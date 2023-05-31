Changes to food aid in debt bill would cost money, far from savings GOP envisioned
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican attempt to expand work requirements for federal food aid in debt legislation moving through Congress would increase federal spending by $2.1 billion over 10 years. That's far from the cuts GOP lawmakers had envisioned. A compromise on the food aid requirements between House Republicans and President Joe Biden as the nation nears a disastrous government default appears to have backfired for GOP lawmakers, who won the new work requirements in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for some able-bodied recipients in exchange for dropping work requirements for some more vulnerable recipients such as veterans and homeless people.
Moscow drone attack exposes Russia's vulnerabilities, fuels criticism of military
A drone attack on Moscow has exposed breaches in Russia’s air defenses and underlined the Russian capital’s vulnerability amid expectations of a massive Ukrainian counteroffensive. Tuesday's strikes that lightly damaged three apartment buildings angered Russian hawks, who criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and the military brass for failing to protect Moscow. Ukrainian authorities rejoiced over Tuesday’s attack but customarily avoided claiming responsibility. The raid followed a May 3 drone strike on the Kremlin that lightly damaged the roof of a building serving as one of Putin’s official residences. Previously, drones came down near Moscow in what Russian authorities described as botched Ukrainian attempts to attack the city.
As Supreme Court considers affirmative action, colleges see few other ways to diversity goals
WASHINGTON (AP) — After bans on affirmative action in states from California to Florida, colleges have tried a range of strategies to achieve a diverse student body. Many have given greater preference to low-income families, and some started admitting top students from communities across their states. But after years of experimentation, there's no clear solution, and some states requiring race-neutral policies have seen drops in Black and Hispanic enrollments. Now, as the Supreme Court decides the fate of affirmative action, colleges nationwide could soon face the same test, with some bracing for setbacks that could erase decades of progress on campus diversity.
Victims of violent crime drive legislative change to state programs, pushing against barriers to aid
An Associated Press examination found that more than half of state legislatures in recent years have passed changes to their state victim compensation programs, where thousands of people turn each year for help with funeral costs, medical bills or other expenses after becoming the victim of a violent crime. It’s also where the AP found that a disproportionate number of Black families and victims were denied help in many states, often for subjective reasons rooted in racial bias. Those denied victims have largely driven the changes at legislatures and are advocating for a federal overhaul of compensation guidelines that officials at the U.S. Office for Victims of Crime confirm is underway.
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protects Sacklers from lawsuits
A federal court ruling has cleared the way for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle thousands of legal claims over the toll of opioids. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Tuesday overturned a lower court’s 2021 ruling that found bankruptcy courts did not have the authority to protect members of the Sackler family who own the company and who have not filed for bankruptcy protection from lawsuits. The concept is at the heart of Purdue’s plan to settle thousands of lawsuits in a deal that would include $5.5 billion to $6 billion from Sackler family members.
South Carolina gas station owner makes 1st court appearance on murder charge in teen's death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina gas station owner accused of chasing a 14-year-old boy from his store and fatally shooting him in the back has made his first court appearance on a murder charge. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says station owner Rick Chow incorrectly suspected the middle school student, Cyrus Carmack-Belton, had shoplifted water from the station. After a verbal confrontation Sunday, Carmack-Belton fled and was pursued by Chow’s son. Rick Chow joined the chase, armed with a pistol. Lott says Chow fired, striking Carmack-Belton in the back. The station owner and his lawyer declined to comment on the case at Chow's initial court appearance Tuesday.
Brother: Authorities told family that body of missing Missouri ER doctor was found in Arkansas
The brother of a Missouri ER doctor who has been missing for more than a week says that his body has been found in Arkansas. Dr. John Forsyth was last heard from in text messages around 7 a.m. May 21. His brother, Richard Forsyth, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that authorities called the family to say that his brother's body has been found in northwest Arkansas. He provided no other details. Messages left with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were not immediately returned. Forsyth was reported missing when he failed to show up for work that day at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town of 3,100 residents deep in the Missouri Ozarks.
At 83, Al Pacino is expecting a baby with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah
NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Al Pacino confirms that the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby. Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino’s fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo. Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. Her IMDB page says she's a producer. Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and collaborator Robert De Niro’s own.
NASA talks UFOs with public ahead of final report on unidentified flying objects
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is holding its first public meeting on UFOs a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings. The space agency is televising Wednesday's meeting featuring an independent panel of experts. The team includes 16 scientists and other experts selected by NASA including retired astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space. NASA officials says several committee members have been subjected to online harassment for serving on the team. They say that detracts from the scientific process. A final report is expected by the end of July.
Sick workers tied to 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says
Federal health officials say people who worked with food while sick or contagious were linked to about 40% of food poisoning outbreaks from restaurants with a known cause between 2017 and 2019. Norovirus and salmonella were the most common causes of 800 outbreaks tied to 875 restaurants reported by about 25 state and local health departments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say about 48 million people a year in the U.S. are sickened by foodborne illness.
