Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town
KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — Wildfires have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing at least six people, damaging or destroying over 270 structures and reducing most of a historic town to ash. County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said Wednesday that the number of fatalities could rise. At least two dozen people were injured by the fires. Bissen also said dozens have been evacuated. County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin says the fire was widespread in the historic tourist community of Lahaina, including on Front Street, a popular shopping and dining area. Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke is discouraging travelers from coming to Maui, saying that right now, it's “not a safe place to be.”
Anti-corruption presidential candidate assassinated at campaign event in Ecuador's capital
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — An Ecuadorian presidential candidate known for speaking up against corruption has been shot and killed at a political rally in the capital, an attack that comes amid a wave of startling violence in the South American country. President Guillermo Lasso confirmed the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio and suggested organized crime was behind his slaying, less than two weeks before the Aug. 20 presidential election. Villavicencio was one of eight candidates, though not the frontrunner. Ecuador’s attorney general’s office said a suspect in the assassination of Villavicencio died of injuries after being arrested by authorities.
Special counsel got a search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump's account, documents say
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for missing the deadline to company. That’s according to court documents released Wednesday. The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting San Francisco-based Twitter’s claim it should not have been held in contempt or sanctioned. It’s unclear what information Smith may have sought from the platform. Possibilities include data about when and where the posts were written, their engagement and the identities of other accounts that reposted Trump’s content.
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China. The administration says the move is targeted even though it reflects an intensifying competition between the world’s two biggest powers. The order signed Wednesday covers advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. Senior administration officials says that the effort stemmed from national security goals rather than economic interests, and that the categories it covered were intentionally narrow in scope. The order seeks to blunt China’s ability to use U.S. investments in its technology companies to upgrade its military while also preserving broader levels of trade.
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
PROVO, Utah (AP) — An armed Utah man accused of making violent threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president landed in the state Wednesday, authorities say. The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. as special agents tried to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City. Biden flew to Utah late Wednesday. The shooting is under review by the FBI. Authorities say Robertson posted online Monday that he had heard Biden was coming to Utah and he was planning to dig out a camouflage suit and begin “cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle.”
Khanun blows strong winds and heavy rains into South Korea, where thousands evacuated the coast
BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — A strong tropical storm is blowing ashore in South Korea and dumping heavy rain in its southern regions. Officials had evacuated thousands of coastal residents before Khanun made landfall Thursday morning. A foot of rain has fallen already in parts of the mainland and some streets were flooded. Khanun is forecast to advance up the Korean Peninsula for hours, with its eye brushing the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area. It will weaken by the time it moves to North Korea early Friday, but the greater Seoul area is still forecast to feel the impact until Friday afternoon.
Ohio vote shows enduring power of abortion rights at ballot box, giving Democrats a path in 2024
CHICAGO (AP) — Abortion wasn't technically on the ballot in Ohio's special election. But the overwhelming defeat of a measure that would have made it tougher to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution this fall was the latest indicator that the issue remains a powerful force at the ballot box. The election saw heavy turnout for what’s typically a sleepy summer election date and sets up another battle in November, when Ohio will be the only state this year to have reproductive rights on the ballot. It also gives hope to Democrats and other abortion-rights supporters who say the matter could sway voters their way again in 2024.
Virginia prison officials won't divulge complaints about facility where inmate died
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Corrections has refused to release records of complaints by inmates at a southwest Virginia prison that's under scrutiny in the 2022 death of an inmate. A lawsuit over the death of inmate Charles Givens raised allegations that multiple inmates at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center had been treated for hypothermia. The Associated Press sought two years of complaints related to frigid temperatures at the prison, nonfunctioning or poorly functioning heating systems and other allegations. The department said it identified 46 pages of responsive records, but invoked an exemption in the state’s open records law to withhold the documents. An agency spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Kidnappers in Haiti release US nurse and her young daughter nearly 2 weeks after their abduction
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An aid organization in Haiti says kidnappers have freed a U.S. nurse and her daughter nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped near the capital of Port-au-Prince. El Roi Haiti, the Christian group founded by Alix Dorsainvil’s husband, announced her release on Wednesday. The July 27 abduction of Dorsainvil and her child happened the very day the U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens to leave “as soon as possible” and ordered the departure of nonemergency U.S. government personnel from Haiti because of security concerns. The country remains under a U.S. “do not travel” advisory. El Roi Haiti has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.
Hip-hop turns 50, reinventing itself and swaths of the world along the way
NEW YORK (AP) — In the five decades since hip-hop emerged out of New York City, it has spread around the country and the world. And at each step there's been change and adaptation, as new, different voices came in and made it their own. Its foundations are steeped in the Black communities where it first made itself known but it's spread out until there’s no corner of the world that hasn’t been touched by it. Hip-hop has impacted everything: Art, culture, fashion, community, social justice, politics, sports, business. This year is being marked as a 50th anniversary celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.