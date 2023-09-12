What's ahead now that Republicans are opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has launched an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. The decision is the latest sign of the leader yielding to mounting pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies in what’s shaping up as an election-year clash between Congress and the White House. McCarthy claimed Tuesday that his party’s monthslong investigations have uncovered that the president lied about his knowledge of his family’s business dealings, creating a “culture of corruption.” He appointed the chairmen of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Ways and Means committees to lead the inquiry as the panels have already been working together for months to pursue various investigations into Biden and his family.
Apple set to unveil the iPhone 15 as company tries to reverse a recent sales slump
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter’s marquee product. The showcase is coming at a time that Apple has seen its sales fall from the previous year for three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven't been selling as well. The forthcoming iPhone 15 lineup is expected to range from lower-priced basic models to more expensive premium devices. This year's high-end models are expected to boast a better telephoto camera lens and potentially a $100 to $200 price increase from last year's versions.
10,000 people are missing and thousands are feared dead as eastern Libya is devastated by floods
CAIRO (AP) — Libya's eastern city of Derna has buried 700 of at least 1,000 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 are reported missing. Rescue teams have retrieved hundreds of bodies more and the final death toll is likely to be much higher. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in many towns in eastern Libya but the destruction was worst in Derna, where entire city neighborhoods were washed away. The head of delegation for Libya for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said that 10,000 people are missing after the floods. The country's Ambulance and Emergency Authority, which coordinates search and rescue efforts, said about 2,300 people had died in Derna.
What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help
An earthquake has sown destruction and devastation in Morocco, where death and injury counts continue to rise as rescue crews dig out people both alive and dead in villages that were reduced to rubble. Law enforcement and aid workers have arrived in the region south of the city of Marrakech that was hardest hit by the first earthquake where residents await assistance. Many communities lack food, water, electricity and shelter. Members of the Moroccan Parliament convened on Monday to create a government fund for earthquake response at the request of King Mohammed VI.
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are now also facing federal charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with federal civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. The five officers were indicted Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Memphis even as they continue to fight second-degree murder charges in state courts arising from the killing. The four-count indictment charges each of them with deprivation of rights under the color of law through excessive force and failure to intervene, and through deliberate indifference; conspiracy to witness tampering, and obstruction of justice through witness tampering The new charges come nine months after the violent beating of Nichols by officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop near his Memphis home. Nichols died Three days later.
US claims Google pays more than $10 billion a year to maintain its search dominance
WASHINGTON (AP) — Google is confronting a threat to its dominant search engine as federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century. Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices. On Tuesday, prosecutors opened their case by saying it's about the future of the internet and whether Google’s search engine will ever face meaningful competition. Google is arguing that competition from Microsoft's Bing, Amazon and Yelp keep the marketplace fair.
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate stole rifle, fled homeowner's gunfire and remains at large, police say
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante stole a rifle from a garage, fled a homeowner’s gunfire and is on the run in a rural stretch of southeastern Pennsylvania. Police have closed roads Tuesday and are telling residents to lock their doors. They have set up a new search area in the nearly 2-week-old manhunt. They say about 500 law enforcement personnel are searching or guarding an 8- to 10-square mile area roughly 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County jail Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for killing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself. They say her past public statements about the former president and his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol call into question whether she can be fair. The recusal motion Monday from Trump’s lawyers takes aim at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama. She has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of Jan. 6 defendants.
American researcher doing well after rescue from a deep Turkish cave, calling it a 'crazy adventure'
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say an American researcher who was pulled out of a deep Turkish cave after becoming too sick to climb out on his own is doing well in a Turkish hospital. Rescuers from across Europe helped save Mark Dickey, 40, who suffered internal bleeding 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below the entrance of Morca Cave in southern Turkey. He emerged from the cave early Tuesday strapped to a stretcher and was whisked to a hospital by helicopter. Speaking to reporters after his rescue, Dickey described his nine-day ordeal as a “crazy, crazy adventure.”
Hillary Clinton is stepping over the White House threshold in yet another role
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton is stepping over the White House threshold in yet another role. Over the decades, she's been there as a gubernatorial spouse, as a first lady, as a senator and as a Cabinet member — but never in the long-sought role of Madam President. After keeping her distance during the Trump years, Clinton will be back at the White House on Tuesday for an event with first lady Jill Biden. The two will announce the recipients of an annual global arts prize for lifetime achievement. Clinton has long been a supporter of the arts. This will be her first public appearance at the White House since the Obama years.
