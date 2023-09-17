The spotlight is on Ukraine at UN leaders' gathering, but is there room for other global priorities?
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The war in Ukraine and its visiting president take center stage at the United Nations this week. But developing countries will be vying for the spotlight as well as they push for faster action on poverty and inequality at the first full-on meeting of world leaders since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel. The annual meeting at the U.N. General Assembly takes place at a polarizing and divisive juncture in history. Many diplomats say it's the most dangerous since the Cold War. For developing countries, the top priority is the U.N.’s two-day summit aimed at creating action by world leaders to achieve 17 wide-ranging and badly lagging global goals by 2030.
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
NEW YORK (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has made CEO pay a central part of their argument for a big worker wage increase. UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly said that because Detroit’s three automakers raised CEO pay by 40% over the past four years, workers should get similar raises. Fain’s focus on CEO pay is part of a growing trend of labor unions citing the wealth gap between workers and the top bosses to bolster demand for better pay and working conditions. A detailed look at the CEO pay packages General Motors, Ford and Stellantis shows a more complicated picture. The UAW's claim overstates the figure by some measures and understates it by others.
Tens of thousands march to kick off climate summit, demanding end to warming-causing fossil fuels
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New York City have kicked off a week of demonstrations seeking to end the use of coal, oil and natural gas blamed for climate change. Sunday's so-called March to End Fossil Fuels featured such politicians as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actors Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton and Kevin Bacon. It was the opening salvo to New York’s Climate Week, where world leaders in business, politics and the arts are gathering ahead of a new special United Nations summit Wednesday. Protester said they were targeting their efforts at many of the leaders of nations that cause the most heat-trapping carbon pollution.
Trump refuses to say in a TV interview how he watched the Jan. 6 attack unfold at the US Capitol
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot unfold on television. He said on NBC's “Meet the Press” that he would “tell people later at an appropriate time.” The current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination refused to say how he spent Jan. 6, 2021, once the insurrection began, and whether he made phone calls as his supporters stormed the seat of American democracy. Trump said he might consider pardoning some of the rioters charged for their actions that day.
China flies 103 military planes toward Taiwan in a new high of activity the island calls harassment
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has flown 103 military planes toward Taiwan in a new daily high for the activity the island considers harassment. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it also detected Chinese vessels in the 24 hours from Sunday to early Monday. China’s military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan in what some see as a campaign of intimidation for the self-governing island that is claimed by China. The recent actions may be an attempt to sway Taiwan’s presidential election in January. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party leans toward formal independence for the island.
Atlantic storm Lee delivers high winds and rain before forecasters call off all warnings
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Atlantic storm Lee made landfall at near-hurricane strength, bringing destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada. It kept weakening Sunday after officials withdrew warnings for the region and predicted the storm would dissipate on Tuesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported early Sunday that the post-tropical cyclone was about 135 miles west of Channel-Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland. The center has discontinued a tropical storm warning for the coast of Maine and reports that tropical storm warnings for Canada also have been discontinued.
Rural hospitals are closing maternity wards. People are seeking options to give birth closer to home
Fewer than half of rural hospitals have labor and delivery units and the number keeps dropping. It’s forcing pregnant women to travel longer distances for care or face giving birth in an emergency room. And government officials and families are scrambling for answers. One solution gaining ground across the U.S. is freestanding midwife-led birth centers. OB unit closures have worsened so-called “maternity care deserts,” where more than two million women of childbearing age live.
For a divided Libya, disastrous floods have become a rallying cry for unity
TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — The disastrous flooding that killed more than 11,000 people has fostered national solidarity among Libyans, long governed by opposing powers. Collective grief has morphed into cries for unity in a country blighted by 12 years of conflict and division. The tragedy has also ramped up pressure on the country’s leading politicians, viewed by some as the architects of the catastrophe. The oil-rich country has been divided between rival administrations since 2014, with an internationally recognized government in Tripoli and a rival authority in the east, where the worst of the floods hit.
Dominican Republic's president stands resolute on his closing of all borders with Haiti
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The president of the Dominican Republic is defending his decision to close air, sea and land traffic with neighboring Haiti in a dispute over construction of a canal targeting a river that runs through both countries. President Luis Abinader said in a televised speech Sunday that the border closures will remain in place until construction is halted on the canal, which seeks to use water from the Massacre River to alleviate a drought in Haiti’s Maribaroux plain. He says the canal will affect Dominican farmers and the environment. Abinader's administration also has stopped issuing visas to Haitians.
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in eight years and Georgia remains No. 1. The Bulldogs received 57 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan held at No. 2 with two first-place votes. No. 3 Texas flipped spots with No. 4 Florida State. The Longhorns received three first-place votes and the Seminoles got one. After scraping by South Florida on Saturday, Alabama saw its streak of consecutive AP poll appearances ranked in the top 10 snapped at 128.
