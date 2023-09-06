Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration has canceled the remaining seven oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, overturning sales held in the Trump administration’s waning days and angering Republicans. The administration also proposed stronger protections against development on 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The Department of Interior’s decision to cancel the leases comes after the Biden administration disappointed environmental groups earlier this year by approving the Willow oil project in the petroleum reserve. Litigation over the approval of that project is pending.
Russian missile turns Ukrainian market into fiery, blackened ruin strewn with bodies
KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian missile that struck in eastern Ukraine turned an outdoor market into a fiery, blackened ruin where weeping civilians looked for loved ones among the mangled, burned bodies scattered across the ground. The blast Wednesday in the town of Kostiantynivka killed 17 people and wounded at least 32 in one Russia’s deadliest strikes in months. Images taken by Associated Press reporters showed emergency workers extinguishing fires at market stalls and tending to the wounded amid the wreckage that included blackened cars.
Mexico decriminalizes abortion, extending Latin American trend of widening access to procedure
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has thrown out all federal criminal penalties for abortion. The sweeping ruling issued Wednesday declared that national laws prohibiting the procedure are unconstitutional and violate women’s rights. The decision extended Latin America’s trend of widening abortion access. The high court ordered that abortion be removed from the federal penal code. The decision will require the federal public health service and all federal health institutions to offer abortion to anyone who requests it.
Lawsuit contends Constitution's 'insurrection' clause bars Trump from running again for president
DENVER (AP) — A liberal group has filed a lawsuit to bar former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado. The lawsuit contends Trump is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an “insurrection.” The lawsuit, citing the 14th Amendment, is likely the initial step in a legal challenge that seems destined for the U.S. Supreme Court. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden before end of September
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors plan to seek a grand jury indictment of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter before the end of the month, according to newly filed court documents. The filing comes in a gun possession case in which Hunter Biden was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user, though prosecutors did not name exactly which charges they will seek. He has also been under investigation by federal prosecutors for his business dealings. U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, newly named a special counsel in the case, referred to seeking an indictment before Sept. 29 in a status report required by Judge Maryellen Noreika.
A judge orders Texas to move a floating barrier that's used to deter migrants between US and Mexico
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the bank of the Rio Grande by Sept. 15. The barrier has drawn protests from the the U.S. and Mexican governments. The ruling Wednesday is a setback to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest aggressive tactic to try stopping migrants from crossing America’s southern border. Dozens of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys have created a water barrier longer than a soccer field on a stretch of river where migrants often try crossing from Mexico. Texas also has installed razor wire and steel fencing on the the border. Texas officials said the state would appeal.
Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Greek shipper has pleaded guilty to a charge over it smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil and agreed to pay a $2.4 million fine. That's according to U.S. federal court papers seen Thursday by The Associated Press. Empire Navigation agreed to be put on corporate probation under the plea agreement, according to the court filings. The charge stems from the saga over the oil tanker Suez Rajan, which has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian Americans held in Tehran.
Flooding in southern Brazil leaves at least 31 dead and 2,300 homeless
MUCUM, Brazil (AP) — Flooding from a cyclone in southern Brazil has washed away houses, trapped motorists in vehicles and swamped streets in several cities. Authorities say the storm has left at least 31 people dead and 2,300 people homeless. Video clips shot by rescuers have shown families pleading for help from rooftops. More than 60 cities have been battered by the storm since Monday night. Rio Grande do Sul state Gov. Eduardo Leite says the death toll is the state’s highest from a climate event. Many victims were in houses that were washed away, trapped in cars or shocked by electrical wires.
Phoenix on track to set another heat record, this time for most daily highs at or above 110 degrees
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix is already the hottest large city in America and is now poised to set yet another heat record. Confirmed heat-associated deaths in the metro area are also on track for their own record. The National Weather Service says that this weekend Phoenix is expected to break the city’s previous record of 53 days of highs at or above 110 degrees, set in 2020. Phoenix so far this year has seen 52 days of highs at 110 degrees or over and is expected to hit that mark again on both Saturday and Sunday. Meteorologists say that the temperature could also hit 110 degrees on Monday.
Biden refuses to grant some of the conditions that 9/11 defendants were seeking in plea negotiations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has refused to approve conditions that lawyers for the defendants in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks had sought in a possible plea bargain in the case. That's according to a White House National Security Council official. The official was not authorized to comment and spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity. Military prosecutors and defense lawyers have been exploring a possible plea bargain in the al-Qaida attacks for more than a year. The plea bargain would have the men plead guilty and serve life sentences in exchange for being spared risk of the death penalty. Biden had been asked to agree to provide guarantees, including that the men would be spared solitary confinement.
