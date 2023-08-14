Trump, 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling, the 4th criminal case against him
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. The criminal case announced Monday is the fourth brought against the ex-president and the second this month to allege that he tried to subvert the results of the vote. The indictment details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state. Other defendants include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who advanced his efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.
Hawaii's governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii’s governor is warning that scores more people could be found dead following the wildfires on Maui. His statement comes as search crews go street by street through neighborhoods where the flames galloped as fast as a mile a minute across the island. The blazes consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina and are already the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The death toll stands at 96. Gov. Josh Green said 10 to 20 people might be found dead each day for the next several days. Authorities say two fires have not yet been completely contained.
They were alone in a fight to survive. Maui residents had moments to make life-or-death choices
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — As the Maui wildfire approached, residents of Lahaina had moments to make decisions that would determine whether they lived or died. It became a harrowing, narrow window of time in one of the most lethal natural disasters the country has seen in years. There were no sirens, no one to tell people what to do. Residents were on their own to choose whether to stay or to run. Some survived out of luck. They fled in cars or on foot, or heard from neighbors and people fleeing nearby which direction was safe. Some helped people over the seawall that separates the town from the ocean. Almost 100 deaths have been confirmed, and more are expected, while those who lived are haunted by what they endured.
Young environmental activists prevail in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Young environmental activists scored a ground-breaking legal victory when a Montana judge said state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean environment by allowing fossil fuel development without considering its effects on climate change. The ruling Monday following a first-of-its- kind trial in the U.S. adds to a small number of legal decisions around the world that have established a government duty to protect citizens from climate change. District Court Judge Kathy Seeley said the policy the state uses in evaluating requests for fossil fuel permits is unconstitutional because it does not allow agencies to evaluate greenhouse gas emissions.
Six former Mississippi officers plead guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former Mississippi law officers who tortured two Black men have pleaded guilty to state-level charges. One of the officers shot one of the victims in the mouth during the racist assault, and then they covered it up for months. All six already admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. Prosecutors say some of the officers nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their tendency to use excessive force. The state charges include home invasion, aggravated assault, conspiracy to hinder prosecution and obstruction of justice. An Associated Press investigation linked some of the officers to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019.
Utah man accused of threatening president pointed gun at agents, FBI says
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah man accused of making violent threats against President Joe Biden before a western states trip last week pointed a handgun at FBI agents attempting to arrest him, the agency said on Monday. Craig Robertson, a 75-year-old Air Force veteran, was killed during a raid on his home in Provo last Wednesday, hours before Biden arrived in Salt Lake City. The FBI said in a statement that Robertson had resisted arrest and pointed an .357 revolver at agents who had come to his home to arrest him. The FBI did not respond to questions about whether Robertson shot at agents.
A strong tropical storm is lashing parts of Japan and disrupting holiday travel
TOKYO (AP) — A strong tropical storm is lashing central and western Japan with heavy rain and high winds, causing flooding and power blackouts and paralyzing transportation while many people were traveling for a Buddhist holiday week. Lan weakened from a typhoon early Tuesday morning and made landfall in the central prefecture of Wakayama with sustained winds up to 68 mph. No casualties have been reported, but the storm has caused rivers to overflow, damaged some buildings and paralyzed traffic. Local municipalities advised more than 180,000 residents in the region to take shelter at safer buildings such as community centers. A foot of rain could fall in parts of central Japan through Wednesday morning.
Texas woman who helped hide US soldier Vanessa Guillén’s body sentenced to 30 years in prison
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Texas woman to 30 years in prison for helping to dispose of the body of a U.S. soldier. Cecily Aguilar is the only suspect arrested in the death of Vanessa Guillén, who was killed at Fort Cavazos near Killeen, Texas. The 2020 killing led to changes in how women in the military can report sexual abuse. Aguilar pleaded guilty in November to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. Federal and state officials say Aguilar aided her 20-year-old boyfriend Army Spc. Aaron Robinson in dismembering and disposing of Guillén’s body near the base.
EXPLAINER: Why is a police raid on a newspaper in Kansas so unusual?
NEW YORK (AP) — Tensions between public officials and the press are hardly unusual. To a large extent, it’s baked into their respective roles. What’s rare in a democratic society is a police raid on a news organization’s office or the home of its owner. So when that happened late last week, it attracted the sort of national attention that the town of Marion, Kansas, is hardly used to. The Marion Police Department took computers and cellphones from the office of the Marion County Record newspaper on Friday, and also entered the home of the weekly paper's publisher and editor. The action drew the attention of some of the nation’s largest media organizations.
Video shows Texas US Rep. Ronny Jackson berating officers after being wrestled to ground at rodeo
DALLAS (AP) — Police video shows Texas U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson being taken to the ground by officers and profanely berating them during an altercation at a rodeo last month. State police released the footage Monday, days after the former White House physician took to social media to defend his actions. The video shows Jackson approaching a group surrounding a 15-year-old girl who authorities say was having seizures. The Republican congressman later appears to have an argument with one of the people before the teenager is put on a stretcher. Shortly afterward, two officers wrestle Jackson to the ground. Jackson posted on social media last week that authorities prevented him from giving medical care “in a potentially life-threatening situation.”
