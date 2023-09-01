After Maui's wildfires, thousands brace for long process of restoring safe water service
Some populated areas of Maui are looking at months or even years before their water systems are fully and safely restored following the wildfires that devastated the island last month. Islanders can look to recent fires in California and Colorado for clues on how long it can take to make a public water service safe again after severe fire. In Paradise, California, the town is still replacing service lines and some water mains five years after the Camp Fire. On Maui, the first water quality tests have come back within safety levels. But much more extensive testing remains, including in most of Lahaina — the historic city nearly destroyed by fire.
In final hours before landfall, Hurricane Idalia stopped intensifying and turned from Tallahassee
ATLANTA (AP) — In the final hours before Hurricane Idalia struck Florida, experts say its eye experienced a phenomenon that kept it from further intensifying. Just after came another twist: A last-minute turn sparing the state’s capital city of Tallahassee from far more serious devastation. Idalia had grown into a Category 4 monster lurking off Florida’s west coast before dawn Wednesday, and the forecast called for it to continue intensifying up until landfall. But as the sun rose an hour later, there was evidence the hurricane began replacing the wall around its eye — and maximum winds had dropped to near 125 mph.
Ohio police release video showing officer's fatal shooting of pregnant Black woman Ta'Kiya Young
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities have released bodycam video showing a police officer fatally shooting Ta’Kiya Young in her car. The lawyer for the family of the 21-year-old pregnant Black mother on Friday called for the officer to be fired and criminally charged. The video footage of the Aug. 24 shooting shows an officer at the driver’s side window telling Young she has been accused of theft and repeatedly demanding that she get out of the car. A second officer is standing in front of the car. Young protests, and the first officer repeats his demand. Young then turns the steering wheel to her right and the car moves toward the officer standing in front of it, who fires his gun through the windshield.
US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market
WASHINGTON (AP) — American employers added 187,000 jobs in August, evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market despite the high interest rates the Federal Reserve has imposed. Last month’s job growth marked an increase from July’s revised gain of 157,000 but still pointed to a moderating pace of hiring compared with the sizzling gains of last year and earlier this year. The unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.8%, the highest level since February 2022 though still low by historical standards. But the rate rose for an encouraging reason: A sizable number of people began looking for work last month, the most since January, and not all of them found jobs right away.
Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan set to meet amid efforts to repair Ukraine grain deal
The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday. The meeting comes just over six weeks after Moscow broke off an agreement partly brokered by Ankara that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets despite the 18-month war. The Kremlin announced the talks Friday amid continuing international efforts to patch up the Black Sea Grain Initiative. That deal got grain and other food to Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat. Turkey, together with the United Nations, brokered a deal in July 2022 that allowed Ukraine to ship grain and other foodstuffs from three Black Sea ports.
Emergency services leave South Africa fire scene. Now comes the grisly task of identifying bodies
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Emergency services teams have left the scene of one of South Africa’s deadliest inner-city fires at a rundown apartment block in Johannesburg. Pathologists now face the grisly task of identifying dozens of charred bodies and some body parts that were transported to several mortuaries across the city. That will establish if the death toll of 74 rises following Thursday's predawn blaze at a building that was inhabited by mainly homeless people. A spokesperson says emergency services conducted three searches through all five stories of the building and believe that all bodies and body parts have now been removed. She says the building has now been handed over to police and forensic investigators.
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped
NEW YORK (AP) — An association that lobbies for health care facilities says President Joe Biden’s decision to require nursing homes to comply with federal rules on staffing levels will cost them billions of dollars. The American Health Care Association calls the staffing proposal “unrealistic” and says it’ll worsen existing problems. The government says most of the 15,000 U.S. nursing homes would have to add staffers and keep a registered nurse on duty 24 hours a day. The move has been sought for decades by older adults and those with disabilities. But the proposed staffing minimums announced Friday are lower than many advocates had hoped. The nursing home industry opposes staffing minimums.
Car bomb explosions and hostage-taking inside prisons underscore Ecuador's fragile security
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The fragile security of Ecuador has been underscored by the explosions of four car bombs and the hostage-taking of more than 50 law enforcement officers inside various detention facilities. Ecuador’s National Police on Thursday reported no injuries resulting from the explosions in Quito and in a province that borders Peru, while Interior Minister Juan Zapata said none of the law enforcement officers taken hostage had been injured. Authorities say the brazen actions were the response of criminal groups to the relocation of various inmates and other government measures. The crimes happened three weeks after the assassination of a presidential candidate rattled Ecuadorians.
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Years after assistant coach Joe Kennedy left a Washington state high school football team over objections to his post-game praying on the field, he has returned to the gridiron thanks to a Supreme Court decision. His first game back is Friday. Kennedy’s effort to be rehired became a cultural touchstone, pitting public school employees’ religious liberties against longstanding principles separating church and state and protecting students from religious coercion. Kennedy says he has some anxiety that people are going to be watching for him to pray after Friday's game and he doesn't know how long he'll stick with the coaching job.
After outrage over Taylor Swift tickets, reform has been slow across the US
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Many of the major reforms to ticket sellers in the U.S. have failed to pass this year. The proposals were inspired in part by complaints from fans who were unable to buy tickets last fall to Taylor Swift's summer stadium tour. The outrage prompted Congressional hearings and bills in state legislatures to better protect consumers. A proposal in Congress has failed so far to advance in the U.S. Senate. Legislation in Colorado was vetoed by the governor after drawing concerns from consumer groups. Legislation in California has been narrowed to a single bill that would ban hidden fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.