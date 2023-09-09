Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — A rare, powerful earthquake has struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to remote areas hit hardest. State television showed people clustered in the streets of Marrakech late at night, afraid to go back inside buildings that might still be unstable. Morocco’s Interior Ministry said Saturday afternoon that at least 1,037 people had died, and another 1,204 people were injured. In Marrakech, the famous 12th century Koutoubia Mosque suffered damage, but the extent was not immediately clear.
Live Updates: Morocco struggles after rare, powerful earthquake kills and injures scores of people
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Offers of help from abroad have started to pour in to Morocco following a devastating earthquake. President Joe Biden was among world leaders expressing sadness at the devastation facing the North African kingdom after a powerful earthquake shook Marrakesh and its environs, killing more than 1,000 people. Biden said Saturday that U.S. officials had been in contact with Morocco to offer help. Turkey, which lost tens of thousands of people in a massive earthquake earlier this year, was among those proposing assistance. France and Germany, with large populations of people with Moroccan origins, also offered to help. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the government has been in touch with Moroccan officials about the possibility of providing help or rescue assistance.
Biden, Modi and G20 allies unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and his allies have outlined plans to create a rail and shipping corridor linking India with the Middle East and ultimately Europe. U.S. officials say such a network will be a game changer for global trade. The details were announced Saturday in India at the annual Group of 20 summit of the world's top economies. U.S. officials say the corridor would help to boost trade, transport energy resources and improve digital connectivity. It would include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and the European Union. The rail and shipping corridor could become one of the more ambitious counters to China’s massive infrastructure program.
Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa -- with a lot of water
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As they race to capitalize on a craze for generative AI, leading tech developers including Microsoft, OpenAI and Google have acknowledged that growing demand for their AI tools carries hefty costs, from expensive semiconductors to an increase in water consumption. But they’re often secretive about the specifics. Few people in Iowa knew about its status as a birthplace of OpenAI’s most advanced large language model, GPT-4, before a top Microsoft executive said in a speech it “was literally made next to cornfields west of Des Moines.”
UN atomic watchdog warns of threat to nuclear safety as fighting spikes near a plant in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations atomic watchdog has warned of a potential threat to nuclear safety from a spike in fighting near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, whose forces continued pressing their counteroffensive. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that its experts deployed at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported hearing numerous explosions over the past week, in a possible indication of increased military activity in the region. There was no damage to the plant. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned in a statement issued late Friday that he was “deeply concerned about the possible dangers facing the plant.”
Rescue begins of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish officials say
TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey (AP) — An official from Turkey’s disaster management agency says that rescue teams have begun the arduous process of extricating an American researcher who became seriously ill while he was 3,000 feet below the entrance of a cave in Turkey. It could take days to bring Mark Dickey to the surface. Rescuers anticipate he will have to stop and rest frequently at camps set up along the way as they pull his stretcher through the narrow passages. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate tells The Associated Press: “This afternoon, the operation to move him from his camp at 1040 meters to the camp at 700 meters began."
As Jacksonville shooting victims are eulogized, advocates call attention to anti-Black hate crimes
The motivations of a shooter who recently targeted and killed Black people in Jacksonville, Florida, have revived concerns about the threat of hate violence and domestic terrorism. Experts say most hate crime victims in the U.S. are Black. That has been the case every year since hate crime tracking began. Families in Jacksonville on Friday began eulogizing loved ones fatally shot at a neighborhood Dollar General store two weeks ago. Anti-hate advocates nationwide also are calling for better measures to counter the longstanding epidemic of hate violence against Black Americans.
Republican opposition to abortion threatens global HIV/AIDS program that has saved 25 million lives
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two decades ago, the U.S. government created what's described as the largest commitment by any nation in history to combat a single disease, AIDS. Today, a few Republican lawmakers in Congress are threatening the stability of that program, which is known as PEPFAR. Officials say the program has saved 25 million lives around the world. But it's under threat because of allegations that PEPFAR partners might have links to abortion services. Program supporters say that under existing U.S. law, PEPFAR partners are already prohibited from using the funding for abortion services. In some countries, a generation has grown up without fearing an HIV diagnosis is a likely death sentence. That's thanks to the steady supply of HIV drugs.
Updated COVID shots are coming. They're part of a trio of vaccines to block fall viruses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Updated COVID-19 shots are coming soon, part of a trio of fall vaccines that doctors hope will help avoid another “tripledemic." The new COVID-19 shots will be released in time to pair with the yearly flu shot. And the first vaccines to guard against another scary virus, RSV, are rolling out for older adults and pregnant women. Those three viruses together overwhelmed hospitals last fall and winter. Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax have tweaked their COVID-19 vaccines to better match the evolving coronavirus and are awaiting Food and Drug Administration clearance.
Can the NFL's 2020 QB draft class be among the best ever? The early results say yes
Joe Burrow is not only the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback, he is the leader of a draft class that in a short time is making a run to be one of the best. The 2020 QB draft class has had one of its own in the Super Bowl the past two seasons — Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and Jalen Hurts last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers has the most passing yards by a player in his first three seasons while Tua Tagovailoa helped lead the Miami Dolphins to their first playoff appearance since 2016. With Jordan Love taking over in Green Bay, Sunday will mark the first time since 2012 that the top five selected quarterbacks in a draft class will start in a season opener.
