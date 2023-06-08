Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump says he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The remarkable development makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw. The indictment carries unmistakably grave legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if he’s convicted. But it also has enormous political implications, potentially upending a Republican presidential primary that Trump had been dominating. And it sets the stage for a sensational trial centered on claims that he willfully, and illegally, hoarded sensitive national security information. The Justice Department did not immediately confirm the indictment publicly.
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has issued a surprising ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, rejecting a Republican-led effort to weaken a landmark voting rights law. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberals in affirming a lower-court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map. The map had one majority Black seat out of seven congressional districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black. The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the landmark voting rights law.
The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here's what that means and how long the bull might run
The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low. The S&P 500 closed Thursday at 4,294, and the bull market is considered to have begun on Oct. 13, 2022, a day after the index closed at 3,577. The rally was driven by a small group of mostly high-valued technology stocks. Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market because bulls charge. In contrast, bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating.
'Dollarization' of North Korean economy, once vital, now potential threat to Kim's rule
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has tolerated the widespread use of more stable foreign currencies like U.S. dollars and the Chinese yuan since a bungled revaluation of the won in 2009 triggered runway inflation and public unrest. The so-called “dollarization” phenomenon helped ease inflation and stabilize foreign exchange rates. But experts say the currency substitution may hurt leader Kim Jong Un's authority by undermining the government’s control of the money supply and its ability to set monetary policies. Now, observers say Kim may be trying to roll back use of the dollar and yuan to tighten his grip on the economy, a move that could backfire by just confusing and angering the public.
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FBI agents have arrested a Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Online records show that Nate Paul was booked into an Austin jail Thursday afternoon after being taken into custody by federal agents. It was not immediately clear what charges led to his arrest, and the jail records said only that he was being held on a federal detainer. Paul’s entanglements with Paxton were central to the GOP-led state House of Representatives’ overwhelming vote to impeach the Republican last month.
Biden, Sunak vow to stick together on Ukraine, deepen cooperation on clean energy transition, AI
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are reiterating their commitment to help Ukraine repel Russia’s ongoing invasion, while agreeing to step up cooperation on the clean energy transition and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. The leaders’ wide-ranging talks Thursday at the White House also covered China, economic security, a critical minerals agreement and more. Biden and Sunak have already had four face-to-face meetings since Sunak became prime minister in October, but the talks in Washington offered the two leaders a chance for their most sustained interaction to date. The visit to Washington is Sunak's first since becoming Britain's prime minister in October.
To restore reefs dying in warming seas, UAE turns to coral nurseries
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Restoration efforts are underway in the United Arab Emirates as coral reefs face threats in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Environment Agency Abu Dhabi is re-planting corals after growing them in nurseries, while Dubai has announced it will plant 1 billion corals along the coast of the emirate. And Dubai's diving community has taken it upon themselves to learn how to plant corals. The oil-producing country is pushing for more environmental awareness ahead of hosting COP28 this November as it faces criticism for high greenhouse gas emissions.
Social media helps invent, then circulate info on DIY air purifiers amid wildfire smoke
NEW YORK (AP) — West Coast social media users are sharing their DIY tips for building an air purifier at home as smoke from Canada wildfires are cloaking much of the East Coast. In videos online, social media users are sharing their instructions on building a Corsi-Rosenthal air purifier. The relatively inexpensive air purifier relies on four air filters and one box fan. Angel Robertson's TikTok video on her DIY purifier has amassed more than 600,000 views. Robertson shared her video after seeing New Yorkers share their experiences with the smoke on TikTok and wanted to share her tips.
Panthers rally, top Golden Knights 3-2 in OT of Game 3 of Stanley Cup final
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored 4:27 into overtime and the Florida Panthers pulled off some more postseason dramatics to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night. Matthew Tkachuk tied it with 2:13 left in the third period for the Panthers, who got the franchise’s first title-series game win in seven tries. Florida had to fend off a power play to start overtime, and Verhaeghe got the winner from the slot to get the Panthers within 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Saturday night. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for Florida. Adin Hill made 20 saves for Vegas, but got beat on the only shot that came his way in overtime.
