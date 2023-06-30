Fiery protests grip France for 3rd night over deadly police shooting of a teenager
NANTERRE, France (AP) — French protesters erected barricades, lit fires and clashed with police in the streets of some French cities as tensions mounted over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old. The fiery protests that continued early Friday morning were the third consecutive night of protests. Tens of thousands of police officers have been deployed to quell the unrest. Police said 100 protesters had been arrested nationwide on Thursday night. The teen who is only being identified by his first name, Nahel, was shot and killed by police in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Wednesday. The officer accused of killing him faces a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide.
Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling leaves colleges looking for new ways to promote diversity
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sent shockwaves through higher education with a landmark decision that struck down affirmative action and left colleges across the nation searching for new ways to promote student diversity. Leaders of scores of universities said Thursday they were disappointed by what they see as a blow to diversity. Yet many also voiced optimism that they would find new ways to admit more Black and Hispanic students, despite evidence that eliminating the practice often leads to steep enrollment decreases among them. President Joe Biden asked the Education Department to explore policies that could help colleges build diverse student bodies.
They envision the world's tallest flagpole in this Maine town. Instead of uniting, it is dividing
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (AP) — In the United States, many people view bigger as better. But some residents of a tiny community in Maine are balking at measuring patriotism by the size of a flagpole. Situated at the nation’s eastern tip, Maine’s Down East region is the place where the sunlight first kisses U.S. soil each day. It's where the vast wilderness and ocean meet. It's also the place where a patriotic family has proposed the world's tallest flagpole — one that'd be taller than the Empire State Building, with a huge American flag on top. The proposal was supposed to unite people around the flag and create jobs. Instead, it's laying bare community and cultural flashpoints.
Ukraine aims to wear down and outsmart a Russian army distracted by infighting
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are attempting to wear down the Russian army and reshape battle lines to create more favorable conditions for a decisive, eastward counteroffensive. Ukraine’s troops were given a boost of morale last week by an armed rebellion in Russia that posed the most significant threat to President Vladimir Putin’s power in more than two decades. Yet how the revolt by Wagner Group mercenaries under the command of Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin affects the trajectory of the war remains to be seen. Ukraine has not yet fully committed elite units and Western-trained brigades, signaling to experts and allies that the counteroffensive remains in its early stages.
Russian general is believed to be detained in aftermath of Wagner mutiny, AP sources say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian group of forces fighting in Ukraine, has been detained days after mercenaries staged a revolt inside Russia. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press about sensitive U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence assessments. It’s not clear whether Surovikin faces any charges or where he is being held. But his detention comes days after Wagner Group mercenaries took the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and were heading toward Moscow in what appears to have been an aborted insurrection.
Biden talks Supreme Court and Russia but also media and McCain in rare network interview
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden rarely gives network interviews. When he sat down in studio with MSNBC on Thursday, it came at an especially busy time, with the Supreme Court having just overturned the use of affirmative action in college admissions and in the aftermath of a revolt in Russia. The nearly 20-minute conversation addressed those matters. But it also veered heavily into topics like criticism of the media and light-hearted discussion of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.
Heat waves like the one that's killed 14 in the southern US are becoming more frequent and enduring
PHOENIX (AP) — Heat waves like the one that engulfed parts of parts of the South and Midwest and killed more than a dozen people are becoming more common. Experts say the extreme weather events, which claim more lives than hurricanes and tornados, will likely increase in the future. A heat dome that killed 13 people in Texas and another in Louisiana pushed eastward Thursday and is expected to be centered over the mid-South by the weekend. Heat index levels of up to 112 degrees are forecast in parts of Florida over the next few days and extreme heat is expected in Arizona by Saturday. Climate scientists say extreme heat deaths will increase without more action to combat climate change.
In rural India, summer's heat can be deadly. Ambulance crews see the toll up close
BANPUR, India (AP) — Extreme heat is fast becoming a serious public health crisis in India, with more than 150 people dying during a severe heat wave that blasted the country earlier in June. India is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change and severe heat, which is sometimes classified as a slow-onset disaster. Ambulance crews can be the first line of care for those affected by heat. The Associated Press followed one such crew as they raced from call to call during a busy 12-hour shift in Bundelkhand, a mostly poor region in the nation's interior that is one of India's hottest. Paramedic Jitendra Kumar said the work is difficult but he feels proud to be saving lives.
Elián González two decades on: From focus of international tug-of-war to member of Cuba’s congress
HAVANA (AP) — Elián González has the same big, expressive eyes he did 23 years ago when an international custody battle transformed him into the face of the long-strained relations between Cuba and the United States. Now 29, González is stepping into Cuban politics. He recently entered his country’s congress with hopes of helping his people at a time of record emigration and heightened tension between the t wo seaside neighbors. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, González said that “Cuba, we can do a lot so that we have a more solid country, and I owe it to Cubans.”
In workaholic Japan, 'job leaving agents' help people escape the awkwardness of quitting
TOKYO (AP) — In Japan, a nation reputed for loyalty to companies and lifetime employment, people who job-hop are often viewed as quitters. And that’s considered shameful. Enter “taishoku daiko,” or “job-leaving agents." Dozens of such services have sprung up in the last several years to help people who simply want out. Founded in 2020, Guardian, a taishoku daiko service, has helped a variety of people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, escape less painfully from jobs they want to quit. That includes people who worked in a Shinto shrine, a dentist's office and law firm to convenience store and restaurant staff.
