Tijuana, reliant on the Colorado River, faces a water crisis
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Among the last cities to receive water from the shrinking Colorado River, Tijuana is staring down a water crisis driven by problems closer to home: the city’s frenetic growth, its aging and inefficient infrastructure and successive governments that have done little to prepare the city for growing water scarcity in the region that will come with climate change. What this means for many of Tijuana’s 2 million inhabitants is enduring frequent loss of water, having to pay for expensive trucked-in water, and living with uncertainty about when and for how long their taps will run dry.
Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July
BOSTON (AP) — Revelers across the nation braved heat and heavy downpours to take part in Fourth of July activities Tuesday, celebrating the nation’s founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog eating contests at a time of lingering political divisions. In Boston, revelers dodged raindrops to nab a coveted space on the grassy oval directly in front of the Hatch Shell along the Charles River ahead of the traditional Boston Pops July Fourth concert and fireworks display. In another longstanding July Fourth celebration, fans crowded to watch Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of New York City.
Five dead in Philadelphia shooting that's nation's worst violence around July 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 40-year-old killed one man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood, then surrendering along with a rifle, a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and a bulletproof vest, police said. A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old were also wounded in the Monday night violence that made the working-class area of Kingsessing the site of the nation’s worst violence around the July 4 holiday. The shooter fired at police in a pursuit for several blocks, and when they caught up, the suspect surrendered in an alley, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. The shooter had no connection to the victims before the shooting, she said.
Israeli military says troops have withdrawn from West Bank militant stronghold, ending 2-day raid
JENIN, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military says it has withdrawn its troops from a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank. The pullout Wednesday morning ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. The army claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on militant groups in the Jenin refugee camp in an operation that included a series of airstrikes and hundreds of ground troops. But it remained unclear whether there would be any long-lasting effect after nearly a year and a half of heavy fighting in the West Bank.
World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record
The entire planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest day in human recordkeeping July 3, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. High temperature records were surpassed July 3 and 4 in Quebec and northwestern Canada and Peru. Cities across the U.S. from Medford, Oregon to Tampa, Florida have been hovering at all-time highs, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Beijing reported 9 straight days last week when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F). As greenhouse gases accumulate in the blanket of air that surrounds Earth, they radiate heat back to the ground and the water. An El Nino, warming in part of the Pacific Ocean is also making for some record-breaking heat conditions.
IAEA chief visits Fukushima before radioactive water is released
TOMIOKA, Japan (AP) — The United Nations nuclear chief is visiting Japan’s tsunami-wrecked nuclear power plant after the agency affirmed the safety of a contentious plan to release treated radioactive water into the sea. On his way to the Fukushima Daiichi plant Wednesday, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi will join government and utility officials to hear the concerns of mayors and fishing association leaders and to assure them of the plan’s safety. The IAEA's final report concluded the plan to release the wastewater — which would be significantly diluted but still have some radioactivity — meets international standards and its environmental and health impact would be negligible.
North Korean satellite wasn’t advanced enough to conduct reconnaissance from space, Seoul says
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says the satellite North Korea failed to put into orbit in May wasn’t advanced enough to conduct military reconnaissance from space as it claimed. The long-range rocket carrying the satellite failed soon after liftoff, setting back North Korea's pursuit of a space-based reconnaissance system. South Korea's military said Wednesday its efforts to recover debris netted numerous and key parts of the North Korean rocket and satellite. North Korea didn’t immediately respond to the South Korean announcement. It earlier called the launch its most serious shortcoming of the year.
Highland Park residents walk parade route where 7 were killed in Fourth of July shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The Fourth of July holiday takes on a different meaning for the Highland Park, Illinois, community this year. One year after a shooter took seven lives at the city's annual parade, community members were honoring the victims and reclaiming the space to move forward. A Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall is set to include remarks from Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, a musical performance and a moment of silence to mark the exact time police say the first shot was fired. Then, attendees may walk the parade route.
Judge limits Biden administration in working with social media companies
A judge on Tuesday prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech,” a decision called “a blow to censorship” by one of the Republican officials whose lawsuit prompted the ruling. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana granted the injunction in response to a 2022 lawsuit alleging that the government overstepped in its efforts to convince social media companies to address postings that could result in vaccine hesitancy during the COVID-19 pandemic or affect elections. A White House official says the administration “has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security.”
French far-right figure ends divisive crowdfunding for officer whose shooting of teen set off unrest
PARIS (AP) — A French far-right figure behind a divisive, and hugely successful, crowdfunding campaign for the family of a police officer jailed in the killing of a 17-year-old that triggered riots around France announced on Tuesday that he’s closing the account which topped more than 1.5 million euros. Criticism, and plans for lawsuits, have mounted around Jean Messiha’s Gofundme effort with claims that his real motive was to spread a message of hate and pit the far-right against residents of poor suburbs with a high rate of people of immigrant origin. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has said the collection for the jailed officer’s family did not contribute to calming the situation.
