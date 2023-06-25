Russian mercenary leader's exile ends revolt but leaves questions about Putin's power
The greatest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power has fizzled out after the rebellious mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow agreed to go into exile and sounded the retreat. The brief revolt exposed vulnerabilities among Russian government forces, with Wagner Group soldiers able to move with armored vehicles into the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and advance toward Moscow. Under the deal announced Saturday by the Kremlin, Wagner Group's leader will go to neighboring Belarus, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Charges against him of mounting an armed rebellion will be dropped, and the Russian government said it would not prosecute Wagner fighters who took part.
Analysis: Donald Trump's war on truth confronts another test with voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Among America's presidents, no one has seemed to be at war with the truth as regularly as Donald Trump. He's shown a keen ability to use broadcast and social media to amplify his distortions. And he's found success in bringing around large chunks of the public. With Trump's latest White House run, the country faces the prospect of another campaign that could be riddled with falsehoods and misinformation. It's possible he could be returned to the Oval Office in 2024 by an electorate that either believes his falsehoods or doesn’t care. One analyst calls it a “test moment” and says “we haven’t been in a situation like this.”
'Rage giving' prompted by the end of Roe has dropped off, abortion access groups say
The windfall of donations that abortion access groups received following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago hasn't lasted. Reproductive health organizations and advocacy groups say one-time emergency grants have ended and individual and foundation giving has dropped off this year. Naa Amissah-Hammond of Groundswell Fund, which funds grassroots groups organizing for reproductive justice, says some major abortion access funders have shifted from organizations working in states now banning abortion to those where it remains legal. Women's health and foster care nonprofits also say they haven't seen increased support.
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Talk to someone who went on previous trips on the Titan submersible and they’re likely to mention a technology glitch. The propulsion system failed or the communications with people on the surface cut out. They are also likely to mention Stockton Rush. He's the OceanGate Expeditions CEO who died this week on the sub. Rush has been described as both a meticulous planner and an overconfident pioneer. In the wake of the Titan’s fatal implosion Sunday near the Titanic shipwreck, some passengers from previous expeditions described concerning experiences that foreshadowed the tragedy. Still, others felt they were in “good hands” deep below the ocean’s surface.
Party and protest mix as LGBTQ+ pride parades kick off from New York to San Francisco
NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the world’s biggest celebrations of LGBTQ+ pride are set to kick off Sunday. Thousands are expected to march in New York, San Francisco and other North American cities in parades that will be part party, part protest. Entertainers and activists, drag performers and transgender advocates are among the grand marshals in parades this weekend. Many of the marches are embracing a unity message as new laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community take effect in several U.S. states. Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle and Toronto, Canada, are all scheduled to hold their annual pride parades on Sunday.
Packages from China are surging into the United States. Some say $800 duty-free limit was a mistake
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives in Congress are anxious to counter China, which is America’s leading economic adversary. And they've set their sights on a top trade priority for labor unions and progressives. The focus is on the deluge of duty-free packages coming in from China. Currently, most imports valued at less than $800 enter duty-free into the United States as long as they're packaged and addressed to individual buyers. Efforts to lower the threshold amount or exclude certain countries altogether from duty-free treatment are set to become a major fight in Congress. The changing political dynamic could have major ramifications for e-commerce businesses. And it could add to the growing tensions between the U.S. and China.
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed, plunging a freight train carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur into the rushing water below. No injuries were reported. Officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream while they evaluated the danger from the accident Saturday morning. Railroad crews were at the scene near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles west of Billings. The river was swollen with recent heavy rains although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse. The Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.
Assistant Josh Eilert picked as interim coach at West Virginia, replacing Hall of Famer Bob Huggins
Assistant Josh Eilert has been selected as the interim coach at West Virginia, punctuating a hectic week after Hall of Famer Bob Huggins resigned following a drunken driving arrest. Athletic director Wren Baker announced the move Saturday night. The 43-year-old Eilert first joined Huggins as a graduate assistant at Kansas State in 2006, then followed him to West Virginia in 2007. Eilert has had a variety of roles with the Mountaineers. Under NCAA rules, West Virginia’s players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal, and several apparently have chosen to do so, although they have the option to return.
Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. The probe comes after the administration received complaints about repairs intended to prevent the vehicles from unexpectedly rolling away even while placed in park. The problem, ascribed to fractures of a rear axle mounting bolt that could lead the drive shaft to disconnect, was addressed with a software update designed to apply the electronic parking brake if the drive shaft failed, the agency said. But two Explorer owners complained their vehicles behaved erratically following the repair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.