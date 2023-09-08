Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, killing hundreds and damaging historic buildings in Marrakech
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. Morocco’s Interior Ministry said early Saturday that at least 296 people had died in the provinces near the quake. Additionally, 153 injured people were sent to hospitals for treatment. The ministry wrote that most damage occurred outside of cities and towns. Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged. Tourists and others posted videos of people screaming and evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, including Sen. Lindsey Graham
ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results recommended indictments against a much larger group than prosecutors ultimately charged, including one current and two former U.S. senators. The grand jury report released Friday shows the jurors recommended charges against 39 people, compared to the 18 charged along with ex-President Donald Trump. Those not indicted include Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. The report was released at the request of the special grand jury and provides insight into one of the most expansive investigations into Trump.
New Mexico governor issues order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an emergency public health order temporarily suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County. The order issued Friday in response to a spate of gun violence is in effect for at least 30 days. The Democratic governor says she expects legal challenges but was compelled to act. She references several recent deaths, including a suspected road rage shooting this week outside a minor league baseball stadium that killed an 11-year-old boy. The firearms suspension is tied to a threshold for violent crime rates currently only met by the Albuquerque area. Police are exempt from the temporary ban.
Body cam catches elite federal prosecutor offering his Justice Department card in DUI crash arrest
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Body-camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows one of the nation's most prolific federal drug prosecutors offering police his Justice Department business card in an apparent attempt to blunt the fallout from a Fourth of July crash in which he is accused of drunkenly striking another vehicle and leaving. Joseph Ruddy was charged with driving under the influence with property damage — a first-degree misdemeanor. But he remained on the job at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa for two months, appearing in court as recently as last week to notch another win for the federal drug smuggling task force he helped create.
Prison guard who missed killer's escape is fired, as hunt for fugitive focuses on botanic garden
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials say a prison tower guard has been fired after a convicted murderer slipped out on his watch in a brazen escape. The nine-day-old search pressed on Friday amid suburbs, farms and a vast botanical garden. A Chester County spokesperson says the guard was fired Thursday. Officials say he was on duty in the watchtower Aug. 31 when Danelo Cavalcante scaled a wall and jumped from a roof. Cavalcante has since eluded hundreds of law enforcement personnel in the suburbs and farmlands southwest of Philadelphia. The search on Friday focused around Longwood Gardens, which was closed indefinitely after reports that Cavalcante may have been spotted there.
Ex-US intelligence officer for North Korea points to growing concern on nuclear threat toward South
WASHINGTON (AP) — America's newly retired national intelligence officer for North Korea points to growing concern the North is building up its nuclear capabilities with neighboring South Korea in mind. Syd Seiler spoke to The Associated Press this week. Seiler spent four decades as a presidential adviser, negotiator and policy-maker on North Korea. Seiler points to leader Kim Jong Un's more threatening tone toward South Korea over the past year and a half. Seiler says that's in addition to Kim clearly focusing on South Korea in developing his nuclear and missile program. In a wide-ranging interview, Seiler points to the threat to South Korea even over the next decade as a top area of concern.
The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says
HONOLULU (AP) — One month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century leveled the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says the number of missing has dropped to 66, the death toll remains at 115, and authorities will soon escort residents on visits to their property. Green told reporters Friday that tens of millions of dollars in aid will make its way to families and businesses as they recover, and beginning Oct. 8, travel restrictions will end and West Maui will reopen to visitors. The new tally of people still missing is significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities said 385 remained unaccounted for.
Biden and Modi working in 'warmth and confidence' to build ties as Chinese leader skips G20
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened his visit to India by meeting privately Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian leader’s home. The White House says the session was marked by “undeniable warmth and confidence” in one another going into the annual Group of 20 summit. Climate, economic security and other issues will dominate the agenda. Biden spent just under an hour meeting with Modi. White House adviser Kurt Campbell says warm sentiments have replaced a sense of distrust and uncertainty that previously defined relations between the U.S. and India.
On 'João', Brazilian singer Bebel Gilberto honors her late father, bossa nova giant João Gilberto
SAO PAULO (AP) — New York-born Brazilian singer Bebel Gilberto has released “João,” an album in tribute to her late father, the bossa nova giant João Gilberto. It comes four years after his death, and Gilberto says “it is a love letter to him.” For the singer, recording these songs went beyond a celebration of her dad — it is a celebration of her country. She hopes the album exposes more listeners to Brazilian music, just like the success of Billie Eilish's “Billie Bossa Nova” and Beabadoobee’s “The Perfect Pair" has brought in a new generation of listeners.
California lawmakers vote to limit when local election officials can count ballots by hand
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to limit when local governments can count election ballots by hand. Local leaders in Shasta County decided to get rid of the voting machines it uses to tabulate ballots. County supervisors cited a loss of public confidence in the machines from Dominion Voting Systems. The company is at the center of discredited conspiracy theories since the 2020 presidential election. The county had been preparing to count ballots by hand. Friday, the California Legislature essentially voted to stop them from doing that. The bill only allows hand counts by local election officials in narrow circumstances. The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
