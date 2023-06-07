Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US
NEW YORK (AP) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. It delayed some flights Wednesday, sent school recesses indoors, forced the cancellation of events and prompted people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. Canadian officials have expanded evacuation orders and asked other countries for help fighting more than 400 fires nationwide. Meanwhile, air with hazardous levels of pollution have extended at points into the New York metropolitan area, central New York and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Massive tongues of unhealthy air are extending as far as North Carolina and Indiana and affecting millions of people.
Flooding from dam break strands hundreds and leaves thousands with no drinking water in Ukraine
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are rushing supplies of drinking water to areas affected by flooding from a collapsed dam in southern Ukraine. They also are weighing where they might resettle residents who relied on the breached reservoir on the Dnieper River, which forms part of the front line of the 15-month war. More than 2,700 people have fled flooded areas on both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the river, but it was not clear whether the true scale of the disaster had yet emerged in an area that was home to more than 60,000 people. The hydroelectric dam and reservoir is essential for the supply of drinking water and irrigation to a huge area of southern Ukraine.
Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump in Florida has heard from at least one additional witness Wednesday amid signs that the Justice Department is moving toward a possible indictment over the former president’s mishandling of classified documents. Over the last week, Trump’s lawyers have met with Justice Department officials to argue against an indictment, while Trump has issued a series of social media posts suggesting he was anticipating being charged. A former top aide appeared Wednesday before a grand jury in Miami — an indication, legal experts say, that prosecutors have settled on Florida, not Washington, as the appropriate venue for charges.
Pence opens presidential bid with denunciation of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Mike Pence has opened his presidential bid with an unusually forceful denunciation of former President Donald Trump over Jan. 6, Trump's temperament and abortion. Pence told an audience in a Des Moines, Iowa, suburb on Wednesday, “Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president again.” And he accused Trump of abandoning conservative principles, particularly on abortion. Pence is the first vice president in modern history to challenge his former running mate. Trump leads the GOP 2024 presidential field in early polls.
House Republicans pull back contempt charge against FBI director Wray over Biden doc
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee has called off a vote that would move forward with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. This came after Rep. James Comer accepted a last-minute offer Wednesday night by the bureau to allow the full committee access to a confidential document of an unverified tip about President Joe Biden. Comer said in a statement that the committee is removing a contempt resolution against Wray from Thursday’s schedule and that the access is “an important step toward conducting oversight” of the bureau.
Lionel Messi picks MLS's Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer. After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field. That will likely soon change. One of Inter Miami’s owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photo of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey shortly before the Argentinian great revealed his decision in interviews with Spanish news outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner makes his move after two years with Paris Saint-Germain.
After years of threats, a feud ends with a Black mom dead and her white neighbor arrested
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a white Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor last week has been arrested. It was a violent culmination of what the sheriff described as a 2½-year feud. Fifty-eight-year-old Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, assault and more in the death of Ajike Owens. Authorities came under pressure Tuesday to arrest and charge the white woman who fired through her front door and killed a Black neighbor in a case that has put Florida’s divisive stand your ground law back into the spotlight. Jail records did not list a lawyer who could speak on Lorincz's behalf.
South Korean inquiry to look into 237 more foreign adoptions suspected to have laundered origins
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's Truth and Reconciliation Commission will investigate 237 more cases of South Korean adoptees who suspect their family origins were manipulated to facilitate their adoptions in Europe and the United States. The commission said the new cases in its expanded inquiry involve adoptees in 11 nations who were adopted from 1960 to 1990. About 200,000 South Koreans, mostly girls, were adopted to the West in the past six decades, creating what’s believed to be the world’s largest diaspora of adoptees. Most were placed with white parents in the United States and Europe during the 1970s and ’80s. The military dictatorships that ruled South Korea at the time saw foreign adoptions as a tool to reduce poverty and deepen ties with the West.
Newer heart transplant method could allow more patients a chance at lifesaving surgery
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most transplanted hearts are from donors who are brain dead, but new research shows a different approach can be just as successful and boost the number of available organs. It's called donation after circulatory death, long used to recover kidneys and other organs — but not more fragile hearts. Then a few years ago surgeons started “reanimating” hearts in a machine that shows they can pump properly after that type of donation. Duke Health researchers found six-month survival was similar regardless of the donation method. The findings were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Jokic and Murray both have triple-doubles, Nuggets beat Heat 109-94 for 2-1 lead
MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray became the first teammates in NBA Finals history to both record triple-doubles, and Denver’s two stars made sure the Nuggets reclaimed the lead in the series by beating the Miami Heat 109-94 in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Murray had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, getting the rebound he needed with 9 seconds remaining. Jokic finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Game 4 is Friday in Miami. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat.
