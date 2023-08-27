Florida Gov. Ron Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered at prayer vigils and in church to mourn yet another racist attack in America. Authorities say a white, 21-year-old man who left behind white supremacist writings killed three Black people Saturday at a dollar store in Jacksonville, Florida. About 200 people showed up for a Sunday evening vigil a block from the store where officials say Ryan Palmeter opened fire Saturday before killing himself as police arrived. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was loudly booed as he addressed the vigil. DeSantis told the crowd that authorities would not let people be targeted “based on their race.”
Tropical Storm Idalia takes aim at Gulf of Mexico on a possible track toward the US, forecasters say
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Idalia is near the coast of Cuba on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S. At 10 p.m. CDT Sunday, the storm was about 145 miles off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm was stationary at the time. The center’s latest update also has included a hurricane advisory for the Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio. Hurricanes have winds of 74 mph and above. Forecasters say they expect Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast and approach Florida on Wednesday with winds up to 100 mph, becoming a Category 2 hurricane.
Trump's drumbeat of lies about the 2020 election keeps getting louder. Here are the facts
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Donald Trump facing felony charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president is flooding the airwaves and his social media platform with distortions, misinformation and unfounded conspiracy theories about his defeat. There's evidence his lies are resonating. Polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 57% of Republicans believe Democrat Joe Biden wasn't legitimately elected president. But the facts don't support Trump's claims. Recounts and ballot reviews in battleground states affirm Biden's win. An AP investigation found that the few cases of confirmed voter fraud were nowhere near enough to sway the election. Conspiracy theories about the vote have been debunked, sometimes by members of Trump's own administration.
Simone Biles wins a record 8th US Gymnastics title a full decade after her first
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A decade later, Simone Biles is still on top. The gymnastics star has won her record eighth U.S. Championship, a full 10 years after she first ascended to the top of her sport as a teenage prodigy. Biles, now a 26-year-old newlywed considered perhaps the greatest of all time, posted an all-around two-day total of 118.40, well clear of Shilese Jones in second and Leanne Wong in third. Biles will next compete at the world championships in Belgium this fall, where she will look to add to her record total of 25 medals at the meet.
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says at least three Marines have died and five have been critically injured when their Osprey aircraft crashed on a north Australian island during a training exercise. A statement says three had been confirmed dead on Melville Island on Sunday and five of the 23 on board were flown in serious condition 50 miles to the mainland city of Darwin for treatment. Aircraft were sent from Darwin to retrieve more survivors from the remote location but no further details on the fate of the other 15 Marines aboard had been released hours later. Police say no one on board has escaped injury. The crash occurred during Exercise Predators Run, which involves 2,500 troops from the U.S., Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
Environmental groups recruit people of color into overwhelmingly white conservation world
BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — White men have largely controlled American conservation policies for more than a century. But environmentalists have mounted a new push to introduce marginalized groups such as Black, Hispanic and Indigenous people and women to the outdoors in hopes they will one day play a role in shaping regulations and policies. And their efforts are gaining momentum. With climate change reshaping the planet, advocates say including a wide array of perspectives is crucial as leaders debate environmental regulations and policy changes.
Women working in Antarctica say they were left to fend for themselves against sexual harassers
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Many women who work at McMurdo Station, the main United States research base in Antarctica, say the isolated environment and macho culture have allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish. The National Science Foundation, which oversees the U.S. Antarctic Program, published a 2022 report in which 59% of women said they experienced of harassment or assault while on the ice. But The Associated Press found that the problem goes beyond the harassment. In reviewing court records and internal communications, and in interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees, the AP uncovered a pattern of women who said their claims of harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.
Top US and Chinese commerce officials express support for better trade conditions
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart have expressed support for improving trade conditions as Raimondo begins a visit to Beijing as part of U.S. efforts to improve chilly relations. Raimondo is the latest among U.S. officials who have visited China in the past three months. They have expressed optimism about improving communication but have announced no progress on disputes over technology, security, human rights and other issues that have plunged relations to their lowest level in decades. China's commerce minister told Raimondo on Monday that he is ready to work to “foster a more favorable policy environment for stronger cooperation” between U.S. and Chinese businesses but gave no details of possible initiatives.
Removing Fukushima's melted nuclear fuel will be harder than the release of plant's wastewater
OKUMA, Japan (AP) — The sound of treated radioactive water flowing to an underground pool could be heard as media toured Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Sunday was the first time journalists visited the plant after it began releasing the water into the Pacific Ocean last week. The ever-growing volume of radioactive wastewater has been a safety risk and a burden at the plant since the March 2011 disaster. But it is just the beginning of the challenges ahead. About 880 tons of deadly melted nuclear fuel remain inside the three damaged reactors. The status of the fuel is largely unknown and there might be more. A trial removal at one reactor is set to begin later this year.
Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US
RENO, Nev. (AP) — State and federal agencies are scrambling to find measures to combat what experts call one of the harshest and most neglected effects of climate change in the U.S.: rising heat deaths and injuries of people who work in triple-digit temperatures. State and federal governments have long implemented federal procedures for environmental risks exacerbated by climate change, namely drought, flood and wildfires. But extreme heat protections for workers have generally lagged. Complicating attempts to address the issue is the absence of one national standard for measuring heat deaths in the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.