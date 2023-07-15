7 bodies pulled from flooded tunnel in South Korea as heavy rains cause flash floods and landslides
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescue workers have pulled seven bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles are trapped in muddy water, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving at least 33 people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate. Nearly 400 rescue workers, including divers, were searching the tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where the vehicles, including a bus, were swamped by a flash flood Saturday evening, Seo Jeong-il, chief of the city’s fire department, said in a briefing. Seo said nine survivors were rescued from the tunnel, but the total number of passengers trapped in vehicles wasn’t immediately clear. South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9.
Authorities search for man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are hunting for a man suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in a suburban neighborhood south of Atlanta. Hampton police Chief James Turner said during a news conference that authorities are seeking to arrest Andre Longmore, who is the city roughly 30 miles south of Atlanta. The shootings happened late Saturday morning in a subdivision in Hampton. Turner said detectives are investigating at least four crime scenes near one another in that neighborhood. He declined to discuss a possible motive. Authorities haven't released the victims' names, saying they are trying to notify their families.
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
PHOENIX (AP) — A dangerous heat wave is threatening a wide swath of the Southwest with potentially deadly temperatures in the triple digits. Some of about 200 cooling centers in metro Phoenix are planning Saturday to extend their weekend hours, and emergency rooms are ready to treat people with heat-related illnesses. Las Vegas casinos are offering respite from the heat for many people. Albuquerque splash pads are planning extended hours, and the city's swimming pools are offering free entry. Forecasters in Phoenix say the city is on track to set a new record for the most consecutive days at 110 degrees.
Hundreds of migrants in southern Mexico form group to head toward US
SUCHIATE, Mexico (AP) — Nearly a thousand migrants that recently crossed from Guatemala to Mexico have formed a group to head north hoping to reach the border with the United States. The group that started out Saturday i, made up of largely Venezuelan migrants. They walked along a highway in southern Mexico led by a Venezuelan flag with the phrase “Peace, Freedom. SOS.” The men, women, children and teenagers are being followed by Mexican National Guard patrols. The migrants say they decided to organize the group to continue migrating north because many have been sleeping on the street and have run out of money to buy food.
Yellen is visiting India yet again to promote closer ties and tackle global economic problems
WASHINGTON (AP) — On the heels of a trip to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in Asia for a series of Group of 20 finance minister meetings in India. Yellen plans to promote warming relations between the U.S. and India and focus on the most pressing challenges to the global economy. That includes the increased threat of debt defaults facing low-income countries, many of which owe their biggest debts to China. This trip is Yellen’s third to India in nine months. It's an indicator of the growing closeness between America and India as tensions with China have been slow to thaw.
US Rep. George Santos repays himself $85K raised from lackluster reelection fundraising
NEW YORK (AP) — Recently released congressional campaign records reveal the potential challenges embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos faces in his bid for reelection. Not only does he face federal charges on a host of financial crimes, records show he raised a relatively paltry $138,000 over the past three months. He used $85,000 of it to help repay the hundreds of thousands of dollars he loaned himself to get elected in 2022. The underwhelming fundraising suggests a struggle to fend off fellow Republican Kellen Curry. The Afghanistan war veteran and former J.P. Morgan banker raised more than $200,000 during the same period. The top Democrat vying to retake the district has raised more than $345,000.
FBI opens criminal investigations into violent Los Angeles County deputy encounters
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI has opened criminal investigations into violent encounters involving Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies. In one, a deputy punched a woman twice in the face as she held her baby. The second case being scrutinized by the FBI involves a deputy who threw a woman to the ground by her neck last month in a grocery store parking lot after she started recording an arrest with her cellphone. The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday that federal authorities visited the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department headquarters to take documents related to the probes. Department officials confirmed the visit and plan to cooperate with investigators.
South Korea to expand support for Ukraine as President Yoon Suk Yeol makes a surprise visit
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made a surprise visit to Ukraine. Yoon’s office says he traveled there with his wife, Kim Keon Hee, following trips to Lithuania for a NATO summit and to Poland. It’s his first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine. Yoon toured Bucha and Irpin, a pair of small cities near Kyiv where bodies of civilians were found in the streets and mass graves after Russian troops retreated from the capital region last year. The South Korean leader was scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later Saturday. South Korea joined international sanctions against Russia and has provided Ukraine with humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine but not weapons.
Thousands march at Budapest Pride as LGBTQ+ community voices anxiety over Hungary's restrictive laws
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Thousands of participants of the Budapest Pride march wound through the streets of the Hungarian capital on Saturday with marchers voicing their anxiety over the increasing pressure on the LGBTQ+ community from the country’s right-wing government. The 28th annual event comes as the country’s laws which ban the depiction of homosexuality or gender transition to minors under 18 have begun to be applied with increasing regularity, resulting in fines and other penalties for those who disseminate LGBTQ+ content. Such policies, enacted by the governing party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, have led rights groups to warn that the rights of sexual minorities are being rapidly drawn back in the Central European country.
Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is down and the company is carrying heavy debt
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is still down sharply and the social media company is carrying heavy debt. Musk tweeted about the company's condition on Saturday. He says Twitter has to generate positive cash flow before it can do anything else. Twitter has struggled to hang on to advertisers since Musk bought the company for $44 billion last fall. Advertisers have been concerned about widespread layoffs and changes in the site's content moderation. Twitter has a new competitor after Facebook owner Meta launched a text-focused app called Threads.
