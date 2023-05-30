Debt limit deal heads to vote in full House while McCarthy scrambles for GOP approval
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hunting for votes from fellow Republicans for the debt ceiling deal. The Republican speaker urged GOP skeptics Tuesday to look at “the victories” in the package he negotiated with President Joe Biden. Hard-right conservatives are criticizing the deal, while liberals decry new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the package reduces deficits by $1.5 trillion over the decade, although food stamp changes end up costing $2.1 billion. The House Rules Committee voted 7-6 Tuesday to advance the bill to the full House, which is expected to vote Wednesday.
Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. Holmes could be seen Tuesday from outside the prison’s gates walking into the a federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas. She wore jeans, a brown sweater and was smiling as she spoke with two prison employees accompanying her. Her arrival comes more than a year after a jury convicted Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. She was sentenced to prison time in November.
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning
Scientists and tech industry leaders, including executives at Microsoft and Google, have issued a new warning about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind. The statement posted online Tuesday says that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war." Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, are among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement. Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.
Donald Trump’s legal team and Manhattan prosecutors spar over where he will stand trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Ten months before Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in his historic New York City criminal case, Manhattan prosecutors are in a tug of war with the former president’s legal team over precisely where he will be tried. Trump’s lawyers are angling to have the hush money case moved to federal court, while the Manhattan district attorney’s office said in court papers Tuesday that it should remain in state court where it began. Ultimately a federal judge in Manhattan will have to decide whether to seize control of the case or keep it in state court. That will likely come after a June 27 hearing on the issue.
Woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi with hanging during Capitol riot gets over 2 years in prison
A Pennsylvania restaurant owner who screamed death threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while storming the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison. The judge who sentenced 55-year-old Pauline Bauer on Tuesday convicted her of riot-related charges in January after hearing trial testimony without a jury. Bauer was near Pelosi’s office suite on Jan. 6, 2021, when she yelled at police officers to bring out the California Democrat so the mob could hang her. Prosecutors say she forced her way into the Capitol and accosted officers who were trying to secure the Rotunda, shoving one of them.
North Korea fails on attempt to launch its first spy satellite
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s attempt to put the country’s first spy satellite into space has failed. Wednesday's failed launch is a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to boost his military capabilities. After its unusually quick admission of failure, North Korea vowed to conduct a second launch after learning what went wrong. A satellite launch by North Korea is a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Tuesday’s launch prompted brief evacuation alerts in South Korea and Japan. South Korea’s Defense Ministry released photos of a salvaged white, metal cylinder suspected to be part of the crashed North Korean rocket.
Brother: Authorities told family that body of missing Missouri ER doctor was found in Arkansas
The brother of a Missouri ER doctor who has been missing for more than a week says that his body has been found in Arkansas. Dr. John Forsyth was last heard from in text messages around 7 a.m. May 21. His brother, Richard Forsyth, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that authorities called the family to say that his brother's body has been found in northwest Arkansas. He provided no other details. Messages left with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were not immediately returned. Forsyth was reported missing when he failed to show up for work that day at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town of 3,100 residents deep in the Missouri Ozarks.
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court says Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be released from prison on parole. The Tuesday ruling goes against Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to reject Van Houten's request for parole. Newsom's administration did not respond to questions on Wednesday about whether it plans to ask the state Supreme Court to intervene. Van Houten was 19 when she participated in two killings alongside Manson and other Manson followers in 1969. She has been in prison for more than five decades. Parole boards have recommended five times that she be released, but governors including Newson have rejected each one of those recommendations.
NATO to send 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — NATO will send 700 more troops to northern Kosovo to help quell violent protests after clashes with ethnic Serbs there left 30 international soldiers wounded. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said an additional reserve battalion would be put on high readiness in case additional troops are needed. Stoltenberg made the announcement Tuesday in Oslo after talks with the Norwegian prime minister. The NATO-led peacekeeping mission known as KFOR currently consists of almost 3,800 troops. Earlier Tuesday, KFOR’s multinational peacekeepers used metal fences and barbed-wire barriers to reinforce positions in a northern town that has become a hot spot.
Moscow drone attack exposes Russia's vulnerabilities, fuels criticism of military
A drone attack on Moscow has exposed breaches in Russia’s air defenses and underlined the Russian capital’s vulnerability amid expectations of a massive Ukrainian counteroffensive. Tuesday's strikes that lightly damaged three apartment buildings angered Russian hawks, who criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and the military brass for failing to protect Moscow. Ukrainian authorities rejoiced over Tuesday’s attack but customarily avoided claiming responsibility. The raid followed a May 3 drone strike on the Kremlin that lightly damaged the roof of a building serving as one of Putin’s official residences. Previously, drones came down near Moscow in what Russian authorities described as botched Ukrainian attempts to attack the city.
