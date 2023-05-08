Prize-winning AP team served as world's eyes in Mariupol
NEW YORK (AP) — Instincts about the strategic significance of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol led a team of Associated Press journalists there just as Russians were about to lay siege. It proved to be a fateful decision. For nearly three weeks last year, they were the only reporters on the scene and were able to document civilian suffering and debunk Russian disinformation. On Monday, Pulitzer Prize judges cited their work in giving The Associated Press the prestigious award for public service. Mariupol officials have credited the team for pressuring the Russians to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians, saving thousands of lives.
Texas shooter's 'RWDS' patch linked to far-right extremists
The shooter who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall was wearing a patch that read “RWDS," short for “Right Wing Death Squad.” It's a phrase that has been embraced in recent years by far-right extremists who glorify violence against their political enemies. An official with the Anti-Defamation League notes the term originally emerged in the 1970s and ’80s to describe Central and South American paramilitary groups created to support right-wing governments and dictatorships. Authorities have not said what they believe might have motivated 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, who was killed by a police officer who happened to be near the mall Saturday when Garcia opened fire.
Israel kills 3 from Islamic Jihad in targeted Gaza strikes
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military says it has killed three senior commanders of the militant Islamic Jihad group in targeted airstrikes. Palestinian health officials said 12 people were killed, including the commanders and members of their families. The Palestinian Health ministry said 20 people were injured. The strikes hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah. Witnesses reported seeing explosions. Airstrikes continued in the early hours of Tuesday, targeting militant training sites. In the past, Palestinian militant groups in Gaza have retaliated for such targeted killings. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned that Israel will “pay the price." The surprise attacks come at a time of soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions.
Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say the driver of an SUV that killed eight people when it slammed into a Brownsville, Texas, bus stop is charged with manslaughter, and investigators are trying to determine if the crash was intentional. Authorities believe the driver, 34-year-old George Alvarez of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant center. Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Monday that Alvarez is charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sauceda says officials are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether Alvarez was intoxicated, adding that there's no motive he can discuss. He says the victims were all male and several were from Venezuela.
Canada expels China diplomat for alleged threats to lawmaker
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is expelling a Chinese diplomat whom Canada’s spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate an opposition lawmaker and his relatives in Hong Kong. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada has declared Toronto-based diplomat Zhao Wei “persona non grata.” Calls for Zhao to be expelled began last week after a report in the Globe and Mail that CSIS had information in 2021 that the Chinese government was looking at ways to intimidate Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong. The federal government has confirmed that report. Chong has been critical of Beijing’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province.
Disney updates lawsuit against DeSantis to add new events
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney has amended its free speech lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to add recent developments in the tit-for-tat fight between the entertainment giant and the Florida governor. Disney’s amended complaint was filed Monday in federal court in Tallahassee. It ha been updated with developments since the entertainment giant nearly two weeks ago sued DeSantis and a new oversight board for the Disney World governing district. The new board is made up of DeSantis appointees. The revised complaint references legislation passed last week by Florida lawmakers. One of the new laws gives the state unprecedented authority to inspect a monorail system at Disney World
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
Facebook says it is not dead. It’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence. But even with nearly 3 billion monthly users, for years it has struggled to stay relevant as newer, younger, more addictive rivals — at the moment, TikTok — emerge. And the portion of people under 30 who use it is declining. Without this trend-setting demographic, Facebook, still the main source of revenue for parent company Meta, risks fading into the background — like email.
Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals
It could be the day for the petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly. Or the Pekingese could notch his breed’s third Westminster Kennel Club dog show win in little over a decade. And what about the French bulldog that nearly won last year? Or will the best in show ribbon go to ... Ribbon? Buddy Holly the PBGV, Rummie the Peke, Winston the Frenchie and Ribbon the Australian shepherd are headed to the Westminster Kennel Club dog show finals Tuesday, along with three other finalists yet to be chosen.
Tanked Biden pick highlights escalation of dark-money forces
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden nominated Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, she expected to face criticism over her desire to expand free internet access and improve competition among broadband providers. Instead, Sohn found herself the target of an aggressive campaign funded by an organization that doesn’t have to disclose its donors. The American Accountability Foundation called Sohn too partisan, anti-police and soft on sex trafficking. Sohn withdrew her nomination, partly blaming "dark money political groups with bottomless pockets.” The battle over Sohn’s nomination shows how such organizations are swaying public opinion and is emblematic of how nominees' missteps are being used against them by such groups.
Ex-girlfriend: Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me
Golf superstar Tiger Woods wants a judge to halt his ex-girlfriend's lawsuits seeking $30 million. Woods' attorneys are expected to argue at a Tuesday court hearing near his Florida mansion. They say Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement that requires their disputes be heard privately by an arbitrator. Herman once managed his restaurant. She says she was illegally evicted last fall after living at the mansion for five years. She says Woods had verbally promised she could live at the home at least 11 years. Her attorney says Woods began their sexual relationship when Herman was his employee and threatened to fire her if she didn't sign the agreement. His attorneys deny the allegation.
