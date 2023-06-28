Russian missile kills 11 in a pizza parlor and Ukraine arrests man accused of directing the strike
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s counterintelligence service has arrested a man it accuses of helping Russia direct a missile strike at a popular pizza restaurant. The attack killed at least 11 people, including three teenagers, at the restaurant in a city in east Ukraine. Officials say the attack Tuesday evening on Kramatorsk wounded 61 other people. It is the latest bombardment of a Ukraine city, a regular feature of Russian tactics in the 16-month-old war. The strike, and others elsewhere across Ukraine late Tuesday and early Wednesday, indicate that the Kremlin is not easing its aerial onslaught. That's despite political and military turmoil at home caused by a short-lived armed uprising in Russia last weekend.
Smoke from Canada wildfires is increasing health risks in Black and poorer US communities
DETROIT (AP) — Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires is shrouding broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky. That's led to warnings to stay inside and has exacerbated health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution. The impacts are particularly hard on poor and minority communities that are more likely to live near polluting plants and have higher rates of asthma. Detroit had the worst air quality in the U.S. on Wednesday. The Environmental Protection Agency warned residents of the mostly Black city that “everyone should stay indoors.” Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Ohio; and Pittsburgh all have “very unhealthy” air. A wider circle of unhealthy air spread into St. Louis and Louisville, Kentucky.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games. He presides over a rapidly growing workforce whose preparations were progressing largely smoothly before financial crime investigators raided their headquarters last week. In an interview with The Associated Press, Estanguet insists that the two French police probes into Olympic-related contracts bear no comparison with corruption and ethics scandals that have dogged the Olympic movement and its flagship money-spinning event for decades. He says senior colleagues who are subject to the investigations will not resign “for the moment.”
French police, protesters clash after Macron calls police fatal shooting of teen 'inexcusable'
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Police clashed with protesters overnight just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron called the shooting death of a 17-year-old delivery driver by police “inexcusable” and pleaded for calm while justice takes its course. The death in the Paris suburb of Nanterre prompted scattered violence overnight. France’s government has announced a heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities. Prosecutors say a police officer is in custody on suspicion of manslaughter. Videos purported to be of the incident show two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car before the vehicle pulls away as one officer fires into the window.
Police release body camera video of an officer killing the gunman who killed 8 at a Texas mall
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Police have released video footage of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman and quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at a Dallas-area shopping mall. The edited body camera video was released Wednesday. It shows the officer grabbing his rifle and running towards gunfire at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6. He shot 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia about four minutes after the attack began. The video was released a day after a grand jury cleared the officer of wrongdoing. Authorities say Garcia was an avowed white supremacist and had no criminal record. Police haven't established a motive for the attack.
Supreme Court rejects novel legislative theory but leaves a door open for 2024 election challenges
The U.S. Supreme Court has shot down a legal theory that could've changed the way elections are run across the country. But the court has left the door open to more limited challenges that could increase its role in deciding voting disputes during the 2024 presidential election. The court’s 6-3 ruling Tuesday drove a stake through the most extreme version of the so-called independent state legislature theory, which holds that legislatures have absolute power in setting the rules of federal elections. But the court didn’t settle the question of when state courts need to stay out of federal elections. The issue may only get resolved in a last-minute challenge during the presidential election.
Travelers suffered through another day of cancellations. It could get worse as holiday approaches
Air travelers have been putting up with widespread delays all month, and it's continuing again, as bad weather rakes the Northeast. By late Wednesday afternoon, about 5,800 flights have been delayed in the U.S., according to FlightAware. More than 1,000 others were canceled. Those are troubling numbers heading into the July 4 holiday weekend, when even more people will be traveling. The delays are being compounded by thunderstorms that pounded the Northeast, crew-scheduling problems, and even a belly landing that disrupted flights at a major East Coast airport.
Indonesia's Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha with feasts after disease last year disrupted rituals
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Muslims across Indonesia are celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar, with full meat-based feasts after fears of last year’s foot-and-mouth disease outbreak waned. Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. It’s a joyous occasion, for which food is a hallmark with devout Muslims buying and slaughtering animals and sharing two-thirds of the meat with the poor. Many Southeast Asia nations, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore observed Eid al-Adha on Thursday, while Muslims elsewhere, including in countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Afghanistan and Nigeria, celebrated on Wednesday.
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
LONDON (AP) — A London jury of nine men and five women has been seated in the sexual assault trial of actor Kevin Spacey. The double-Oscar winner stood as he was called Wednesday by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, in Southwark Crown Court. He has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The 63-year-old was charged last year on allegations that date from 2001 to 2013. Spacey lived in Britain when he was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015. He has been free on bail. The jury includes two alternates.
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures. Turtles that wash ashore in Abu Dhabi are rescued, rehabilitated and then released back into the ocean. One program run by the Abu Dhabi Environment Agency says it's rescued 800 sea turtles in its three years of existence. Some 500 of those were returned to the Persian Gulf. Turtles have historically been hunted for their meat and eggs, with shells used for jewelry. But plenty of manmade factors figure into a decline in all seven sea turtle species.
