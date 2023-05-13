Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
ROME (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, telling the pontiff it was a great honor. Earlier on Saturday, during the Ukrainian leader’s visit to Rome, he also met with Italian officials. The pontiff has previously offered his efforts to try to end the war that Russia began with its invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Neither side immediately gave details of the talks. Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy received assurances from Italian leaders of continued military and financial support. Francis has previously said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war.
DeSantis and Trump will look to sway Iowa GOP activists at dueling events
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump will share the spotlight in Iowa on Saturday, providing a chance to sway influential conservative activists and contrast their campaign styles in Republicans’ leadoff voting state. DeSantis is set to wade into Iowa’s hand-to-hand politicking at a congressman’s annual picnic and an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser, while Trump hopes to show strength with an outdoor rally with supporters. Although the two men will be hours away from each other, the split-screen moment in Iowa is a first for the two national Republican powerhouses. And it comes as DeSantis is widely expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign soon.
'All we want is to be safe': Migrants push north after end of Title 42
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Confusion has rippled from the U.S.-Mexico border to migrant routes across the Americas, as migrants scramble to understand complex and ever-changing laws. And while Title 42 has come to an end, the crush of migrants headed north has not.From the rolling mountains and jungles in Central America to the tops trains roaring through Mexico, migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Nicaragua, Ecuador and beyond push forward on their journeys.“We’ve already done everything humanly possible to get where we are,” said one Venezuelan migrant, resting in a park near a river dividing Mexico and Guatemala. “Our hands are tied.”
North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Democratic governor has vetoed legislation that would have banned nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The veto came Saturday, during a public rally. Hundreds of abortion-rights activists and voters watched on a plaza in Raleigh between the governor’s office and the Legislative Building as Gov. Roy Cooper affixed his veto stamp to the bill, which also places additional restrictions on physicians, abortion clinics and the women seeking the procedure. The veto launches a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt to override Cooper’s veto. Cooper is a strong abortion-rights supporter. He had until Sunday night to act on the measure that would tighten current state law that bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Before Musk picked Yaccarino as Twitter CEO, she challenged him on policies, and his own tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk sat down in April for an on-stage interview with Linda Yaccarino, the advertising executive he named as Twitter's new chief executive on Friday. Their conversation at a marketing conference in Miami was notable for Yaccarino's attempts to pin down Musk on issues important to advertisers. Those include hateful messages, moderation and Twitter's commitment to keeping ads from appearing near objectionable material. Musk insisted, without evidence, that Twitter's algorithms, tools and transparency should do the trick. He went on to declare that if placating advertisers threatened “free speech,” he would gladly sacrifice their business.
Scabby the Rat gives bite to union protests, but is he at the tail end of his relevancy?
NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes. Over the decades, Scabby the Rat has become an icon at the site of labor disputes and weathered multiple legal challenges. Now Scabby's challenge is staying relevant in the age of new technology and social media. Scabby has a Facebook page, and QR codes that give people information about campaigns. But younger people often don’t always know what the rat symbolizes.
This tribe’s land was cut in two by US borders. Their fight for access could help dozens of others
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has drafted regulations in an effort to formalize the border-crossing process for their relatives in Mexico coming to their reservation in Arizona. Like dozens of Native American nations across the U.S., the Pascua Yaqui Tribe was sliced in two by modern-day international borders. When deer dancers and musicians living in Sonora, Mexico, make the trip into the U.S. for ceremonies, they may be detained or have their cultural objects confiscated. The effort is part of their work with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s recently formed Tribal Homeland Security Advisory Council. DHS did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the status of the regulations.
Vatican experts uncovering gilded glory of Hercules statue struck by lightning
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vatican Museum restorers are working to remove centuries of grime from the largest known bronze statue of the ancient world: the gilded Hercules Mastai Righetti. The 13-foot-tall (four-meter-tall) figure of the half-human Roman god has stood in the same niche for more than 150 years. It has barely garnered notice among other antiquities because of the dark coating it had acquired. Its discovery in 1864 made global headlines. The colossal Hercules was revered in its own day too because it had been struck by lightning. The Romans believed that being struck by lightning imbued the statue with divinity. The Vatican experts working to bring back its sheen say the statue is glorious. Museum-goers will be able to decide for themselves come December.
Sex? Sexual intercourse? Neither? Teens weigh in on evolving definitions — and habits
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — High school students are having less sexual intercourse. That’s what the studies say. But that doesn’t mean they’re having less sex. The language of young love and lust, and the actions behind it, are evolving. And experts say the shift is not being adequately captured in national studies. For years, studies have shown a decline in the rates of American high school students having sex. That trend continued, not surprisingly, in the first years of the pandemic, according to a recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study found that 30% of teens in 2021 said they had ever had sex. That’s a huge drop from three decades ago.
