Hawaii churches offer prayers for the dead and the missing after devastating Maui wildfires
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Parishioners mourned the dead and prayed for the missing in Hawaii churches as communities began looking ahead to a long recovery from last week’s wildfire on Maui. The blaze demolished a historic town and killed more than 90 people. Hawaii officials urged tourists to avoid traveling to Maui because many hotels are preparing to house evacuees and first responders. Authorities are also warning that the effort to find and identify the dead is just beginning. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said Saturday that crews with cadaver dogs have covered just 3% of the search area.
7 killed in Ukraine's Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Seven people – including a 23-day-old baby girl – have been killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, according to the country’s Internal Affairs Ministry. Elsewhere in the south, Ukrainian military officials say that Kyiv’s forces have made progress, claiming some success near a key village in the Zaporizhzhia region and capturing other unspecified territories. Meanwhile, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a Palau-flagged cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea. It's the first time Russia has fired on a merchant ship beyond Ukraine since exiting a UN-brokered grain deal last month. In Russia, local officials reported that on Sunday air defense systems shot down four drones in regions bordering Ukraine.
Far-right populist emerges as biggest vote-getter in Argentina's presidential primary voting
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Far-right populist Javier Milei has rocked Argentina’s political establishment by emerging as the biggest vote-getter in voting to choose presidential candidates for the October general election in a nation battered by economic woes. The admirer of former U.S. President Donald Trump says Argentina’s Central Bank should be abolished, thinks climate change is a lie and wants to make it easier to own handguns. Analysts say the upstart who angrily rants against the “political caste” did much better than expected in Sunday's voting and is a real contender to win the presidency. With around 85% of polling stations reporting, Milei had around 31% of the total vote. The candidates in the main opposition coalition got 28% and the current governing coalition was third at 27%.
A central Kansas police force sparked a firestorm by raiding a newspaper and the publisher's home
MARION, Kan. (AP) — A small central Kansas police department is facing a torrent of criticism after it raided the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher and owner. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer said police raided the newspaper's office on Friday, seizing the newspaper's computers, phones and file server and the personal cellphones of staff, based on a search warrant investigating alleged identity theft. Police simultaneously raided Meyer's home, seizing computers, his cellphone and the home's internet router. Meyer blames the stress of the home raid for the Saturday death of his 98-year-old mother. Press freedom watchdogs condemned the raids.
Prominent Hong Kong democracy activists partially win bid to quash convictions over 2019 protest
HONG KONG (AP) — Seven of Hong Kong’s most prominent democracy advocates have had part of their convictions overturned over their roles in one of the biggest pro-democracy protests in 2019. The judgment involves Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper; Martin Lee, the founding chairman of the city’s Democratic Party; and five former pro-democracy lawmakers. They had been found guilty of organizing and participating in an unauthorized protest, and their convictions two years ago were part of Beijing's unprecedented crackdown on the city's pro-democracy movement. The Court of Appeal on Monday quashed their convictions on the charge of organizing an unauthorized assembly but let stand their convictions for taking part in the event.
North Korea's Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has made another inspection tour of munitions factories and ordered a drastic increase in production of missiles and other weapons. Monday's state media report on Kim's instruction comes days before South Korea and the U.S. begin annual military drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal. During his visit to weapons factories last week, Kim said North Korea must have “an overwhelming military force and get fully prepared for coping with any war." Some observers suspect Kim's factory trips could also be related to possible North Korean plans to send more munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
Alabama riverfront brawl videos spark a cultural moment about race, solidarity and justice
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Bystanders who trained their smartphone cameras on an Alabama riverfront dock, as several white boaters pummeled a Black riverboat co-captain, couldn’t have known the footage would elicit a national conversation about racial solidarity. But last weekend's now-infamous brawl has truly tapped into the psyche of Black America and created a cultural moment. Many see the ordeal on the riverfront dock in Montgomery as a long-awaited answer to countless calls for help that went unanswered for past Black victims of violence and mob attacks. Alabama’s capital city is steeped in civil rights history, including being the first capital of the Confederacy.
Mishmash of how US heat deaths are counted complicates efforts to keep people safe as Earth warms
PHOENIX (AP) — Death certificates don’t always reflect the role that extreme heat played in ending a person’s life even when it seems obvious it was a factor. Experts say a mishmash of ways more than 3,000 counties calculate heat deaths means we don’t really know how many people die in the U.S. each year because of high temperatures in an ever warming world. That imprecision harms efforts to better protect people from extreme heat because officials who set policies and fund programs can’t get the financial and other support needed to make a difference. Some experts believe counting excess deaths could help.
Niger's junta gains the upper hand over the regional bloc threatening military force, analysts say
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — One week after a deadline passed for mutinous soldiers in Niger to reinstate the country’s ousted president or face military intervention, the junta has not acquiesced. No military action has been taken and the coup leaders appear to have gained the upper hand over the regional group that issued the threat, analysts say. The West African bloc ECOWAS had given the soldiers that overthrew the democratically elected president until last Sunday to release and reinstate him or face military action. But it’s unclear when, how or if such an intervention will occur. The move could take weeks or months to set into motion and while the bloc decides what to do, the junta is gaining power, observers say.
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Patients taking blockbuster drugs like Wegovy for weight loss may face potentially deadly complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. Experts say recent guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough. Some doctors say the drug should be held for three weeks before sedation to accommodate the delayed emptying of the stomach, which can cause patients to inhale food and liquid into their lungs. Such complications can lead to deadly injury, infection and even death. It's not clear how many patients taking the anti-obesity drugs may be affected.
