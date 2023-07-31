Mar-a-Lago manager De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump's classified documents case
MIAMI (AP) — The property manager of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has made his first court appearance facing charges in the ex-president's classified documents case. Carlos De Oliveira didn't enter a plea Monday in Miami because he hasn't found a Florida-based attorney to represent him. De Oliveira is accused of scheming with Trump to try to delete security footage investigators wanted. De Oliveira was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the Republican ex-president’s valet, Walt Nauta. De Oliveira faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying to investigators. He was ordered to turn over his passport and agree to pay $100,000 if he doesn’t appear in court. Arraignment is scheduled Aug. 10 in Fort Pierce.
Trump's campaign finances are strained as legal peril mounts
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s political operation enters the second half of the year in a strained financial position. Its bank account is drained by tens of millions of dollars that were directed toward defending the former president from mounting legal challenges as he seeks the White House again. Trump took in over $53 million since the start of 2023. But during that period he was indicted twice on criminal charges in Florida and New York — and faces the prospect of two more. The Republican presidential front-runner had just $31.8 million cash on hand after burning through at least $42.8 million this year, much of it used to cover expenses related to the mounting legal costs.
Phoenix has ended 31-day streak of highs at or above 110 degrees as rains ease a Southwest heat wave
PHOENIX (AP) — A record 31-day streak in Phoenix of daily highs of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit has ended as the dangerous heat wave that suffocated the Southwest throughout July starts abating with cooling monsoon rains. The historic heat began blasting the lower Southwest in June, and stretched from Texas across New Mexico and Arizona and into California’s desert. The large desert city of Phoenix and its suburbs sweltered more and longer than most of the region, with several records including longest string of consecutive days with highs at or above 110 degrees. That streak was finally broken Monday, when the high topped out at 108 at 3:10 p.m.
Here's how hot and extreme the summer has been, and it's only halfway over
At about its halfway point, the record-breaking hot and extreme summer of 2023 is both unprecedented and unsurprising. Killer heat. Deadly floods. Smoke from wildfires that chokes. Scientists say they've been talking about this for a long time but the really hot seawater worries them. And there’s no relief in sight. Forecasters predict a hotter than normal August and September. Records are being demolished. People are dying. Scientists say it's mostly climate change with a bit of El Nino. After a summer like this at least one expert wonders why the world continues to burn fossil fuels.
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The case has included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, ages 7 and 16, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, who was previously married to Vallow Daybell's fifth husband. The judge heard testimony from several representatives of the victims, including Vallow Daybell’s only surviving son. The judge says Vallow Daybell will serve three life sentences one after the other.
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Institutes of Health is starting some studies to test possible treatments for long COVID. Millions of people are estimated to have the mysterious condition. The studies are small but each will tackle multiple possible therapies for things like brain fog, sleep disturbances and the theory that lingering virus may be at least partly to blame. The studies are part of the RECOVER project, which had to unravel what the most common and burdensome symptoms of long COVID are before doing studies.
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died. Reubens' publicist says he died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. Reubens said in a statement that his fans should “accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.” Reubens' character, with his too-tight gray suit, white chunky loafers and red bow tie was best known for the film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and the television series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to keep the U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama. The choice ended months of thorny deliberations, but an Alabama lawmaker vowed to fight on. U.S. officials say Biden was convinced by the head of Space Command, Gen. James Dickinson, who argued that moving his headquarters now would jeopardize military readiness. His view, however, was in contrast to Air Force leadership, which studied the issue at length and determined that moving to Huntsville, Alabama, was the right move.
IS claims responsibility for the bombing that killed 54 at a pro-Taliban election rally in Pakistan
KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — An Afghan branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Pakistan that killed at least 54 people at a pro-Taliban party’s election rally, in one of the region’s worst attacks in recent years. Islamic State in Khorasan Province made the claim in a statement posted on its Amaq website. It said the attacker detonated an explosive vest, and that the bombing in the northwestern town of Bajur was part of the group’s continuing war against forms of democracy it deems to be against Islam.
US needs win or draw to avoid risk of elimination in group play for first time in Women's World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States arrived at the Women’s World Cup as the favorite to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. But after an underwhelming draw against the Netherlands, there’s a real chance the Americans can be eliminated in group play for the first time in tournament history. The U.S. plays Portugal in the third and final match of Group E play, and if Portugal pulls off an upset Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, the Americans could be in big trouble. The United States needs to either win or draw against Portugal, one of eight teams playing in its first World Cup, to ensure the Americans continue to play in this tournament.
