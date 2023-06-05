Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path
WASHINGTON (AP) — The pilot of the business jet that flew over Washington and crashed in Virginia appeared to be slumped over and unresponsive, the fighter jet pilots reported, according to three US officials briefed on the matter. The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Authorities say four people were killed in the crash in a remote part of Virginia Sunday. The identities of the four people weren’t immediately released. Federal investigators say it will take a few days to solve the mystery of why the plane veered off course and slammed into a mountain.
A man wants to trademark 'Trump too small' for T-shirts. Now the Supreme Court will hear the case.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hear a case in which a man tried to trademark a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump as “too small.” The Justice Department is supporting President Joe Biden’s once and possibly future rival in urging the court to deny a trademark for the suggestive phrase “Trump too small” that a California man wants to put on T-shirts. The case will be argued in the fall, one of two disputes on the court’s upcoming agenda that involve Trump or one of his businesses. Government officials say the phrase “Trump too small” could still be used, just not trademarked because Trump had not consented to its use. But a federal appeals court said refusing trademark registration violated free speech rights.
California insurance market rattled by withdrawal of major companies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two insurance industry giants have stepped back from the California marketplace. They say that wildfire risk and soaring construction costs have prompted them to stop writing new policies. State Farm announced last week it would stop accepting applications for all business and personal lines of property and casualty insurance. Allstate announced in November it would pause new homeowners, condo and commercial insurance policies in the state. California’s unsettled market aligns with trends across the country. Insurance companies are boosting rates, limiting coverage or pulling out completely from regions susceptible to wildfires and other natural disasters.
Lawyer says Rep. George Santos would go to jail to keep identities of bond cosigners secret
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos’ lawyer says the indicted Republican would risk going to jail to protect the identities of the people who cosigned the $500,000 bond enabling his pretrial release. The lawyer, Joseph Murray, urged a judge Monday to deny a request by news outlets to unseal the names of Santos’ bond guarantors, suggesting they could “suffer great distress," including possible job losses and physical harm, if they’re identified publicly. Murray wrote, “My client would rather surrender to pretrial detainment than subject these suretors to what will inevitably come.” Santos pleaded not guilty May 10 to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign, lied to Congress and cheated to collect unemployment benefits.
Oregon is invested in Fox Corp. and is investigating its board over bogus election fraud claims
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general has announced she has begun investigating the board of directors of Fox Corp. for breaching its fiduciary duties by allowing Fox News to broadcast false claims about the 2020 presidential election. Those claims that cost the broadcaster almost $800 million in a lawsuit. Also joining the investigation is Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read, who oversees the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which owns more than 250,000 shares of Fox stock. Both Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Read are Democrats. In April, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to avert a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit.
Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma school board has voted to approve what would be the nation's first publicly funded religious school. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 to approve an application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma. The approval came despite a warning from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond that it was unconstitutional. The Archdiocese wants to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School as an online public charter school. It would be open to students across the state in kindergarten through grade 12. Drummond says the board's decision exposes them and the state to potential litigation. The group Americans United for Separation of Church and State vowed to challenge the decision in court.
Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain
NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists at two dozen local newspapers across the U.S. walked off the job Monday to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at Gannett, the country’s biggest newspaper chain. The mostly one-day strike coincided with Gannett’s annual shareholder meeting, during which the company’s board was duly elected despite the NewsGuild-CWA union urging shareholders to withhold their votes from CEO and board chairman Mike Reed as an expression of no confidence in his leadership. The strike includes journalists from Arizona Republic, the Austin American-Statesman, the Bergen Record, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, and the Palm Beach Post. Gannett has said there would be no disruption to its news coverage during the strike.
Ukraine trying to end battlefield stalemate in what may be start of counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are making a major effort to punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast Ukraine for a second day in what may be the start of a counteroffensive. Russian officials seem to be trying to portray the Ukrainian attacks as the start of the counteroffensive. They said that Russian forces have foiled at least one assault. While not explicitly confirming such a large-scale effort, Kyiv authorities say their forces are indeed increasing offensive operations and making gains. But they suggest some of the Russian announcements are misinformation.
As India grieves train crash that killed 275, relatives try to identify bodies of loved ones
BHUBANESWAR, India (AP) — Families of the victims of India’s deadliest train crash in decades are filling a hospital to try to identify the bodies of their loved ones. So far only 45 bodies have been identified and 33 have been handed over to relatives. Investigators have said a signaling failure might have led to the three-train accident on Friday in eastern Odisha state which killed 275 people. Railway officials are recommending a criminal investigation. Some train service has been restored on tracks where the crash occurred after the mangled debris of the trains was removed.
Golden Knights take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final with 7-2 win over Panthers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and started an early blitz that chased the NHL’s hottest postseason goalie, and the Vegas Golden Knights seized control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2. Adin Hill continued his stellar play in net with 29 saves for the Golden Knights, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Marchessault also had an assist to finish with three points. Brett Howden scored twice for the Knights, who also got goals from Alec Martinez, Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio. Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers. The series shifts to Florida for Game 3 on Thursday.
