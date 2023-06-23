Supreme Court rejects a lawsuit from states demanding that Biden administration boost deportations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a Republican-led challenge to a Biden administration policy that prioritizes the deportation of immigrants who are deemed to pose the greatest risk to public safety or were picked up at the border. Republicans argue that that policy is too limiting. The justices voted 8-1 to allow the long-blocked policy to take effect. The ruling recognizes that there's not enough money or manpower to deport all 11 million or so people who are in the United States illegally. Louisiana and Texas had argued that federal immigration law requires authorities to detain and deport even those who pose little or no risk.
'Titanic' director James Cameron says the search for the missing sub became a 'nightmarish charade'
LONDON (AP) — “Titanic” director James Cameron says the search operation for a deep-sea tourist sub turned into a “nightmarish charade” that prolonged the agony of the families of the passengers. Cameron told the BBC that he felt “in my bones” that the Titan submersible had been lost soon after he heard it had lost contact with the surface during its descent to the wreckage of the ocean liner. He said the focus in the media over the next few days about the submersible having 96 hours of oxygen supply and about banging noises heard -- were “a cruel, slow turn of the screw." Cameron has made more than 30 dives to the wreckage of the Titanic.
Ohio father accused of killing his 3 young sons indicted on murder charges, could face death penalty
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons on murder charges. A grand jury indicted 32-year-old Chad Doerman on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and felonious assault Thursday for the June 15 deaths of his 3, 4 and 7-year-old sons. He has entered a not-guilty plea, but prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting. Officials haven't released a motive for the shootings. Court records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer at his most recent arraignment and Clermont County’s public defender’s office declined to comment on if they represent him.
2024 GOP candidates call for federal abortion limits ahead of anniversary of Roe reversal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republican presidential candidates are calling for imposing federal limits on abortion, declaring at a gathering of some of their party’s most influential evangelical Christian leaders that the year-old Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade didn’t go far enough. Hundreds of attendees of the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference, which opened Friday, believe abortion policy can continue to be a strength for Republicans, even as Democrats insist the issue will buoy them in 2024. Former President Donald Trump is addressing the gathering on Saturday night. Many of his top Republican presidential primary rivals spoke Friday, each promoting their anti-abortion credentials.
Infighting among Putin's lieutenants hurts Russia's war footing, if not his hold on power
After spending more than two decades building a rigidly controlled political system, Russian President Vladimir Putin is silently watching increasingly raucous infighting that has emerged among top members of his entourage amid the war in Ukraine. While it doesn’t pose any immediate threat to Putin’s power, some analysts say his failure to squelch the squabbles between Yevgeny Prigozhin, the maverick head of the Wagner private military contractor, and the military brass heralds potential shifts in Russia’s political scene and sets the stage for more internal battles. It has pushed Prigozhin to the forefront of Russia’s political scene and signaled his growing ambitions.
Xylazine-laced fentanyl is causing wounds and scrambling efforts to stop overdoses
WASHINGTON (AP) — A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis. It's called xylazine (pronounced ZY'-lah-zeen). It's not intended for human use and can cause severe skin wounds in people who inject it. But whether it is leading to more deaths — as suggested by officials in Washington — is not yet clear. In fact, some early data suggests the drug may inadvertently be diluting the effects of fentanyl, the synthetic opioid behind most overdose deaths. But there is broad agreement that information is needed to understand xylazine’s impact and craft ways of disrupting illegal supplies.
Interstate 95 reopens to some traffic less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Interstate 95 has reopened to some traffic less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia shut down a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway. Crews worked around the clock and finished ahead of schedule Friday. The interim six-lane roadway will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge. An elevated section of I-95 collapsed June 11 after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped on an off-ramp and caught fire. The driver was killed. The closure snarled traffic in and around Philadelphia and threatened to raise the cost of consumer goods as truckers detoured around the area.
Infowars 'War Room' host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to entering restricted area during Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Infowars host Owen Shroyer has pleaded guilty to joining the mob of Donald Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol. Shroyer pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering a restricted area and faces up to a year behind bars. The Texas resident didn’t enter the Capitol but led rioters in chants near the top of the building’s steps. Also Friday, a Colorado man who was among the first rioters to storm the building was sentenced to four years in prison. Robert Gieswein attacked police officers with a chemical spray. A court filing accompanying Gieswein’s guilty plea to assault charges says he sprayed an “aerosol irritant” at police.
7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys are recalled after they cut or stabbed children
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 7.5 million “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them. Toymaker Zuru said it’s recalling both full-size and mini versions of its robotic baby shark toys that have hard plastic top fins. Twelve injuries have already been reported with Zuru’s full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys — after children sat or fell on the now-recalled toys. Nine of these cases required stitches or medical attention, according to a Thursday release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Consumers in possession of these recalled toys are instructed to stop using them immediately and contact Zuru for a full refund.
Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign
Workers at 150 Starbucks locations will strike in the coming week over what their union says is a clash over decor supporting LGBTQ+ causes, but the company denies it's banned any such displays and accused the union of using misinformation as a tactic in labor talks. Starbucks Workers United says 3,500 workers will be on strike over the next week. The union has tried to establish a foothold at Starbucks and at least 358 Starbucks stores have petitioned to hold union elections. Those efforts have slowed in recent months with pushback from some workers and Starbucks says the union is using misinformation about its support for LGBTQ+ causes as part of ongoing contract negotiations.
