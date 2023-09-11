North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia ahead of an expected meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Kim was joined on his trip by his top military officials handling his nuclear-capable weapons and munitions factories. South Korea's military assessed that Kim's train crossed into Russia early Tuesday. A Kremlin official was quoted in Russian media as saying a meeting would take place after a forum Putin is attending that concludes Wednesday. The officials traveling with him may hint at what Kim might seek from Putin and what he would be willing to give.
US moves to advance prisoner swap deal with Iran and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has cleared the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money in South Korea without fear of U.S. sanctions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on the move last week but Congress was not notified of the decision until Monday, according to the notification, which was obtained by The Associated Press. The waiver means that European, Middle Eastern and Asian banks will not run afoul of U.S. sanctions in converting the frozen money in South Korea and transferring it to Qatar's central bank, where it will be held for Iran to use for the purchase of humanitarian goods.
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself. They say her past public statements about the former president and his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol call into question whether she can be fair. The recusal motion Monday from Trump’s lawyers takes aim at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama. She has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of Jan. 6 defendants.
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
NEW YORK (AP) — Bells tolled at ground zero and solemn tributes unfolded across the country as Americans looked back on the horror and legacy of 9/11. People gathered Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a rural Pennsylvania field. Vice President Kamala Harris joined the ceremony at the trade center. President Joe Biden spoke to service members and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.
Earthquake robbed Moroccan villagers of almost everything — loved ones, homes and possessions
TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco (AP) — The toll of the earthquake that devastated Morocco is on stark display in dozens of remote villages across the North African county's disaster zone. In the village of Tafeghaghte, for instance, more than half of the 160 inhabitants are thought to have died. With most of the community flattened, survivors worked Monday to clear debris, recover the dead and steer the living away from buildings teetering on the edge of collapse. The villagers toiled in a scene of horror: The air was filled with the stench of dead cattle. Other animals remained trapped in debris.
Flooding in Libya leaves 2,000 people feared dead and more missing after storm collapsed dams
CAIRO (AP) — The head of one of Libya’s rival governments says flooding that swept through the eastern parts of the north African nation has left as many as 2,000 people feared dead. The destruction appears greatest in the city of Derna. The community was formerly held by Islamic extremists in the chaos that has gripped Libya for years and left it with crumbling and inadequate infrastructure. Prime Minister Ossama Hamad told al-Masar television on Monday that 2,000 were feared dead and thousands more are believed missing after two dams burst upstream of the eastern city.
US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration's decision Monday is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off. Its advisers meet Tuesday to recommend how to best use this round of vaccinations. The shots could begin later this week. Both the COVID-19 and flu shot can be given at the same time.
Over 100 VIPs attend UN screening of documentary on Russia's siege of Ukrainian city of Mariupol
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than a hundred ambassadors, journalists and representatives of a broad spectrum of society watched a U.N. screening of the award-winning documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” which follows a trio of Associated Press journalists during Russia’s relentless siege of the Ukrainian port city in the early days of the war. UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward who co-hosted the screening, said the film is important because “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens what the U.N. stands for: an international order where the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is fundamental.” The Monday evening screening comes a week before world leaders arrive for their annual meeting at the U.N. General Assembly, where the 18-month war in Ukraine is expected to be in the spotlight.
Google's search engine dominance is at the center of the biggest US antitrust trial in decades
The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google’s ubiquitous search engine. An antitrust trial will swing into full force Tuesday in a Washington D.C. federal courtroom. The case marks the biggest U.S. antitrust trial since regulators went after Microsoft a quarter century ago to challenge Microsoft's dominance in personal computer software. The 10-week trial comes years after the Justice Department alleged Google abused the power of its search engine in ways that stifle competition. The government says Google's practices increasingly force consumers to settle for inferior search results.
7 people have died in storms in southern China and 70 crocodiles are reported to be on the loose
BEIJING (AP) — Rainstorms battering southern China have killed at least seven people and allowed dozens of crocodiles to escape from a farm. Nearby residents were advised to stay at home after more than 70 crocodiles reportedly escaped in the city of Maoming, Media reports said that some have been captured. No injuries have been reported. Further west, seven people died and three are missing after multiple landslides in the city of Yulin in the Guangxi region, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Heavy rains on Sunday and Monday triggered the landslides. The rains last week caused flash floods in Hong Kong, killing two people.
