Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Beijing on a high-stakes diplomatic mission trip to try to cool exploding U.S.-China tensions that have set many around the world on edge. Blinken landed in Beijing early Sunday and was to begin two days of talks with senior Chinese officials in the afternoon. Yet prospects for any significant breakthrough on the most vexing issues facing the planet's two largest economies are slim. The trip comes after he postponed plans to visit in February after the shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. He is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.
Government shutdown warnings rise as Republicans seek deeper cuts in budget battle
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid to appease hard-liners in his caucus and get the House moving again has some Democratic worried about the road ahead when it comes time to passing legislation to keep the government running. Republicans left Washington in early June unable to approve a routine procedural measure. This past week, GOP leadership teed up a gun-related vote and a vote to censure one of former President Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics. Those votes helped get the House moving again. But the most far-reaching move was the announcement the GOP would pursue appropriations bills that contain less spending than top-line numbers agreed to in a deal with the White House to avoid a debt default.
Supermajorities in state capitols push controversial policies to the edge
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A historically high number of supermajorities in state legislatures has pushed laws further to the edge on abortion, climate and transgender issues. Twenty-eight states have legislatures with majorities so large they could override a gubernatorial veto without any help from the opposing party. That's the most in at least 40 years. Two-thirds of those are Republican supermajorities. Many of those GOP legislatures have used their power to enact laws limiting abortion and transgender rights. States with large Democratic majorities have pushed in the opposite direction on those issues and also advanced climate change initiatives.
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
ATLANTA (AP) — Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much as 50% above levels seen prior to the pandemic. Those numbers are especially stark, given that many tenants experienced a reprieve during the pandemic when eviction moratoriums were in place and billions of dollars in federal rental assistance was plentiful. Most of the moratoriums are now gone and many of the larger cities have exhausted their rental assistance.
Nikki Haley's husband begins Africa deployment as she campaigns for 2024 GOP nomination
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley’s husband deployed on Saturday for a yearlong stint with the South Carolina Army National Guard to Africa. The mission will encompass most of the remainder of his wife’s campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Michael Haley was one of about 200 soldiers sent off during a deployment ceremony at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston. He is being deployed as a staff officer with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, which the National Guard says is providing support in the Horn of Africa. This is Michael Haley’s second active-duty deployment since he joined the Guard as an officer in 2006.
Putin meets with African leaders in Russia to discuss Ukraine peace plan, but no visible progress
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with a group of leaders of African countries who traveled to Russia on a self-styled “peace mission” the day after they went to Ukraine. But the meeting on Saturday ended with no visible progress. The seven African leaders visited Ukraine on Friday to try to help end the nearly 16-month-old war. The African leaders then traveled to St. Petersburg on Saturday to meet with Putin who was attending Russia’s showpiece international economic forum. Details about the delegation’s proposals were thin. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the three-hour meeting that the Africans’ peace plan consisted of 10 elements but “was not formulated on paper.”
Fowler, Clark share the US Open lead with major champs chasing them
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark share the lead after three rounds of the U.S. Open. Clark was the one who had reason to be elated. Fowler made a 70-foot birdie putt and was in the lead for much of Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club. But then he missed a 3 1/2-foot par putt on the last hole. Clark hit a bold approach and made birdie. They were a shot ahead of Rory McIlroy, who played a relatively boring round that seems to work just fine in the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler had an eagle-birdie finish and was two strokes back.
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned following a drunken driving arrest. The university announced his resignation Saturday night. Huggins was charged with driving under the influence on Friday night after his SUV had stopped in the middle of traffic in Pittsburgh with a shredded tire. According to a criminal complaint, a breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit. Last month the university had suspended Huggins three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. Huggins entered the Basketball Hall of Fame last September and was the third winningest coach all-time in Division I.
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania's governor says the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen within two weeks. That word from Gov. Josh Shapiro came after he had joined President Joe Biden on a helicopter tour over the critical segment of the highway that's been closed to East Coast traffic since last weekend. “We are getting it done here in Philly,” Shapiro said at a briefing Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport after the flyover that included members of Congress and the city’s mayor. Biden said “there is no more important project” going on right now, as far as he's concerned. He added: “We’re with you. We’re going to stay with you” until the work is “totally finished.”
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says the early June disruptions to its Microsoft’s flagship office suite — including the Outlook email apps — were denial-of-service attacks by a shadowy new hacktivist group. In a blog post published Friday evening after The Associated Press sought clarification on the sporadic but serious outages, Microsoft confirmed that that they were DDoS attacks by a group calling itself Anonymous Sudan, which some security researchers believe is Russia-affiliated. The software giant offered few details on the attack. It did not comment on how many customers were affected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.