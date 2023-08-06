Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's defense attorney says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election. Speaking on Sunday morning news shows, attorney John Lauro said Trump only asked Pence to “pause” the certification to allow time to investigate concerns about election irregularities. Pence flatly denied that account, saying Trump wanted him to overturn the voters' will, something he said he knew to be unconstitutional and un-American. Trump was indicted last week on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election. He has pleaded not guilty. Trump's baseless allegations about election tampering in 2020 have been rejected by numerous courts.
Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Republican candidates for president are trying to present themselves as Donald Trump alternatives without acknowledging the GOP frontrunner and the new federal criminal charges against him. Over the course of two hours, seven GOP hopefuls took their turn on stage in front of about 800 party activists in the leadoff caucus state. They were all invited to speak at Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson’s fundraising barbecue at a Cedar Rapids racetrack. But in their pitches to challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination, it was as if his indictment Tuesday on federal charges accusing him of working to overturn the 2020 election results had never happened, even from the candidate who has suggested the former president quit the race.
The future is uncertain for the United States after crashing out of the Women's World Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The once-dominant Americans crashed out of the Women’s World Cup on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sweden in the Round of 16. It was the earliest exit ever for the four-time tournament champions. The Americans struggled from the start of the World Cup. With the rest of the world catching up in skill and physical conditioning, the future of the team could look dramatically different. There's no guarantee that coach Vlatko Andonovski will continue with the team as it prepares for the next big tournament, the Olympics in France next year.
Pope discusses health, his ditched peace prayer in Fatima and LGBTQ+ Catholics in airborne briefing
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis says his recovery from his latest abdominal surgery is going well. He says he ditched speeches during his five-day trip to Portugal not because he was tired or feeling unwell, but to better communicate with young people. Francis was asked about his health en route home from Lisbon, where he presided over World Youth Day festival. It was his first trip since he was hospitalized in June for nine days following last-minute surgery to repair an abdominal hernia and remove intestinal scar tissue. The trip was notable because the 86-year-old pontiff deviated so often from his speeches.
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
In just three weeks in theaters, “Barbie” is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins. “Barbie,” which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another $53 million from 4,178 North American locations this weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Warner Bros. said the film will cross $1 billion before the end of the day. Second place went to “Meg 2: The Trench,” with $30 million, while “Oppenheimer” landed in third place in its third weekend, with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” close behind in fourth.
Conservative groups sue to block Biden plan canceling $39 billion in student loans
Two conservative groups are asking a federal court to block the Biden administration’s plan to cancel $39 billion in student loans for more than 800,000 borrowers. In a lawsuit filed Friday in Michigan, the groups argue that the administration overstepped its power when it announced the forgiveness in July. It asks a judge to rule the cancellation illegal. The suit was filed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Cato Institute. The Education Department called the suit “a desperate attempt from right wing special interests to keep hundreds of thousands of borrowers in debt.”
The EPA's ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change runs into skepticism
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s most ambitious plan ever to slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles faces skepticism about how realistic it is and whether it goes far enough. The Environmental Protection Agency in April announced new strict emissions limits that it says are vital to slowing climate change. The EPA says the industry could meet the limits if 67% of new-vehicle sales are electric by 2032. The auto industry says that pace is unrealistic. Even if the industry boosts EV sales to EPA recommendations, any reduction in pollution could prove more modest than the agency expects. The Associated Press estimates that nearly 80% of vehicles being driven in the U.S. would still run on gasoline or diesel fuel.
Racist abuse by Mississippi officers reveals a culture of misconduct, residents say
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of the Mississippi county where a rogue group of officers carried out a racist assault say a culture of corruption and violence exists within the sheriff’s office. Six white former law enforcement officers in Rankin County have pleaded guilty to the assault on Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker. Some of them belonged to a group calling themselves "the Goon Squad.” Court documents unsealed by federal prosecutors suggest only some members participated in the raid. The documents say there are other Rankin County deputies known to federal prosecutors.
Russia unleashes missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, retaliating for an attack on a tanker
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a missile and drone barrage across parts of Ukraine that officials in Kyiv say killed six people, as Moscow followed through on its promise to retaliate for a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday. Meanwhile, Moscow’s second-largest airport briefly suspended flights early Sunday following a foiled drone attack near the Russian capital. It was the fourth attack on Moscow in a month, highlighting the city’s vulnerability as Russia’s war grinds into its 18th month. The Russian Defense Ministry said the drone was destroyed by air defense systems in a Moscow suburb.
Express train derails in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Ten cars of an express train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90 others. The Hazara Express train was going from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the cars went off the tracks and some overturned. Local television showed rescue teams extracting women, children and other passengers from damaged and overturned cars. The rescue operation was completed by early evening. The injured were taken to a hospital in Nawabshah and the most seriously injured were taken by helicopter to distant military hospitals. Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq said an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway.
