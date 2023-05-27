Biden says debt deal 'very close' even as two sides far apart on work requirements
WASHINGTON (AP) — Work requirements for federal food aid recipients have emerged as a final sticking point in negotiations over the looming debt crisis, even as President Joe Biden says a deal is “very close.” Biden’s optimism came as the deadline for a potentially catastrophic default was pushed back to June 5. That seemed likely to drag negotiations between the White House and Republicans over raising the debt ceiling into another frustrating week. Both sides have suggested one of the main holdups is the GOP effort to boost work requirements, which Democrats have strenuously opposed. White House spokesman Andrew Bates called them “cruel and senseless”
Why Texas' GOP-controlled House wants to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After years of legal and ethical scandals swirling around Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state’s GOP-controlled House of Representatives has moved toward an impeachment vote that could quickly throw him from office. The extraordinary and rarely used maneuver comes in the final days of the legislative session and sets up a bruising political fight. On one side is Paxton, who has allied himself closely with former President Donald Trump and the state’s hard-right conservatives. On the other is House Republican leadership, who appear to have suddenly had enough of the allegations of wrongdoing that have long dogged Texas’ top lawyer.
Mechanical sails? Batteries? Shippers forming 'green corridors' to fast-track cleaner technologies
Water transport is a cost-efficient way of moving goods and people — but it emits lots of greenhouse gases. The shipping industry produces nearly 3% of the emissions warming the planet. Government and industry leaders hope “green shipping corridors” can bring improvements. These corridors are partnerships along major shipping routes where ports, vessel companies, fuel producers and cargo owners can collaborate. They're intended to fast-track development of cleaner technologies and operations. More than 20 have been proposed. They’re largely on paper now but are expected to take shape in coming years. A corridor linking ports in Los Angeles and Shanghai, among the world's busiest routes, was announced in January.
Teen workers are in high demand for summer and commanding better pay
BOSTON (AP) — Teens have long been vital to filling out the summertime staffs of restaurants, ice cream stands, amusement parks and camps. Now, thanks to one of the tightest labor markets in decades, they have even more sway, with an array of jobs to choose from at ever higher wages. To ease the labor crunch, some states are moving to roll back restrictions to let teens work more hours — much to the chagrin of labor rights groups, who see it as a troubling trend. Economists say there are other ways to expand the workforce without putting more of a burden on kids, including by allowing more legal immigration.
US: Chinese agents paid bribes in plot to disrupt anti-communist Falun Gong movement
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. authorities have arrested two suspected Chinese government agents in connection with an alleged plot by Beijing to disrupt and ultimately topple the exiled anti-communist Falun Gong spiritual movement. John Chen and Lin Feng were charged in an indictment unsealed Friday. Prosecutors in New York say they paid bribes to revoke Falun Gong's tax-exempt status. But they unknowingly bribed an undercover officer posing as an IRS agent. Prosecutors say recorded phone calls show Chen and Feng discussing instructions from Chinese officials. Information on a court appearance or lawyers who could speak on their behalf wasn't immediately available. Messages seeking comment were left with China’s embassy in Washington and Falun Gong.
2 more Oath Keepers sentenced to prison terms for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Army veterans who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style formation with fellow Oath Keepers members have been sentenced to prison terms for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Friday sentenced Jessica Watkins, of Woodstock, Ohio, to eight years and six months behind bars and sentenced Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, Florida, to four years in prison. On Thursday, Mehta sentenced Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes to 18 years in prison for his seditious conspiracy conviction. A jury acquitted Watkins and Harrelson of seditious conspiracy but convicted them of obstructing Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
Judge: School district can bar student from wearing Mexican and American flag sash at graduation
DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Colorado school district can bar a high school student from wearing a Mexican and American flag sash at her graduation after the student sued. The judge ruled Friday that wearing a sash during a graduation ceremony falls under school-sponsored speech, not the student’s private speech, and can be restricted It's the latest legal dispute over rights to graduation attire at commencement ceremonies this year. Many focus on Indigenous regalia, which is explicitly protected in Colorado. Attorneys for the Colorado student argue that the school district decision violates her free speech rights. A final ruling is still to come.
Danny Masterson rape retrial deliberations drag on more than 6 days, will resume next week
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have been deliberating for nearly seven days without reaching a verdict in the rape retrial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson. The jurors went home Friday without coming to a consensus on any of the three rape counts against the 47-year-old actor. They will take the Memorial Day weekend off and resume Wednesday. Masterson has pleaded not guilty to the rapes of three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. A mistrial was declared when the jury couldn't reach any verdicts in his first trial in December. A second trial began in April.
Cannes closes Saturday with presentation of the Palme d'Or
After 21 world premieres, nearly two weeks of red-carpet parades and hundreds of thousands of camera flashes, the 76th Cannes Film Festival concludes Saturday with the presentation of its top prize, the Palme d’Or. One of cinema’s most sough-after awards will be decided by this year’s jury, presided by two-time Palme winner Ruben Östlund, the Swedish director. The brief ceremony will precede the festival’s closing night film, the Pixar animation “Elemental.” Any of the 21 films that played in Cannes’ main competition lineup can win the Palme. Among the critical favorites of this year’s festival are Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” the deadpan Finnish romance “Fallen Leaves,” and the French courtroom drama “Anatomy of a Fall."
Indiana funeral director pleads guilty to 40 theft counts after decomposing bodies found
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The director of a southern Indiana funeral home where 31 decomposing bodies and 17 cremains were found has pleaded guilty to more than 40 counts of felony theft. A Clark County judge said Friday that Randy Lankford faces a proposed sentence of 12 years: four in prison and eight of home incarceration. Last July, investigators discovered the decomposing bodies at Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville. The funeral director was charged with theft for failing to complete the services he was paid for. He must also pay restitution to 53 families totaling $46,000. A formal sentencing hearing is planned for June 23.
