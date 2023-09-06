A Russian strike on a market in eastern Ukraine kills 17 and wounds dozens, officials say
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile strike killed 17 people and wounded 32 others at an outdoor market in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka. Associated Press journalists saw covered bodies on the ground and emergency workers extinguishing fires at market stalls, with blackened and mangled cars nearby. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the Russian attack on a civilian target. It came as U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Ukraine, where he was expected to announce more than $1 billion in new American funding in a display of Washington’s unflagging support for Kyiv’s fight in the 18-month-old war.
Lawsuit contends Constitution's 'insurrection' clause bars Trump from running again for president
DENVER (AP) — A liberal group has filed a lawsuit to bar former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado. The lawsuit contends Trump is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an “insurrection.” The lawsuit, citing the 14th Amendment, is likely the initial step in a legal challenge that seems destined for the U.S. Supreme Court. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
The writer who won a sex abuse and defamation lawsuit against Trump scores another victory
NEW YORK (AP) — Four months after a civil trial jury found Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge has ruled still more of the ex-president’s comments about her were libelous. The decision means an upcoming second trial will concern only how much more Trump has to pay Carroll. Wednesday's ruling stands to streamline significantly the second trial, set for January. It concerns remarks Trump made in 2019, after Carroll first publicly claimed he sexually attacked her in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump denies it. The first trial concerned the sexual assault allegation and whether more recent Trump comments were defamatory. Jurors awarded Carroll $5 million.
Prosecutors in Trump's Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in the Georgia election subversion case involving ex-President Donald Trump say a trial would likely take four months. The estimate from special prosecutor Nathan Wade came during a hearing Wednesday before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on attempts by two of those indicted to be tried separately. The hearing was broadcast live on television and on the judge’s YouTube channel, a marked difference with the other three criminal cases against Trump, where cameras have not been allowed during court proceedings. The prosecutor says his estimated trial length does not include jury selection and says the state would call more than 150 witnesses. The Republican former president says he's not guilty.
Christie says DeSantis put 'politics ahead of his job' by not seeing Biden during hurricane visit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put “politics ahead of his job” by declining to meet with President Joe Biden during Biden's weekend visit to survey Hurricane Idalia’s damage in DeSantis’ state. Christie made the comments Tuesday during a Fox News Radio interview. And he knows such circumstances can create an enduring image. Photos of then-New Jersey Gov. Christie giving a warm greeting to Democratic President Barack Obama during a visit after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 earned Christie scorn among national Republicans. That moment even came up during the first Republican presidential debate last month.
Texas AG Ken Paxton's affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An extramarital affair Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had with a donor's employee is at the center of his impeachment trial on accusations of corruption. One of Paxton's former close aides testified Wednesday that he confronted the Republican about why he appeared to keep going out of his way to help one of his donors. Jeff Mateer said when he learned of the continued affair, that explained why. Mateer is one of the deputies who reported Paxton to the FBI, and he's the first key witness in a trial that could last weeks. Paxton has pleaded not guilty and has called his impeachment politically motivated.
The AP Interview: Harris says Trump shouldn't be an exception for Jan. 6 accountability
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says those responsible for the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the U.S. Capitol attack must be held accountable, including Donald Trump. In a Wednesday interview with The Associated Press, Harris said it's time to “let the evidence, the facts, take it where it may.” Trump is the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner. Federal prosecutors have indicted the ex-president for his efforts to cling to power after he lost to Joe Biden in 2020, and he has pleaded not guilty. Harris spoke with the AP from Jakarta, Indonesia, where she's attending a summit of southeast Asian leaders. Harris dismisses concerns about the 80-year-old Biden’s age as he seeks reelection.
California judge halts district policy requiring parents be told if kids change pronouns
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has halted a school district policy that requires parents be notified if their children change their gender identification or pronouns at school. A San Bernardino County judge issued the ruling Wednesday. California Attorney General Rob Bonta had sued Chino Valley Unified School District over its newly adopted parental notification policy. It’s one of several districts in Southern California considering similar policies as LGBTQ+ rights become the latest cultural flashpoint in schools across the country. Bonta says the district’s policy violates students’ civil rights. Chino Valley contends the policy seeks to involve parents so they can provide support.
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week
DETROIT (AP) — The head of the United Auto Workers warned that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week. A strike against all three major automakers — General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — could cause damage not only to the industry as a whole but also to the Midwest economy, and could lead eventually to higher vehicle prices. In an interview with The Associated Press, President Shawn Fain left open the possibility of avoiding a strike. He acknowledged that the union will have to give up some of its demands to reach agreements.
Ex-teammates – but not always friends – Scherzer and Verlander to face each other for first time
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer of Texas and Justin Verlander of Houston are set to pitch against each other for the first time. The older and wiser former teammates have a greater appreciation for each other after a second stint together in New York. Their partial season with the Mets was a disappointing on the field. That's how they ended up with their current teams after trades. But the time together gave the ace right-handers a chance to heal off the field. There was tension in their first stint as teammates in Detroit. Both are trying to get their current teams to the playoffs.
