More than 230 killed and 900 hurt after 2 trains derail in India. Hundreds are still trapped.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Two passenger trains have derailed in India, killing more than 230 people and trapping hundreds of others inside more than a dozen damaged rail cars. The accident, which happened Friday night about 137 miles southwest of Kolkata, created a chaotic scene of twisted wreckage as rescue teams desperately tried to free passengers and recover bodies. The cause was under investigation. The death toll rose steadily throughout the night. As dawn approached on Saturday, the top administrative official in the eastern state of Odisha said that at least 233 people were dead. He also said that about 900 people were injured in the accident.
US hiring jumped last month. So did unemployment. Here's what that says about the economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations and evidence of enduring strength in an economy that the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to cool. Friday’s report from the government reflected the job market’s resilience after more than a year of rapid interest rate increases by the Fed. Many industries, from construction to restaurants to health care, are still adding jobs to keep up with consumer demand and restore their workforces to pre-pandemic levels. Yet there were some mixed messages in the jobs figures, which also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, from a five-decade low of 3.4% in April.
Lies, complaints and Larry Nassar: Takeaways from the records detailing Jeffrey Epstein's final days
NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly four years after Jeffrey Epstein's death, thousands of pages of records obtained by The Associated Press are shedding new light on the financier’s time behind bars. The documents include emails between jail officials and psychological evaluations. They offer a fuller picture of Epstein's weeks inside the now-shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He killed himself at the federal jail in 2019. In the days and weeks that followed, corrections officials struggled to answer how such a high-profile detainee had been allowed to take his own life.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools 'due to vulgarity or violence'
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. And the Book of Mormon could be next. The Davis School District north of Salt Lake City banned the Bible from its elementary and middle schools in response to a parental complaint. After news of the Bible ban, the district said it received a complaint about the Book of Mormon. This all comes as parent activists throughout the United States sow alarm about how sex is talked about in schools.
US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea's failed military spy satellite launch
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with Russia and China over North Korea’s failed launch of a military spy satellite this week in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, which Moscow and Beijing refused to condemn. The confrontation in the council on Friday was the latest over the North’s escalating nuclear, ballistic missile and military programs. U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood warned that Pyongyang's actions are threatening international peace and security. The failed launch “not only disrupted maritime and air traffic in the region" but alarmed neighbors in Japan and South Korea, he said. China’s deputy U.N. ambassador Geng Shuang accused the U.S. of failing to respond to North Korea’s attempts at dialogue and instead resorting to sanctions.
US Defense Secretary Austin says Washington won't stand for 'coercion and bullying' from China
SINGAPORE (AP) — American Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says Washington would not stand for any “coercion and bullying” of its allies and partners by China, while assuring Beijing that the United States remains committed to maintaining the status quo on Taiwan and would prefer dialogue over conflict. Speaking Saturday at the so-called Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual forum bringing together top defense officials, diplomats and leaders, Austin lobbied for support for Washington’s vision of a “free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific within a world of rules and rights” as the best course to counter increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region.
How the most 'incompetent talk show host of all time' keeps getting guests
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Eric Andre Show” is ostensibly not a series that lends itself to longevity. Its titular star, who plays a version of himself and satirizes talk shows by putting unsuspecting celebrity guests through hellish interviews, has become considerably more famous since the series first aired over a decade ago. But through a combination of disguises and an artfully deceptive booking team, Andre is gearing up for the premiere of season six this Sunday on Adult Swim, boasting a star-studded list of guests in the episodes to come, including Lil Nas X, Natasha Lyonne and Jon Hamm.
Biden celebrates a 'crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is celebrating a “crisis averted” in his inaugural speech to the nation from the Oval Office. He's ready to sign on Saturday a budget agreement that suspends the nation's debt ceiling and eliminates the potential for a first-ever government default that would have sent shock waves through the U.S. and global economies. The legislation was passed by the Senate late Thursday night after being approved by the House the previous night. The weekend signing will end a tumultuous episode in Washington.
Acclaimed composer Kaija Saariaho dies at age 70 of brain tumor
Kaija Saariaho, who wrote acclaimed works that made her the among the most prominent composers of the 21st century, has died. She was 70. Saariaho's family says in a statement posted on her Facebook page that she died at her apartment in Paris. She had been diagnosed in February 2021 with an aggressive and incurable brain tumor. Her “L’Amour de Loin” premiered at the Salzburg Festival in 2000 and made its U.S. debut at Santa Fe two years later. In 2016, it became the first staged work by a female composer at the Metropolitan Opera since Ethel M. Smyth’s “Der Wald” in 1903.
Blinken warns Ukraine cease-fire now would result in ‘Potemkin peace,' legitimizing Russian invasion
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States and its allies should not support a cease-fire or peace talks to end the war in Ukraine until Kyiv gains strength and can negotiate on its own terms. Blinken said in Finland on Friday that heeding calls from Russia and others for negotiations now would result in a false “Potemkin peace” that wouldn’t secure Ukraine’s sovereignty and or enhance European security. He argued that a cease-fire allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin “to consolidate control over the territory he has seized, and rest, rearm, and re-attack" would not bring "a just and lasting peace.” Kyiv has given confusing signals about whether a counteroffensive is coming or already underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.