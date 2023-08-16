Fires and others disasters are increasing in Hawaii, according to this AP data analysis
KIHEI, Hawaii (AP) — Hurricane-fueled flash floods and mudslides. Lava that creeps into neighborhoods. Fierce drought that materializes in a flash. Earthquakes. And now, deadly fires that burn block after historic block. Hawaii is increasingly under siege from disasters, and what is escalating most is wildfire. That's according to an Associated Press analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency records. The reality can clash with the vision of Hawaii as a paradise. It is, in fact, one of the riskiest states in the country. There were as many federally declared wildfire disasters this month in Hawaii as in the 50 years between 1953 and 2003.
U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move has not been officially announced. The four-time tournament champions struggled throughout this World Cup. The Americans played well in the Round of 16 against Sweden, but ultimately fell on penalties after a scoreless tie. The U.S. scored just four goals over the course of the tournament. The United States had never finished worse that third in the tournament.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Transgender youth in North Carolina have lost access to gender-affirming treatments after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of that legislation and others involving gender in sports and LGBTQ classroom instruction. GOP House and Senate supermajorities rejected the Democratic governor’s veto late Wednesday. Though a court challenge is expected, the law takes effect immediately and bars medical professionals from providing hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgical gender-transition procedures to most under 18. North Carolina now becomes the 22nd state to enact legislation restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for minors. Cooper blasted the legislation enacted over his veto as discriminatory.
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor in Atlanta who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March 4. She is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5. Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday by a Fulton County grand jury. They are accused of committing various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows Americans are deeply divided along party lines in their views of President Donald Trump’s actions in the most recent criminal charges brought against him. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about half of Americans say Trump's alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 vote count was illegal. The poll, which was conducted before Monday’s charges in the Georgia case, also shows that about half of Americans approve of the Justice Department indicting Trump over his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.
DENVER (AP) — The family of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed by police in Colorado have filed a lawsuit against the police officers who were on the scene. Police in the Denver suburb mistook Destinee Thompson for a robbery suspect. After confronting the 27-year-old, she told them she wasn't involved and tried to flee in her minivan. One officer shot and killed her, saying he thought she had struck another officer with her car. The family alleges in their lawsuit that it was clear Thompson had not hit the officer. They allege Thompson’s race — she’s part Hispanic and part Native American — played a role in her being targeted. The police department said the family's attorney has mischaracterized the events, and that the shooting was justified.
YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories (AP) — Residents in the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories were ordered to evacuate Wednesday night as wildfires neared the city of 20,000 people. People in the four areas of Yellowknife at highest risk should leave as soon as possible and residents in other areas have until noon Friday to leave. The Northwest Territories government said it’s safe for residents to drive out of Yellowknife. If smoke limits visibility, those leaving by highway will be escorted through the fire zone. More than 200 wildfires have already burned a widespread area of the Northwest Territories. Fire officials said eight communities totaling nearly 6,800 people, or 15% of the Northwest Territories’ population, have already evacuated.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Jesuits say Nicaragua's government has confiscated the University of Central America in Nicaragua, which is one of the region’s most highly regarded colleges. The seizure is the latest in a series of expulsions, closures and confiscations by the regime of President Daniel Ortega targeting the Roman Catholic Church and opposition figures. The Jesuits' announcement Wednesday says the government seized all the university's property, buildings and bank accounts. It quotes the government as claiming the university “operated as a center of terrorism.” The Jesuits say the accusation is unfounded.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York surgeons transplanted a pig's kidney into a brain-dead man and for over a month it's worked normally. The experiment at NYU Langone Health marks the longest a pig kidney has functioned in a person, albeit a deceased one. Researchers plan to track the organ's performance for a second month. Also Wednesday, another research team from the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported success implanting pig kidneys in a donated body for seven days. It's another step in the long quest to one day use animal organs to save human lives.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mail-order access to a drug used in the most common form of abortion in the U.S. would end under a new federal appeals court ruling . However, the ruling issued Wednesday can't take effect until the Supreme Court weighs in. The decision by three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans overturned part of a lower court ruling that would have revoked the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year-old approval of mifepristone. But it left intact part of the ruling that would end the availability of the drug by mail, allow it to be used through only the seventh week of pregnancy rather than the 10th, and require that it be administered in the presence of a physician.
