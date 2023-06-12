Trump prepares for court appearance as 1st ex-president to face federal criminal charges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has arrived in Florida ahead of a history-making federal court appearance Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get the records back. Trump’s appearance in Miami will mark his second time since April facing a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case some legal analysts derided as relatively trivial, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security, with Espionage Act charges carrying the prospect of a significant prison sentence.
Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic guided Denver to its first NBA title in team history, as the Nuggets overcame dreadful shooting and a late flurry from Miami’s Jimmy Butler to squeeze past the Heat for a frantic 94-89 victory. Jokic had 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who missed 20 of their first 22 3-point attempts and seven of their first 13 free throws but figured out how to close out the series on their home floor in Game 5. Butler scored eight straight points to help the Heat take an 87-86 lead with 2:45 left after trailing by seven. He made two more free throws with 1:58 left to help Miami regain a one-point lead. Then, Bruce Brown got an offensive rebound and tip-in to give the Nuggets the lead for good.
Relatives fight for custody of kids who survived plane crash and weeks in Amazon jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A custody battle has broken out among relatives of four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and 40 harrowing days alone in the Amazon rainforest. Their maternal grandparents are vying with the father of the two youngest to take care of the children, whose mother died in the May 1 crash. They have accused him of domestic abuse. The siblings range in age from 1 to 13. They are still in a hospital and are expected to stay there for several more days. Social workers are using that time to interview relatives to determine who should have custody. The head of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare says a caseworker has been assigned at the grandparents' request.
Ukraine claims recapture of seven villages in early stages of counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says its troops have retaken seven villages from Russian forces in the country’s south and southeast. The reported gains emerged Monday in the early stages of the nation’s counteroffensive. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on the Telegram app that the Ukrainian flag was again flying over the village of Storozhov in the eastern Donetsk region. She also reported gains in villages in the neighboring Zaporizhzhia province. The gains were impossible to verify and could be reversed in the to-and-fro of war. They amounted to 35 square kilometers.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York
Officials in Lockport, New York, say one person died and multiple people are in the hospital after a boat capsized during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal. Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities say 29 people were aboard the boat when it flipped, sending them into water up to 6 feet deep. Authorities say 11 people were sent to local hospitals with minor injuries. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights.
McCarthy and conservatives reach a truce to allow House to move forward on bills
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears to have resolved, for now, an impasse with some of the more conservative members of his caucus who had brought the chamber to a standstill last week. McCarthy met Monday with nearly a dozen lawmakers in his office in an effort to quell a revolt and jumpstart various priorities that had stalled last week amid the GOP infighting. He called it a productive meeting where “everybody’s attitude was, ‘How do we find where we all work together?’” McCarthy promised more meetings with last week’s holdouts and a focus on reducing federal spending in the weeks ahead.
Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host. The 76-year-old announced his retirement from the venerable game show in a tweet, calling his time on the show “a wonderful ride." Sajak, 76, has presided the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show’s first host when it debuted on daytime television in 1975. Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host.
California Gov. Newsom spars with Fox News host Hannity over Biden, immigration and the economy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has sparred with Fox News host Sean Hannity. The one-hour interview that aired on Monday night was Newsom's first appearance on Fox News since 2010. Newsom insisted President Joe Biden is physically fit for a second term as president. And Newsom refused to answer whether supporters were urging him to run against Biden on the 2024 ballot. Newsom has repeatedly said he has no interest in running for president. But he has continued to raise his national profile by traveling and speaking in other states. That has prompted speculation about a potential presidential campaign in 2024.
2 active-duty Marines plead guilty to Capitol riot charges
Two men who were active-duty members of the Marines Corps when they stormed the U.S. Capitol have pleaded guilty to riot-related criminal charges. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen are scheduled to be sentenced in September by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia says Abate and Hellonen both pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Many Capitol rioters are military veterans, but only a few were actively serving in the armed forces when they joined a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
'First of its kind' Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
CHICAGO (AP) — A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. The new measure comes into play as states across the U.S. push to remove certain books in schools and libraries, especially those about LGBTQ+ themes and by people of color. Illinois lawmakers’ approval of the bill splintered across party lines, with Republicans in opposition.
