Hunter Biden's plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He had been expected to plead guilty after making an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.
Trump wants to see Biden impeached, and other Republicans are quick to pile on
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has made it clear he wants to see President Joe Biden impeached, and Trump's allies in Congress and rivals in the 2024 presidential race are eager to join that fight. This week, the prospect of impeaching Biden over the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, emerged from the far corners of the GOP’s right flank to its mainstream. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says House Republicans “are absolutely within their rights” to consider an impeachment inquiry against Biden. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a top Trump ally sometimes mentioned as a potential vice presidential pick, says House Republicans "will leave no stone unturned.”
Mutinous soldiers claim to have overthrown Niger's president
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the African nation of Niger claim to have overthrown the democratically elected president, announcing on state television that they have put an end to the government over the country’s deteriorating security. The announcement Wednesday night comes after a day of uncertainty as members of Niger’s presidential guard surrounded the presidential palace, detaining President Mohamed Bazoum. It was unclear where the president was at the time of the announcement or if he had resigned. Threats to Bazoum’s leadership would undermine the West’s efforts to stabilize Africa’s Sahel region, which has been overrun with coups in recent years. Mali and Burkina Faso have had four coups since 2020.
Lindsey Horan scores as US ekes out 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women's World Cup
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Lindsey Horan scored a revenge goal after being knocked around in the second half and the United States squeezed out a a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup. The Dutch struck early with Jill Roord’s first-half goal to surprise the Americans. With the draw, neither team secured a spot in the knockout round yet with one group match remaining. Both the Americans and the Dutch sit atop the Group E standings with a win and a draw, but the U.S. has the edge for the lead with more goals.
Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by midcentury, study says
A system of ocean currents that transports heat northward across the North Atlantic could collapse this century, according to a new study. The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation has been weakening over the last several decades, scientists found. Scientists earlier have said a complete collapse could lead to more extreme weather in Europe and rising sea levels in the United States. In a study published Tuesday, Danish researchers said a collapse could come between 2025 and 2095. That entire range is sooner than projections from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which has said such a collapse is unlikely this century.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian defense minister on military cooperation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for discussions on military issues and the regional security environment. The report came Thursday as the country celebrated the 70th anniversary of an armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency says Kim and Shoigu had talked Wednesday in the capital, Pyongyang, and reached a consensus on unspecified “matters of mutual concern in the field of national defense and security and on the regional and international security environment.” KCNA also says Kim took Shoigu to an arms exhibition showcasing some of North Korea’s newest weapons.
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
LONDON (AP) — Singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has died at 56. The gifted and troubled Irish performer was known for her shaved head and fierce and expressive voice. O’Connor, who began her musical career singing on the streets of Dublin, was a star from her 1987 debut album “The Lion and the Cobra.” She became an international sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” an emotional performance that topped charts from Europe to Australia and brought O’Connor multiple Grammy Award nominations. In 1991, O’Connor was named Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has offered to help negotiate an end to the strikes that have hobbled Hollywood. Writers have been on strike since May. Actors joined them earlier this month. Newsom's office confirmed Wednesday that Newsom has been in touch with people on all sides of the strikes. So far, actors, writers and studio executives have shown no formal interest in bringing Newsom to the table. The movie and television industry is a big part of California's economy. The previous writers strike that began in 2007 cost the state's economy an estimated $2 billion.
Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Air Force intelligence officer has testified that the U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects. Retired Maj. David Grusch’s highly anticipated testimony Wednesday before a House Oversight subcommittee was Congress’ latest foray into the world of UAPs — or “unidentified aerial phenomena," the official term the U.S. government uses instead of UFOs. The Pentagon has rejected Grusch's claims and denies it's concealing any such program. While the study of UFOs often evokes talk of aliens and “little green men,” Democrats and Republicans in recent years have pushed for more research as a national security matter.
Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department has fired an officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver even after state troopers told him to hold the dog back. A statement issued Wednesday by Circleville police said Ryan Speakman “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers.” It said he has been “terminated from the department, effective immediately.” The firing came one day after Circleville's police chief announced Speakman was put on paid administrative leave. The July 4 episode began when troopers tried to stop a semitruck that was missing a mudflap and failed to halt for an inspection. The nearby Circleville Police Department was called to assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.