Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires
MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — Migrants are rushing across the Mexico border in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted at midnight. Many migrants fear that the change could make it more difficult for them to stay. Late Thursday, however, the Biden administration was dealt a potentially serious legal setback when a federal judge temporarily blocked its attempt to more quickly release migrants when Border Patrol holding stations are full. With the late-night deadline looming, misinformation and confusion buffeted migrants as they paced the border at the Rio Grande, often unsure of where to go or what to do next.
Top Biden aide tells Chinese diplomat that US wants to 'move beyond' spy balloon
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House official has told a key Chinese diplomat that the Biden administration is “looking to move beyond” tensions spurred by the U.S. shooting down a Chinese spy balloon. That's according to a senior Biden administration official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to talks about the private talks that took place in Vienna between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi. Tensions between the U.S. and China spiked last year following then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to democratically governed Taiwan. Relations became further strained earlier this year after the downing of the balloon after it traversed the United States.
Elon Musk says he's found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called. Musk did not name the person but said she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since but has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer. Musk, though, has made announcements in the past that he did not follow through on.
Some scenes from the US-Mexico border, where immigration rules are set to change
Migrants are massing along some sections of the U.S.-Mexico border in a last attempt to cross into the United States in the hours before the pandemic-era health rule known as Title 42 ends. Migrants fear that once the restrictions are lifted it could be harder for them to remain on U.S. soil. María José Durán, a 24-year-old student from Venezuela, was on the verge of tears as she sat on a riverbank in Matamoros, Mexico. She motioned toward the opposite shore where at least a dozen Texas troopers with rifles stood behind concertina wire. Later, Durán could be seen walking along the levee with other migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande.
Man who choked NYC subway rider to death will face manslaughter charge, prosecutors say
NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors say they will bring criminal charges against a man who used a deadly chokehold on an unruly passenger aboard a New York City subway train. Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will be arrested and face a charge of second degree manslaughter. That could carry a jail term of up to 15 years. The charges Thursday come nearly two weeks after Penny pinned fellow subway rider Jordan Neely to the floor of a train and put him in a chokehold that lasted for several minutes. Attorneys for Penny did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The death stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation’s largest transit system.
Philippine court acquits former justice minister of drug charges after key witnesses said they lied
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A former Philippine opposition senator and justice minister has been acquitted of drug charges after key witnesses recanted and said they lied about her involvement in trafficking. Leila de Lima has been detained since 2017 on drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs. His campaign left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead and sparked an international investigation as a possible crime against humanity. Duterte, who left office last year, has insisted on de Lima’s guilt. De Lima remains jailed with one charge still outstanding. She said through her attorney that she was looking forward to her full acquittal.
CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is facing a backlash over its town hall featuring former President Donald Trump, an event that swiftly turned chaotic in a stark display of the tightrope facing journalists covering a leading 2024 Republican candidate who refuses to play by the rules. The town hall Wednesday was the first major television event of the 2024 presidential campaign, and CNN defended its decision to hold it as a chance to put Trump in front of a wider audience, outside of the conservative media bubble he has largely kept to since early in his presidency. Critics say the event staged in front of Republicans and unaffiliated voters expected to vote in the GOP primary instead turned into a Trump campaign rally.
New fighting kills 2 Palestinian militant commanders, elderly man in Israel as Egypt pushes truce
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have killed two militant commanders, while a 70-year-old man has been killed by Palestinian rocket fire in the first fatality inside Israel during a current wave of fighting. The continuing bloodshed, which has left 30 Palestinians dead, came despite Egyptian efforts to broker a cease-fire. It is the worst bout of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in months, with at least 10 civilians — mostly women and children — among the dead. The conflagration, now in its third day, comes at a time of soaring tensions and spiking violence over the past year in the occupied West Bank.
Lainey Wilson triumphs at Academy of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton wins top honor
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Chris Stapleton has won entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on a night where Lainey Wilson was a dominant force. Wilson won album of the year and was a frequent performer onstage, singing “Grease” and collecting an award moments later, still breathless. Leading nominee HARDY collected four trophies during Thursday's show. The show opened with Keith Urban performing “Texas Time.” The ACMs are being handed out at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco on Thursday. The easy banter between Garth Brooks, in his first hosting gig, and Dolly Parton carried the show’s early moments. The show streamed live on Amazon Prime.
'Money, power, sex': Idaho jury deliberates case against slain kids' mom in alleged doomsday plot
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho jury is weighing the fate of a woman charged in the slayings of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in what prosecutors say was a strange doomsday-focused plot. In final arguments Thursday, prosecutors told jurors that Lori Vallow Daybell plotted the deaths because she wanted the victims' money. The defense countered that there wasn't enough evidence for a guilty verdict. Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, are both charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in the deaths of the two children. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell will be tried separately.
