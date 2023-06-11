Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case. There are big differences
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Donald Trump readies for a momentous court appearance Tuesday on charges related to the hoarding of top-secret documents, Republican allies are amplifying, without evidence, claims that he's the target of a political prosecution. They’re citing the Justice Department’s decision in 2016 not to bring charges against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her handling of classified information. She was Trump's Democratic opponent in that year's presidential race. His supporters also are invoking the classified documents investigation concerning President Joe Biden to allege there's a two-tier system of justice. But those arguments overlook many factual and legal differences that limit the value of any such comparisons.
Ukraine recaptures village as Russian forces hold other lines, fire on fleeing civilians elsewhere
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military reported recapturing a southeastern village as Russian forces claimed to repel multiple attacks in the area. A regional official said three people were killed and another 10 injured when Moscow’s troops fired at a boat evacuating people from Russian-occupied areas to Ukrainian-held territory along a flooded front line. An Associated Press team on site saw three ambulances drop off injured evacuees at a hospital, one of whom was splattered with blood and was whisked by stretcher into the emergency room. The battlefield showdown in the southeast and chaotic scenes from inundated southern Ukraine marked the latest upheaval and bloodshed in Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its 16th month.
'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
Ted Kaczynski, the man known as the Unabomber who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died by suicide. Four people familiar with the matter confirmed the cause of death to The Associated Press but were not authorized to discuss it publicly. The 81-year-old Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Emergency responders performed CPR and revived him before he was transported to a hospital. He was pronounced dead later Saturday morning. Kaczynski was suffering from late-stage cancer. Kaczynski lived as a recluse in rural Montana, where he carried out a solitary bombing spree that changed the way Americans mailed packages and boarded airplanes.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire. The blaze closed a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely. Transportation officials warned of extensive delays and street closures and urged drivers to avoid the area in the northeast corner of the city. Officials said the tanker was carrying a petroleum product, possibly hundreds of gallons of gasoline. Video from the scene showed a massive concrete slab had fallen from I-95 onto the road below. There were no reports of injuries. The governor said he would issue a disaster declaration to speed federal funds.
Oldest of 4 siblings who survived Colombian plane crash told family their mother lived for days
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died. The kids, now aged 13, 9, 4 and 1, are expected to remain for at least two weeks in a hospital receiving treatment after their rescue Friday. But relatives say some are already speaking and wanting to do more more than lie in bed. The father of the two youngest children said Sunday that the oldest of the four siblings had described to him how their mother was alive for about four days after the plane crashed.
Tony Awards telecast make inclusive history and puts on quite a show despite Hollywood strike
NEW YORK (AP) — The intimate, funny-sad musical “Kimberly Akimbo” nudged aside more splashier rivals on Sunday to win the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on a night when Broadway flexed its muscle in the face of Hollywood writers’ strike and fully embraced trans-rights with history-making winners. Victoria Clark, as the lead in the show, added a second Tony to her trophy case, having previously won one in 2005 for “The Light in the Piazza.” Earlier, Tony Awards history was made when Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee became the first nonbinary people to win Tonys for acting.
In Uganda, a recent ban on charcoal making disrupts a lucrative but destructive business
GULU, Uganda (AP) — The burning of charcoal, an age-old practice in many African societies, is now restricted business across northern Uganda amid a wave of resentment by locals who have warned of the threat of climate change stemming from the uncontrolled felling of trees by outsiders. President Yoweri Museveni issued an executive order banning the commercial production of charcoal in northern Uganda, disrupting a national trade that has long been influenced by cultural sensibilities as much as the seeming abundance of idle land. Commercial charcoal production is still permitted in other regions.
Bus carrying wedding guests in Australian wine region rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police say a bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25. The driver was arrested, though police would not detail the allegations, including whether speed was a factor. It happened on a roundabout in the town of Greta in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales state north of Sydney. The guests had earlier attended a wedding at the Wandin Estate Winery. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked first responders and offered government support to victims and their families. He said: “For a joyous day like that, in a beautiful place, to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair."
Philippines' Mayon Volcano spews lava down its slopes in gentle eruption putting thousands on alert
LEGAZPI, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ most active volcano is gently spewing lava down its slopes, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion. More than 12,600 people have left the mostly poor farming communities near Mayon Volcano’s crater in mandatory evacuations. But thousands more remain in the permanent danger zone. The director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says the high-risk zone may be expanded should the eruption turn violent. Teresito Bacolcol told The Associated Press: “What we are seeing now is an effusive eruption. We are looking at this on a day-to-day basis.”
In a last-ditch effort, longtime Southern Baptist churches expelled for women pastors fight to stay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two Southern Baptist churches ousted for having women pastors will be appealing that decision at the Southern Baptist Convention's upcoming annual meeting. Saddleback Church's founding pastor, Rick Warren, is urging SBC delegates to reinstate the California-based megachurch. He said the Baptist statement of faith represents a consensus but should not be used to enforce uniformity. Saddleback leadership believe women can lead under male elders. In Kentucky, Fern Creek Baptist Church — the other congregation appealing — has a different position, believing women can serve at all levels. Southern Baptist will gather this week in New Orleans to decide this matter and others facing the nation's largest Protestant denomination.
