home.
Impeachment trial of Texas’ Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A historic impeachment trial in Texas to determine whether Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton should be permanently removed from office will begin no later than August in the state Senate. The Texas Senate on Monday moved to start organizing the trial for Paxton, who was suspended from office Saturday when the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to impeach the three-term attorney general. Paxton has been dogged by ethical and criminal accusations since taking office in 2015. He has called the House investigation that led to his impeachment “corrupt” and denies wrongdoing.
Teenager walks at brain injury event weeks after getting shot in head for knocking on wrong door
Ralph Yarl walked at a brain injury awareness event on Monday, just weeks after he was shot in the head for accidentally knocking on the wrong door in Kansas City, Missouri. The Black 17-year-old was trying to pick up his younger brothers. Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, is accused of shooting him. Yarl suffered a traumatic brain injury, and the shooting drew worldwide attention. On Monday, Yarl walked at a Memorial Day race for brain injury awareness. Many people registered to be part of “Team Ralph” as they raced through the park. Yarl's family said it’s important for Yarl to see that he’s not alone.
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine. Graham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. Zelenskyy's office later released an edited video of the encounter in which Graham notes that “the Russians are dying" and describes the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.” Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation. But the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other. It caused outrage in Russia. The Russian Interior Ministry issued the arrest warrant on Monday.
China launches new crew for space station, with eye to putting astronauts on moon before 2030
BEIJING (AP) — China has launched a spacecraft carrying a new three-person crew for its orbiting space station. This comes as it plans to put astronauts on the moon before the end of the decade. The Shenzhou 16 spacecraft lifted off from the Jiuquan launch center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China atop a Long March 2-F rocket at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday. The crew, including China's first civilian astronaut, will overlap briefly with three aboard the Tiangong station, who will then return to Earth after completing their six-month mission. China said Monday it plans to expand the space station and launch a crewed mission to the moon before 2030.
As rising oceans threaten NYC, study documents another risk: The city is sinking
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is sinking under the weight of its skyscrapers, homes, pavement and humanity itself. New research published this month says the city is sinking at an average rate of 1 to 2 millimeters a year. The study sought to estimate how much that process is being hurried along by the weight of its roughly 1 million buildings. The research team calculated that all those structures add up to about 1.7 trillion tons of concrete, metal and glass — about the mass of 4,700 Empire State buildings. While the process is slow, the study's lead researcher says parts of the city will eventually be under water.
Third nuclear reactor reaches 100% power output at Georgia's Plant Vogtle
ATLANTA (AP) — A new reactor at a nuclear power plant in Georgia has reached its full power output for the first time. Georgia Power Co. announced Monday that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle has reached its full output of 1,100 megawatts of electricity. That’s enough to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses. The reactor southeast of Augusta is scheduled to enter commercial operation within the next month. Units 3 and 4 at Plant Vogtle are the first new reactors built from scratch in decades in the United States. The fourth reactor has finished a key testing phase and operators expect to start loading radioactive fuel between July and October.
Exclusive secrets of the National Spelling Bee: Picking the words to identify a champion
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The word list for the Scripps National Spelling Bee is crafted by a panel of 21 people, including five former Scripps champions. Those who submit words for use in the bee are given assignments throughout the year to come up with a certain number of words at a certain level of difficulty. Then the panel meets to debate the words and toss out the ones that are unfair or pose unresolvable problems. Even as spellers have improved with the help of comprehensive study guides and private coaching, panelists are confident they can continue to come up with words difficult enough to identify a champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.