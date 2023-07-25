Hunter Biden's guilty plea is on the horizon, and so are a fresh set of challenges
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, faced new challenges on the eve of a scheduled court appearance Wednesday in which he’s set to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors on tax and gun charges. On Capitol Hill, where Republicans are ramping up their investigations of the president and his son, the GOP chairman of the Ways and Means Committee took the unusual step of filing court documents urging the judge who could potentially reject the deal to consider testimony from IRS whistleblowers. The dynamics of the case became even more complicated hours after the lawmakers filed their motion with an accusation of misrepresentation that Hunter Biden's defense team said was a simple misunderstanding.
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge on Tuesday delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give President Joe Biden’s administration time to appeal. The order from U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of the Northern District of California takes away a key enforcement tool set in place by the Biden administration as coronavirus-based restrictions on asylum expired in May. The new rule imposes severe limitations on migrants seeking asylum but includes room for exceptions and does not apply to children traveling alone.
Typhoon blows off roofs, floods villages and displaces thousands in northern Philippines
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Doksuri has ripped tin roofs off of homes, flooded low-lying villages, knocked out power and displaced more than 12,000 people as it smashes into a small island and lashes northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain. There were no immediate reports of casualties after the typhoon slammed into Fuga island off Aparri town in Cagayan province, where more than 12,100 people were evacuated from high-risk coastal villages and schools, and workplaces were shut down as a precaution. Thousands of people in other northern provinces were also displaced by the typhoon, which has a 700-kilometer-wide (435-mile-wide) band of wind and rain. Doksuri weakened slightly but remained dangerous.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republicans in Congress may launch an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden over unproven allegations of financial wrongdoing. That would be a first step toward bringing articles of impeachment and could go into campaign season. McCarthy first floated the idea Monday on Fox News and spoke to reporters Tuesday at the Capitol. McCarthy is under enormous pressure from Trump allies with his slim GOP majority to elevate their priorities. White House spokesman Ian Sams said in response that the House GOP’s eagerness to go after the president "regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”
Putting a floating barrier in the Rio Grande to stop migrants is new. The idea isn't.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' floating barrier on the Rio Grande is new, but a former Trump administration official says the idea isn't. Mark Morgan was the acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection in 2020 when he says he approved the same barrier being put on the Rio Grande. Morgan says he called it the “water wall.” It was never installed after President Joe Biden took office the following year. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott put the idea into action this month. The Justice Department has asked a federal court to order Texas to remove the buoys, saying the water barrier poses humanitarian and environmental concerns along the international boundary.
Israel's government has passed the first part of its legal overhaul. The law's ripples are dramatic
The Israeli government has passed the first major piece of legislation in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the legal system. It's part of a broader plan that has triggered nationwide protests, divided the country and rattled the powerful military and influential business community. The plan seeks to weaken the Supreme Court and transfer more powers to the parliament. Supporters of the plan say Israel's unelected judges wield too much power. But opponents say the judges play an important oversight role, and that the plan will push Israel toward autocratic rule. And despite the fraught atmosphere, Netanyahu’s allies plan on moving forward.
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard's legacy admissions
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into Harvard University’s policies on legacy admissions, which give an edge to applicants with family ties to alumni. Top colleges’ preferential treatment of children of alumni has been facing new scrutiny since the Supreme Court last month struck down the use of affirmative action as a tool to diversify college campuses. The department notified Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit based in Boston, on Monday that it was investigating the group’s claim that the university “discriminates on the basis of race by using donor and legacy preferences in its undergraduate admissions process.”
Nearly 100 pilot whales strand themselves on an Australian beach. Half have died despite efforts
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Nearly 100 pilot whales have stranded themselves on a beach in western Australia, and about half had died by Wednesday morning, despite the efforts of wildlife experts and volunteers to save them. The pod of long-finned pilot whales was first spotted swimming near Cheynes Beach east of Albany on Tuesday morning. As the day progressed, the pod began moving closer to the beach, sparking the concern of conservation officers. By 4 p.m., a large stretch of the shoreline was covered in beached whales. Western Australia state’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions set up an overnight camp to monitor the whales.
Water at tip of Florida hits hot tub level, may have set world record for warmest seawater
The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub levels, exceeding 100 degrees (37.8 degrees Celsius) two days in a row, which meteorologists say could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says weather records for sea water temperature are unofficial and there are certain conditions in this reading that could disqualify it for a top mark, but the initial reading on a buoy at Manatee Bay hit 101.1 degrees Monday evening. And just 26 miles away, scientists saw devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death.
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. A family spokesman said USC medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on Monday at Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said James was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit. James was one of the nation's top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.
