Russia says Wagner Group's leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
Russia says the head of a private military company who staged a short-lived rebellion will move to Belarus and not face prosecution as part of deal to defuse a crisis that posed a challenge to President Vladimir Putin's government. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also says fighters who took part in Yevgeny Prigozhin's rebellion will not be prosecuted, while those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. The deal was struck Saturday in negotiations with the president of Belarus. Prigozhin said afterward that he was ordering his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops.
Analysis: Donald Trump's war on truth confronts another test with voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Among America's presidents, no one has seemed to be at war with the truth as regularly as Donald Trump. He's shown a keen ability to use broadcast and social media to amplify his distortions. And he's found success in bringing around large chunks of the public. With Trump's latest White House run, the country faces the prospect of another campaign that could be riddled with falsehoods and misinformation. It's possible he could be returned to the Oval Office in 2024 by an electorate that either believes his falsehoods or doesn’t care. One analyst calls it a “test moment” and says “we haven’t been in a situation like this.”
'Rage giving' prompted by the end of Roe has dropped off, abortion access groups say
The windfall of donations that abortion access groups received following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago hasn't lasted. Reproductive health organizations and advocacy groups say one-time emergency grants have ended and individual and foundation giving has dropped off this year. Naa Amissah-Hammond of Groundswell Fund, which funds grassroots groups organizing for reproductive justice, says some major abortion access funders have shifted from organizations working in states now banning abortion to those where it remains legal. Women's health and foster care nonprofits also say they haven't seen increased support.
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Talk to someone who went on previous trips on the Titan submersible and they’re likely to mention a technology glitch. The propulsion system failed or the communications with people on the surface cut out. They are also likely to mention Stockton Rush. He's the OceanGate Expeditions CEO who died this week on the sub. Rush has been described as both a meticulous planner and an overconfident pioneer. In the wake of the Titan’s fatal implosion Sunday near the Titanic shipwreck, some passengers from previous expeditions described concerning experiences that foreshadowed the tragedy. Still, others felt they were in “good hands” deep below the ocean’s surface.
Packages from China are surging into the United States. Some say $800 duty-free limit was a mistake
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives in Congress are anxious to counter China, which is America’s leading economic adversary. And they've set their sights on a top trade priority for labor unions and progressives. The focus is on the deluge of duty-free packages coming in from China. Currently, most imports valued at less than $800 enter duty-free into the United States as long as they're packaged and addressed to individual buyers. Efforts to lower the threshold amount or exclude certain countries altogether from duty-free treatment are set to become a major fight in Congress. The changing political dynamic could have major ramifications for e-commerce businesses. And it could add to the growing tensions between the U.S. and China.
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed, plunging a freight train carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur into the rushing water below. No injuries were reported. Officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream while they evaluated the danger from the accident Saturday morning. Railroad crews were at the scene near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles west of Billings. The river was swollen with recent heavy rains although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse. The Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.
Assistant Josh Eilert picked as interim coach at West Virginia, replacing Hall of Famer Bob Huggins
Assistant Josh Eilert has been selected as the interim coach at West Virginia, punctuating a hectic week after Hall of Famer Bob Huggins resigned following a drunken driving arrest. Athletic director Wren Baker announced the move Saturday night. The 43-year-old Eilert first joined Huggins as a graduate assistant at Kansas State in 2006, then followed him to West Virginia in 2007. Eilert has had a variety of roles with the Mountaineers. Under NCAA rules, West Virginia’s players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal, and several apparently have chosen to do so, although they have the option to return.
Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. The probe comes after the administration received complaints about repairs intended to prevent the vehicles from unexpectedly rolling away even while placed in park. The problem, ascribed to fractures of a rear axle mounting bolt that could lead the drive shaft to disconnect, was addressed with a software update designed to apply the electronic parking brake if the drive shaft failed, the agency said. But two Explorer owners complained their vehicles behaved erratically following the repair.
Argentine dictatorship’s ‘death flight’ plane returned home for a historical reckoning
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Flying from Florida to Buenos Aires usually takes about 10 hours. But the turboprop landing in Argentina on Saturday was no normal plane. It had been en route for 20 days, and many Argentines eagerly refreshed flight tracking software to keep tabs on its progress. The Short SC.7 Skyvan carried no crucial cargo nor VIP passengers. Rather, the plane will be another means for Argentines to reckon with the brutal history of their country’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship. This plane is the first ever proven in a court to have been used by Argentina’s junta to throw detainees to their deaths from the sky, one of the bloody period’s most cold-blooded atrocities. It will be added to the Museum of Memory, which is in what was the junta’s most infamous secret detention center.
