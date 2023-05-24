DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has entered the 2024 presidential race with an announcement plagued by technical glitches. He’s stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test his national appeal as an outspoken cultural conservative and the party’s willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump. DeSantis tried to announce his bid in a special Twitter feed that turned disastrous. Listeners could hear almost nothing distinguishable for nearly half an hour. He never mentioned Trump in the session that lasted about an hour but said he was ready to fight. “Buckle up when I get in there,” he said.
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Turner has died at age 83. She teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It." She was also known for such songs as “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” Her trademarks were her growling contralto, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, her palette of wigs and her muscular, quick-stepping legs. Turner's manager says she died Tuesday after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich.
Target becomes latest company to suffer backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride month clothing
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers. Target declined to confirm which items it was removing but among the ones that garnered the most attention were “tuck friendly” adult women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company which designs and sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ+ clothing and accessories, have also sparked a backlash.
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, 'what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks'
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam residents and officials are assessing the damage the day after Typhoon Mawar smashed the U.S. Pacific territory. There no immediate reports of deaths or injuries but the storm lashed the island with wind and rain, tore down trees, walls and power lines and flipped cars. The typhoon is the strongest to hit the territory of roughly 150,000 people since 2002. It briefly made landfall Wednesday night as a Category 4 storm, according to the National Weather Service. Videos posted on social media showed fallen trees, a flipped pickup truck, solar panels flying through the air, and storm surge and waves crashing through coastal reefs. An island meteorologist says the aftermath “looks like toothpicks.”
Black children are more likely to have asthma. A lot comes down to where they live
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Black children are more likely to have asthma than kids of any other race in America. They’re more likely to live near polluting plants, and in rental housing with mold and other triggers, because of racist housing laws in the nation’s past. Their asthma often is more severe and less likely to be controlled, because of poor medical care and mistrust of doctors. While some of the high rates of asthma among Black children are tied to genetics — family histories of allergies, and frequent respiratory infections — much of the disparity lies in the same racist factors that afflict Black peoples’ health from birth to death.
3 ex-officers indicted in death of Black man seen on video being shocked with stun guns
JACKSON, Mississippi. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury has indicted two former police officers on murder charges and another ex-officer on a manslaughter charge in the death of a Black man who was pinned down and repeatedly shocked with stun guns during a New Year's eve arrest. City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, released body camera footage Wednesday showing three officers struggling to handcuff Keith Murriel as he is shocked numerous times. The officers sought to arrest Murriel for allegedly trespassing at a hotel shortly before midnight last Dec. 31. Two of the former officers, who are Black, were indicted on second-degree murder charges and a white former officer was charged with manslaughter.
Biden picks history-making Air Force fighter pilot to serve as next Joint Chiefs chairman
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that he is tapping Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., a history-making fighter pilot with deep knowledge of China, to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Brown’s confirmation would mean that, for the first time, both the Pentagon’s top military and civilian positions would be held by African Americans. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first Black Pentagon chief, has been in the job since the beginning of the administration. If confirmed by the Senate, Brown would replace Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in October, as the nation’s next top military officer.
Teen dies during apparent social media stunt on Los Angeles bridge, police say
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy slipped and fell to his death this weekend while climbing a Los Angeles bridge in an apparent social media stunt. Police were sent to the 6th Street Viaduct around 2 a.m. Saturday and found the boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released. On Tuesday, Police Chief Michel Moore told the city Police Commission that the teen was climbing a bridge arch, apparently to make a social media broadcast. The bridge, which opened last July, links downtown to the historic Eastside. It's the largest and most expensive bridge ever built in LA. But police say it has also attracted graffiti, street racing and other illegal activities. The LAPD has closed it several times.
Tkachuk sends Panthers to Stanley Cup Final, after topping Hurricanes 4-3 for sweep
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal with 4.9 seconds left, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots to cap off a brilliant series, and the Florida Panthers earned their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 27 years by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 to win the Eastern Conference title in a sweep. Tkachuk’s goal was his second of the night — and maybe the biggest in Panthers’ history. The Panthers will play either Vegas or Dallas for the Stanley Cup starting sometime next week; Vegas currently leads the Western Conference title series 3-0.
Danish masters prepped canvases with leftovers from brewing beer
NEW YORK (AP) — Famous Danish painters may have gotten supplies from an unusual source: breweries. A study published Wednesday finds that paintings from 19th-century Denmark included bits of yeast and wheat proteins. Researchers think artists bought the leftover materials from local beer breweries to spread out on their canvases to prime them. The paste would have helped create a smooth surface for the master painters of the time. The researchers used pieces of canvas that had been trimmed from 10 paintings in an earlier conservation project. They say knowing what's on these canvases will help in conserving the paintings.
