Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop the violence
PARIS (AP) — The grandmother of a French teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop has urged rioters to stop after five nights of unrest. But the violence appeared to be lessening on Sunday. The grandmother of 17-year-old Nahel told French broadcaster BFM TV she was angry at the officer who killed her grandson but not at the police in general. She expressed faith in the justice system as France faces its worst social upheaval in years. On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron plans to meet with the heads of both houses of parliament and on Tuesday with the mayors of 220 towns and cities.
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition. Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley says the shooting took place at a block party just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn Homes area. The deceased victims were an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. The wounded ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them being younger than 18. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has asked anyone with information about the crime to help investigators. Baltimore has recorded nearly 130 homicides and close to 300 shootings this year.
Russia launches the first drone strike on Kyiv in 12 days and all are shot down
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a drone attack on the capital Kyiv. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days. The head of the Kyiv city administration said Sunday that all of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down. The surrounding Kyiv region was also targeted. The Kyiv regional reported that one person was wounded by falling debris from a destroyed drone. Officials in the Ukrainian capital didn’t provide an exact number of drones that attacked the city. But Ukraine’s air force said that eight Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by the Russians across the country.
3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has launched a large-scale raid in a stronghold of militants in the occupied West Bank. Local health officials say at least three Palestinians have been killed and 13 injured in the operation early Saturday. Israeli forces raided what the military described as a “unified command center” for militants in the Jenin refugee camp. It did not immediately provide further details. Israeli media say the military also conducted airstrikes early Monday, reviving a tactic it had largely halted during the past two decades, after a Palestinian uprising against Israel’s open-ended occupation slowly fizzled. Jenin has been a flashpoint as Israeli-Palestinian violence escalated since the spring of 2022.
The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren't there more women?
CHICAGO (AP) — Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, with more than a dozen candidates seeking the party's nomination in what's turning out to be the GOP's most diverse presidential field ever. Yet there's only one woman in the bunch. That's Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor. America has never had a female commander in chief, and Republicans historically have focused less on electing female candidates in general than the Democratic Party. And while women make up more than 50% of the population, they are underrepresented in public office, whether at city halls, state legislatures or in Washington.
Trump's South Carolina rally attracted a massive crowd in heavily Republican area
PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's heavily Republican Upstate is a popular stop for presidential candidates trying to attract support for the first-in-the-South primary in 2024. But no candidate has drawn the kind of crowd that Donald Trump did on a blazing summer weekend. He held a rally Saturday in Pickens, which has about 3,400 residents. The former president's appearance effectively shuttered Pickens’ quintessential Southern downtown. Police Chief Randal Beach told The Associated Press on Sunday that his estimates of the crowd “were somewhere between 50-55,000.” It was only Trump’s second large rally of the 2024 campaign. In March, he held one in Waco, Texas.
Drug cartel violence flares in western Mexico after vigilante leader's killing
APATZINGAN, Mexico (AP) — The drug cartel violence that citizen self-defense leader Hipolito Mora gave his life fighting against has flared anew just one day after he was buried. Shootings and road blockades hit the city of Apatzingan, a regional hub in Mexico's hot lands. Roads in and out of Apatzingan were blocked Sunday morning by trucks and buses pulled across the road by cartel gunmen, as the vehicles' owners stood by helplessly. And in the city itself, gunmen carjacked a family, took their auto at gun point and used it to shoot another driver to death a few blocks away. The victim's car was left dangling from a bridge as he lay dead inside.
Heavy rains flood Chicago roads and force NASCAR to cut short a downtown street race
CHICAGO (AP) — Heavy rains have flooded Chicago streets and forced the cancellation of a NASCAR race set to run through the city's downtown. The National Weather Service said up to 6 inches of rain had fallen in suburban areas of Chicago by midday. The Illinois State Police said parts of Interstate 55 and Interstate 290 have been closed because of flooding, with at least 10 cars trapped in water near Pulaski Road, a major north-south thoroughfare in the city. NASCAR announced it has canceled the Xfinity Series race set to conclude in the city's downtown because of the weather.
Cleanup begins after asphalt binder spill into Montana's Yellowstone River after train derailment
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Witnesses report seeing globs of asphalt binder that spilled into Montana's Yellowstone River during a bridge collapse and train derailment on islands and the riverbanks a week after the spill. Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency said cleanup efforts began Sunday. It involved workers cooling the asphalt binder with river water, rolling it up and putting the globs into garbage bags. Alexis Bonogofsky took pictures Saturday of the refined petroleum products covering rocks and sandbars and an image of a bird that had died after getting stuck in the black substance. The bridge collapse and derailment happened on June 24, near the town of Columbus and downstream from Yellowstone National Park.
Thousands of hotel workers in Southern California are on strike, demanding better pay and benefits
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of hotel workers in Southern California walked off the job Sunday, demanding higher pay and better benefits in what the union is calling the largest strike in its history. Cooks, room attendants, dishwashers, servers, bellmen and front desk agents at hotels were picketing outside major hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Members of Unite Here Local 11 voted 96% in favor of authorizing the strike. The union is seeking better wages, improved health care benefits, higher pension contributions and less strenuous workloads. A coalition of hotels accused union leaders of canceling a bargaining session and refusing to come to the table.
