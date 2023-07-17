Traffic on key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia's mainland halted amid reports of explosions
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday but did not specify the reason. News reports say local residents heard explosions before dawn, but there was no confirmation. The 12-mile bridge that was opened in 2018 is the main land connection between Russia and the Crimean peninsula. The bridge that spans the Kerch Strait was damaged in October by a truck bomb and required months of repairs before resuming full service. The bridge carries both road and rail traffic and is an important supply artery for Russia’s war in Ukraine.
California's Death Valley sizzles as brutal heat wave continues
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Death Valley is putting a sizzling exclamation point on a record warm summer across the globe as it flirts with some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded. The valley along part of inland California's border with Nevada has long been the hottest place on Earth. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said Sunday temperatures were expected to reach a high of 128 degrees. Death Valley’s brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. Las Vegas also faces the possibility of reaching an all-time record temperature on Sunday.
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Heavy rains are pounding an already saturated Northeast for the second time in a week, spurring another round of flash flooding, canceled airline flights and power outages. A sudden flash flood also swamped a southeastern Pennsylvania road late Saturday afternoon, sweeping several cars away and claiming at least five lives. Authorities say three other people, including a 9-month-old child, remain missing in Bucks County’s Upper Makefield Township. Hundreds of flights were canceled at New York-area airports because of the weather, and Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut closed its terminal. Thousands of homes and businesses lost power. In Vermont, which saw major flooding last week, officials said a dozen state roads remain closed.
China's economy grew a lower than expected 6.3% in the second quarter, as post-COVID recovery slowed
HONG KONG (AP) — China has reported its economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in the second quarter, much lower than analysts had forecast. The pace of growth in April-June was still robust, and the fastest in the past year, due to weak economic activity last year during major outbreaks of COVID-19. Analysts had expected the economy to expand at an annual pace of more than 7%. Growth in the last quarter was faster than the 4.5% annual expansion seen in January-March. The world’s second-largest economy is expected to grow at a still slower pace in coming months given slack consumer demand in China and weaker demand for Chinese exports in other economies as their post-pandemic recoveries lose momentum.
Alabama woman who disappeared after reporting child on highway returns home following two-day search
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A 25-year-old Alabama woman has returned home after being the focus of a two-day search by police and family members who reported her missing after she stopped to check on a child who was walking along a highway. AL.com reports police say Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell returned alone to the home in Hoover, Alabama, she shares with her parents and was brought to a hospital for evaluation. Russell's whereabouts weren't immediately clear since late Thursday night when she called 911 and a family member to say she was checking on a young child walking along Interstate 459.
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 3 officers wounded, authorities say
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say officers killed a man in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest the suspect in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta. Officials add a sheriff’s deputy and two police officers were wounded Sunday while trying to take 40-year-old Andre Longmore into custody. All three are expected to recover. Officials said Longmore was gunned down in an Atlanta suburb about 15 miles from where the four shooting deaths occurred Saturday. All of the victims were in their 60s and residents of the same Hampton, Georgia, subdivision where Longmore lived. It remains unclear why he shot the people.
1 dead, 1 critically injured after being knocked from gondola at Quebec resort
MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian police say one person has died and another is critically injured after they were knocked out of a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort. Quebec provincial police say the crash occurred shortly before noon Sunday when a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola at the mountain resort around 65 miles northwest of Montreal. Police say the other passenger has been taken to a Montreal-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Tour de France teams ask fans to behave better after mass pileup in 15th stage
SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, France (AP) — Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard is calling on fans to behave better at cycling’s biggest race after another mass crash marred the 15th stage. The Danish rider says spectators should enjoy the race but "without standing on the road or pouring beers on us.” He leads Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by only 10 seconds with the race about to enter its final week. A day after a big pileup forced several riders out of the race, there was another accident after 52 kilometers when a spectator on the side of the road inadvertently touched American rider Sepp Kuss and sent him to the ground. Several teams joined Vingegaard's call after the accident which didn't trigger any withdrawals.
Mexico beats Panama 1-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup final as Giménez scores 88th-minute goal
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Santiago Giménez scored after an electrifying sprint in the 88th minute, and Mexico won the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship for the record ninth time with a 1-0 victory over Panama. After Edson Alvarez slid to block Ivan Hernandez’s cross in the Mexico penalty area, Orbelín Pineda dribbled away and made a tremendous pass to Giménez. The 22-year-old Feyenoord forward scuffed a bouncing shot over goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera. The goal by the Argentina-born Gimenez set off a frenzied celebration at SoFi Stadium, which was packed with fans celebrating Mexico’s dramatic revival in this biennial CONCACAF tournament.
‘Mission: Impossible’ debuts with $80M over five days, igniting box office but missing expectations
NEW YORK (AP) — After a globe-trotting publicity blitz by star Tom Cruise, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over the three-day weekend. The Paramount Pictures debut was boosted by strong overseas sales of $155 million from 70 markets. But while a $235 million worldwide launch marked one of the best global openings of the year, “Dead Reckoning” couldn’t approach the high-speed velocity of last summer’s top film, “Top Gun: Maverick.”
