Ukraine accuses a local man of directing a missile strike that killed 11 at a pizza restaurant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s counterintelligence service has arrested a man it accuses of helping Russia direct a missile strike at a popular pizza restaurant. The attack killed at least 11 people, including three teenagers, at the restaurant in a city in east Ukraine. Officials say the attack Tuesday evening on Kramatorsk wounded 61 other people. It is the latest bombardment of a Ukraine city, a regular feature of Russian tactics in the 16-month-old war. The strike, and others elsewhere across Ukraine late Tuesday and early Wednesday, indicate that the Kremlin is not easing its aerial onslaught. That's despite political and military turmoil at home caused by a short-lived armed uprising in Russia last weekend.
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires leave Detroit with some of the worst US air quality
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit area is experiencing some of the worst air quality in the United States as smoke from Canada’s wildfires settled over most of the Great Lakes region and unhealthy haze spread southward, as far as Missouri and Kentucky. Drifting smoke from the wildfires has lowered curtains of haze on broad swaths of the United States, pushing into southern Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and moving into parts of West Virginia. The Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov site shows Detroit in the “hazardous” range. Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Ohio; and Pittsburgh all have “very unhealthy” air. A wider circle of unhealthy air spread into St. Louis and Louisville, Ky.
Supreme Court rejects novel legislative theory but leaves a door open for 2024 election challenges
The U.S. Supreme Court has shot down a legal theory that could've changed the way elections are run across the country. But the court has left the door open to more limited challenges that could increase its role in deciding voting disputes during the 2024 presidential election. The court’s 6-3 ruling Tuesday drove a stake through the most extreme version of the so-called independent state legislature theory, which holds that legislatures have absolute power in setting the rules of federal elections. But the court didn’t settle the question of when state courts need to stay out of federal elections. The issue may only get resolved in a last-minute challenge during the presidential election.
Is it a 'richcession'? Or a 'rolling recession'? Or maybe no recession at all?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings have been sounded for more than a year: A recession is going to hit the United States. If not this quarter, then by next quarter. Or the quarter after that. Or next year. Yet what might be the most-anticipated recession in modern U.S. history still hasn’t arrived. Despite much higher borrowing costs, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive streak of interest rate hikes, consumers keep spending, and employers keep hiring. The economy keeps managing to grow. And so does the belief among some economists that the United States might manage to avoid a recession and instead achieve an elusive “soft landing."
Airline delays and cancellations are bad. Ahead of the holiday weekend, they're getting worse
Air travelers have been putting up with widespread delays all month, and it's continuing again, as bad weather rakes the Northeast. As or early Wednesday afternoon, about 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S., according to FlightAware. Another 800 have been canceled. Those are troubling numbers heading into the July 4 holiday weekend, when even more people will be traveling. The delays are being compounded by thunderstorms that pounded the Northeast, crew-scheduling problems, and even a belly landing that disrupted flights at a major East Coast airport.
Thousands more prisoners across the US will get free college paid for by the government
REPRESA, California (AP) — Thousands of prisoners throughout the United States get their college degrees behind bars, most of them paid for by the federal Pell Grant program, which offers the neediest undergraduates tuition aid that they don’t have to repay. That program is about to expand exponentially next month, giving about 30,000 more students behind bars some $130 million in financial aid per year. The new rules, which overturn a 1994 ban on Pell Grants for prisoners, begin to address decades of policy during the “tough on crime” 1970s-2000 that brought about mass incarceration and stark racial disparities in the nation’s 1.9 million prison population.
Muslims at Hajj pilgrimage brave intense heat to cast stones at pillars representing the devil
MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims are braving intense heat to perform the symbolic stoning of the devil during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. With morning temperatures rising past 42 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Farenheit), huge crowds walked or took buses to the vast Jamarat complex just outside the holy city of Mecca, where large pedestrian bridges lead past three wide pillars representing the devil. Using pebbles collected the night before at a campsite known as Muzdalifa, the pilgrims stone the pillars. It’s a reenactment of the story of the Prophet Ibrahim — known as Abraham in Christian and Jewish traditions — who is said to have hurled stones at Satan to resist temptation.
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
LONDON (AP) — A London jury of nine men and five women has been seated in the sexual assault trial of actor Kevin Spacey. The double-Oscar winner stood as he was called Wednesday by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, in Southwark Crown Court. He has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The 63-year-old was charged last year on allegations that date from 2001 to 2013. Spacey lived in Britain when he was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015. He has been free on bail. The jury includes two alternates.
France's Macron calls the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old that led to unrest 'inexcusable'
NANTERRE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has described the killing of a 17-year-old delivery driver by police at a traffic check “inexcusable,” and called for a thorough investigation. The death in the Paris suburb of Nanterre prompted scattered violence overnight. France’s government has announced a heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities. Prosecutors say a police officer is in custody on suspicion of manslaughter. Videos purported to be of the incident show two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car before the vehicle pulls away as one officer fires into the window.
Threats of impeachment and censure used to be rare. In this Congress, they're becoming routine
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the House are increasingly threatening impeachment against President Joe Biden and his top Cabinet officials. Impeachment has traditionally been viewed as an option of last resort in Congress, to be used only for severe wrongdoing. But the constitutionally authorized power to charge officials with “high crimes and misdemeanors” is on the way to becoming routine. Republicans have talked about the possibility of impeachment cases against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland. And a resolution to impeach Biden over his handling of the southern border has been referred to two House committees.
