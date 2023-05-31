House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved the debt ceiling and budget cuts package, sending it to the Senate. President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert a U.S. default crisis. They worked to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to approval over blowback from conservatives and some progressives. The U.S. was facing a potentially disastrous default in less than a week if Congress failed to act. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, it was approved on a bipartisan House vote with Democrats. The Senate is expected to act quickly by the end of the week.
Fresh Russian bombardment of Ukraine's capital kills at least 3 people, wounds others
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces began June with a fresh aerial bombardment of Kyiv, killing at least three people and wounding others. Following up on a reported 17 attacks on the Ukrainian capital in May, Russian forces hit the capital early Thursday, damaging apartment buildings and a medical clinic. Two of the dead were children and 10 people were wounded. Kyiv authorities urged residents to stay in shelters or other safe locations. Preliminary information indicates all the latest missiles were shot down. Ukraine’s air defenses have become increasingly effective at intercepting Russian drones and missiles, but in some cases the resulting debris causes fires and injuries in buildings and on the ground.
Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, ‘That '70s Show’ actor faces 30 years to life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have found “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape, and he could get 30 years to life in prison. The jury reached the verdict Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, where Masterson was led out in handcuffs. It was the second trial for the 47-year-old actor, after a jury deadlocked in his first. Masterson has been convicted of raping two women at his home between 2001 and 2003. Prosecutors say he drugged the women so he could assault them, then used his prominence in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for decades.
Reports: Prosecutors have tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified doc after leaving office
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are media reports that Justice Department prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from after he left office in which he talks about holding onto a classified document related to a potential attack on Iran. CNN first reported that Trump suggested on the recording that he wanted to share with others information from the document but that he knew there were limitations about his ability to declassify records after he left office. The comments on the recording, made in July 2021 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, would appear to undercut his repeated claims that he declassified the documents he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, after leaving office.
DeSantis plays up his personal side — and swipes at Trump — during campaign blitz across Iowa
SALIX, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis has made a four-stop blitz through Iowa during his first full day of presidential campaigning. He's aiming for a personal connection with voters even as he intensifies his criticism of former President Donald Trump. The Florida governor’s first appearance was the floor of Port Neal Welding in Salix, a rural town near Sioux City. DeSantis made subsequent Wednesday events in Council Bluffs, Pella and Cedar Rapids. He's packing in early stops in the state where caucuses kick off the Republican presidential primary voting. From there, he will head later in the week to New Hampshire and then South Carolina.
Beloved New York swan babies rescued after mother was eaten by family, police say
The town of Manlius in upstate New York is mourning the loss of Faye, a swan who was stolen from the village pond over the weekend along with her four cygnets. The cygnets, or baby swans, were recovered, but officials say the mama swan was eaten. Three teenagers were arrested Tuesday on charges including grand larceny and criminal mischief in connection with the swan-napping. Police say two of the suspects, aged 16 and 17, were released to their parents because they are juveniles. The third is 18 and was awaiting arraignment. Information on their attorneys wasn’t available.
Judge dismisses criminal charges against California energy company in 2020 fatal wildfire
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has dismissed all charges against Pacific Gas & Electric for its role in a 2020 fatal wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes and killed four people. Officials announced on Wednesday that the utility also reached a $50 million settlement agreement with the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. The wind-whipped blaze began on Sept. 27, 2020, and raged through rugged terrain and small communities west of Redding, killing four people, burning about 200 homes and blackening about 87 square miles of land in Shasta and Tehama counties.
Amazon charged with privacy violations over Alexa and Ring cameras
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon will pay more than $30 million to settle alleged privacy violations involving its voice assistant Alexa and its doorbell camera Ring. The Federal Trade Commission voted Wednesday to file charges in two separate cases Wednesday that could also force the company to delete certain data collected by its popular internet-connected devices. Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. In the Alexa case, the FTC said Amazon had deceived users of its Alexa voice assistance service for years by failing to delete all children’s voice transcripts that parents requested. The FTC ordered the company to delete inactive child accounts as well as certain voice information and geolocation data.
Twitter may be worth one-third what Musk paid for it last fall as Fidelity marks down investment
Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform just seven months ago. Financial services company Fidelity has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at $6.55 billion. That’s down from the nearly $20 billion Fidelity valued its stake at in October when the billionaire bought Twitter for $44 billion. It is unclear how Fidelity came up with its valuation figures, but as a public company it’s required to provide investors with updates on its holdings. Because Twitter is a private company, information about its finances can’t be verified.
Pistons reach agreement to hire former Suns coach Monty Williams, AP sources say
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, according to two people familiar with the situation. One of the people told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that Williams agreed to a six-year contract. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. Phoenix fired Williams two-plus weeks ago, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league’s coach of the year honors.
