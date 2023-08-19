Hilary downgraded again to Category 1 hurricane as Mexico and California brace for storm's impact
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary is roaring toward Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as a downgraded Category 1 hurricane that’s still likely to bring “catastrophic” flooding to the region and cross into the southwest U.S. as a tropical storm. Meteorologists are warning that despite the hurricane’s weakening, the storm’s speed had accelerated Saturday en route to an expect night landfall on Mexico's coast. Forecasters said the storm is still expected to enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, and bring along high winds, flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, and widespread power outages. The storm is expected to dump up to 10 inches of rain in southern California and southern Nevada.
Maui town ravaged by fire will 'rise again,' Hawaii governor says of long recovery ahead
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says the future of a Maui community devastated by deadly fire will be determined by its people. Native Hawaiians and others from Lahaina say Green is moving too quickly to rebuild what was lost. They say the grief is still raw. The governor says rebuilding will take years and billions of dollars but it will be restored the way the people want. The number of people killed rose by three to 114 on Friday. Green says as the search continues, visitors must avoid West Maui. But he says they're welcome in other parts of the island and the state.
Canadian firefighters wage epic battle to save communities after mass evacuations
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Firefighters battling wildfires in western Canada have received help from reinforcements and milder weather, after the nation’s worst fire season on record destroyed structures, fouled the air with thick smoke and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. But the firefighters were nowhere close to declaring victory Saturday, especially with drier and windier weather forecast for the coming days. No deaths have been reported. Officials say a majority of residents have evacuated Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories' capital, and firefighters have kept a wildfire 6 miles from the city. British Columbia Premier David Eby has declared an emergency for the entire province, where more than 30,000 people are under evacuation orders due to encroaching fires.
Leader of Niger's junta says it will restore civilian rule within 3 years, but gives no details
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The leader of Niger's junta says it will restore civilian rule in the West African country within three years. Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani gave no details on the plan speaking on state television Saturday night, saying only that the principles for the transition would be decided within 30 days at a dialogue to be hosted by the junta. He commented after meeting with a delegation from nations in the region for the first time in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to peacefully resolve the country's crisis. The representatives from the ECOWAS bloc also met separately with toppled President Mohamed Bazoum. They joined reconciliation efforts by the U.N.'s special representative who arrived Friday.
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile strike killed seven people and wounded 129 others on Saturday in the city center of Chernihiv, the regional capital of the northern province of the same name, the acting mayor said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a theater and a university were hit. Zelenskyy is visiting Sweden for the first time since the full-scale Russian invasion of his country. Zelenskyy met Swedish government officials in Harpsund, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Stockholm. He will also meet Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin visited top military officials in the city of Rostov-on-Don near the Ukrainian border.
Record-setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the US
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The summer of 2023 may be drawing to a close, but the extreme heat is not. More record-shattering temperatures — this time across Texas — are expected Saturday and Sunday as the U.S. continues to bake. Highs of 109 degrees Fahrenheit forecast for Saturday and 110 F on Sunday in Dallas would break the current record of 107 F each day, both set in 2011, and would come after a high of 109 F on Thursday broke a record of 107 F set in 1951. That is according to National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Bradshaw. The heat wave causing misery in Texas this weekend is just the latest to punish the U.S. this year.
Tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil begins to be offloaded near Texas despite Tehran threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American-owned oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil has begun offloading its cargo near Texas. That's according to tracking data analyzed late Saturday. The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic, even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran. U.S. and Iranian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.
Thousands more Mauritanians are making their way to the US, thanks to a route spread on social media
CINCINNATI (AP) — Thousands of migrants from the West African country of Mauritania have arrived in the U.S. in recent months, following a new route taking them to Nicaragua and up through the southern border. Previously, those fleeing Mauritania entered through Brazil and took a treacherous jungle passage — or risked their lives on boats to Europe. The Nicaragua route doesn't require a visa. That fact is circulating on TikTok, where travel agencies and guides advertise trip packages. Many Mauritanians say that's how they learned of the route. Some say they're fleeing anti-Black racism by the Arab-led government. Others hope for economic opportunities. After turning themselves in at the border, many make their way to Cincinnati, where a small, vibrant Mauritanian community welcomes them.
Japan's Kishida to visit Fukushima plant to highlight safety before start of treated water release
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a brief visit to the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant on Sunday to highlight the safety of an impending release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea, a divisive plan that his government wants to start soon despite protests at home and abroad. His trip comes hours after he returned home from a summit with U.S. and South Korean leaders at the American presidential retreat of Camp David. Before leaving Washington, Kishida said it is time to make a decision on a release date, which has not been set due to the controversy surrounding the plan. Japan has obtained support from the International Atomic Energy Agency for its plan.
A raid on a Kansas newspaper likely broke the law, experts say. But which one?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Experts say a central Kansas police chief was on legally shaky ground when he ordered the raid of a weekly newspaper. A former federal prosecutor added Friday that the raid may have been a criminal civil rights violation and he'd probably have the FBI look into it. Some legal experts believe the Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record’s offices and its publisher's home violated a federal privacy law that protects journalists from newsroom searches. Some believe it violated a Kansas law that makes it difficult to force reporters and editors to disclose their sources or unpublished material. The police chief has defended it as legal.
