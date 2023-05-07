Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — A law enforcement official says federal investigators are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages. Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe Mauricio Garcia, 33, used and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could note discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police in Brownsville, Texas, say eight people are now dead and at least 10 are injured after a driver struck a group of people waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter. Police confirmed Sunday night that another victim has died. The driver was hospitalized and police plan to arrest him when he is released. Brownsville police say the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday in the border city. The victims were across the street from a shelter, and the shelter director says the facility's surveillance video shows an SUV running a light before crashing into the victims. Police say they are investigating whether the crash was accidental or intentional and whether the driver was intoxicated.
Yellen: 'No good options' if Congress fails to act on debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says there are “no good options” for the United States to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress fails to raise the nation’s $31 trillion-plus borrowing limit in the coming weeks. In a TV interview Sunday, she didn't rule out President Joe Biden acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default. Her comments added even more urgency to a high-stakes meeting Tuesday between Biden and congressional leaders from both parties. An increase in the debt limit wouldn't authorize new federal spending. It would only allow borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved. Without an increase, Yellen says the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1.
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify at a civil trial where a longtime advice columnist has accused him of raping her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996. Trump let a 5 p.m. Sunday deadline pass without asking to testify. It wasn't a surprise. Trump has not shown up once during the two-week Manhattan federal court trial. Writer E. Jean Carroll has testified at length. She has repeated claims she first made publicly in a 2019 memoir. The jury has viewed excerpts of an October videotaped deposition in which Trump vehemently denied raping Carroll or ever really knowing her.
Black voters backing Biden, but not with 2020 enthusiasm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Black voters in South Carolina rescued Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency during the 2020 Democratic primary, and he rewarded them by moving the state to the head of the party’s nominating calendars in 2024. But interviews two years into his presidency with more than a dozen Black voters representing a variety of ages and backgrounds reveal mixed views, especially between older and younger voters. Those conflicting views in South Carolina, a state that was pivotal to Biden’s ascent in 2020, provide an early snapshot of the opportunities and challenges the president will have to navigate with a core Democratic constituency as he seeks a second term.
Fire in gold mine kills at least 27, Peruvian officials say
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian authorities say a fire broke out deep in a gold mine in southern Peru and killed at least 27 workers during an overnight shift. The Yanaquihua mining company says in a statement that a total of 175 workers were safely evacuated after the accident, which happened late Friday or early Saturday. It says the 27 dead worked for a contractor that specializes in mining. Government officials say the cause of the incident is under investigation. Some news reports say preliminary investigations indicate an explosion may have been set off by a short circuit in a part of the mine about 100 meters below the surface.
Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 20 dead
NEW DELHI (AP) — Local media say a double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized off a beach in southern India on Sunday night, and more than 20 people including children died. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India that the boat was being hauled ashore and more bodies were expected to be recovered from inside the vessel. Four people in critical condition were in a hospital. The dead included children who had come for a ride on the boat during their school vacation. It’s not clear what caused the tourist boat to overturn in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala state’s Malappuram district.
Not live, MTV Movie & TV Awards rely on plenty of old clips
NEW YORK (AP) — A host-less, pre-taped and muted MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday became the first big awards show to air during the screenwriters’ strike, offering a commercial-heavy broadcast featuring lots of past recycled live clips. “Scream VI” won best movie, “The Last of Us” was crowned best TV show, Jenna Ortega won best performance in a TV show for “Wednesday” and Tom Cruise took home the best performance in a movie for “Top Gun: Maverick.” MTV filled the show with dozens of old clips, like an all-star 2001 performance of “Lady Marmalade” and Lizzo belting out her hit “Juice” in 2019.
Horse deaths cast shadow as Triple Crown shifts to Preakness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing's Triple Crown moves on to the Preakness with horse deaths at Churchill Downs casting a big shadow. Seven horses have died at the track since April 27, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were euthanized after injuries before Saturday’s Kentucky Derby that was ultimately won by Mage. Five sustained catastrophic leg injuries, while two succumbed from causes yet to be determined. The question for now is how the stunning occurrence of fatal injuries at the cathedral of horse racing affects the sport with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes following over the next month. And, how horse racing responds.
Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73
Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A’s said Blue died Saturday of medical complications stemming from cancer. Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and MVP after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA. He finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA and 2,175 strikeouts over 17 seasons. He was 22 when he won MVP, the youngest to win the award.
