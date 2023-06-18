Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host cruise ships, military
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Climate change is opening up the Arctic, and a $600 million-plus expansion will make Nome on Alaska's western coast the nation’s first deep-water Arctic port. The expansion is expected to be operational by the end of the decade,. The port will accommodate not just larger cruise ships of up to 4,000 passengers, but cargo ships to deliver additional goods for the 60 Alaska Native villages in the region, and military vessels to counter the presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic. While Nome may be the first deep-water draft for the Arctic, Nome's mayor says it likely won't be the last because of global warming.
Blinken kicks off meetings in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has kicked off two days of high-stakes diplomatic talks in Beijing aimed at trying to cool exploding U.S.-China tensions that have set many around the world on edge. Blinken was meeting Sunday with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for an extended discussion to be followed by a working dinner. Despite his presence in the Chinese capital the prospects for any significant breakthrough on the most vexing issues facing the planet's two largest economies are slim. The trip comes after he postponed plans to visit in February after the shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. Blinken is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office.
Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine strikes back against Russia, UK assessment says
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British officials say Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Ukraine fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas in the early stages of its counteroffensive. They say Russian losses are probably at their highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March. The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours Russia had carried out 43 airstrikes, four missile strikes and 51 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. It said Russia continues to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east, with 26 combat clashes taking place.
Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Back in March 2021, Merrick Garland pledged on his first day as attorney general a return to what he calls the “norms” of the Justice Department. But since then it's been anything but typical. The former federal judge now finds himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions because the special counsel he appointed has brought federal criminal charges against Donald Trump. The spotlight on Garland has been building for months since the FBI searched the former president's Florida home on a warrant Garland authorized in the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents. Garland has been repeating a mantra of independence and accountability for the nation's premier law enforcement agency.
Belarus crackdown targets not just political activists but also their lawyers
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — For nearly three years, a harsh crackdown on dissent in Belarus by its authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has filled the country’s penal colonies with thousands of political prisoners, with new arrests reported daily. At the same time, a government campaign has gotten rid of many independent lawyers, making it difficult for the detainees to mount any kind of legal defense. Lawyer Siarhej Zikratski was forced to leave the country under the threat of arrest. More than 500 of his colleagues have been stripped of their law licenses and quit the profession since 2020, or they have moved abroad after facing reprisals at home. Some even ended up in prison.
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — You could call her the mother of Father’s Day. The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles is her great-granddaughter and last direct descendant. She says Dodd’s own father raised six children on his own after his wife died. Dodd decided he and other dads deserved some credit. She spent more than six decades lobbying everyone from presidents to retailers for support in celebrating Father’s Day nationwide.
Israeli government gives settler minister control over West Bank settlement planning
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government has granted a pro-settlement firebrand authority over planning in the occupied West Bank and lifted red tape on the settlement housing approval process. The changes made on Sunday make it easier for Israel to expand its settlements on land the Palestinians seek as the heartland of their future state, at a time when hopes for peace are more distant than ever. The measure was approved by the Cabinet as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf, who is in charge of Middle East affairs, was set to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders during a weeklong visit to the region. The decision removes the need for approvals from the political echelon throughout the planning process.
Miami's Francis Suarez bucking history as he tries to become first sitting mayor elected president
The 2024 Republican presidential field is full of long-shot candidates. And Miami Mayor Francis Suarez may be the longest long shot of all, on paper anyway. No sitting mayor has ever been elected U.S. president. Presidents have historically comes from the ranks of governors, vice presidents, senators or Cabinet secretaries. That doesn't seem to have deterred Suarez. He got into the race last week by talking up his experience leading the city of about 450,000 people. Suarez says being a two-term mayor of Miami has helped him understand and confront issues facing most Americans, such as crime and homelessness.
Stalled contract jeopardizes relations between new Disney governing body and firefighters
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district earlier this year, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on an updated contract promising pay raises and manpower increases for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first responders. The contract isn’t on the agenda for an upcoming board meeting of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and was absent from the previous meeting in May.
Central Park birder Christian Cooper is turning his viral video fame into a memoir and TV show
NEW YORK (AP) — There’s nothing that can keep Christian Cooper from enjoying his happy place, the bird-friendly Ramble of New York's Central Park. And that includes his tense, viral video encounter three years ago with a woman walking her dog off leash in his refuge. In a new memoir and a Nat Geo Wild documentary series, Cooper continues his lifelong passion for spreading the gospel of birding. The book, “Better Living through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World,” is out this week. Nat Geo's “Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper” premieres Saturday and drops on Disney+ June 21.
