North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin at which each leader is expected to offer the other increased support in their escalating standoffs with the West. Kim is expected to seek Russian economic aid and military technology in exchange for munitions to be used in Russia’s war in Ukraine. A Kremlin official was quoted in Russian media as saying a meeting would take place after a forum Putin is attending in Russia's far east that concludes Wednesday.
US moves to advance prisoner swap deal with Iran and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has cleared the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money in South Korea without fear of U.S. sanctions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on the move last week but Congress was not notified of the decision until Monday, according to the notification, which was obtained by The Associated Press. The waiver means that European, Middle Eastern and Asian banks will not run afoul of U.S. sanctions in converting the frozen money in South Korea and transferring it to Qatar's central bank, where it will be held for Iran to use for the purchase of humanitarian goods.
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself. They say her past public statements about the former president and his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol call into question whether she can be fair. The recusal motion Monday from Trump’s lawyers takes aim at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama. She has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of Jan. 6 defendants.
It's Google versus the US in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
WASHINGTON (AP) — Google will confront a threat to its dominant search engine beginning Tuesday when federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century. Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices.
Earthquake robbed Moroccan villagers of almost everything — loved ones, homes and possessions
TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco (AP) — The toll of the earthquake that devastated Morocco is on stark display in dozens of remote villages across the North African county's disaster zone. In the village of Tafeghaghte, for instance, more than half of the 160 inhabitants are thought to have died. With most of the community flattened, survivors worked Monday to clear debris, recover the dead and steer the living away from buildings teetering on the edge of collapse. The villagers toiled in a scene of horror: The air was filled with the stench of dead cattle. Other animals remained trapped in debris.
Flooding in Libya leaves 2,000 people feared dead and more missing after storm collapsed dams
CAIRO (AP) — The head of one of Libya’s rival governments says flooding that swept through the eastern parts of the north African nation has left as many as 2,000 people feared dead. The destruction appears greatest in the city of Derna. The community was formerly held by Islamic extremists in the chaos that has gripped Libya for years and left it with crumbling and inadequate infrastructure. Prime Minister Ossama Hamad told al-Masar television on Monday that 2,000 were feared dead and thousands more are believed missing after two dams burst upstream of the eastern city.
7 people have died in storms in southern China and 70 crocodiles are reported to be on the loose
BEIJING (AP) — Rainstorms battering southern China have killed at least seven people and allowed dozens of crocodiles to escape from a farm. Nearby residents were advised to stay home after more than 70 crocodiles reportedly escaped in the city of Maoming. Media reports said that some have been captured. No injuries have been reported. Further west, seven people died and three are missing after multiple landslides in the city of Yulin in the Guangxi region, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Heavy rain on Sunday and Monday triggered the landslides. The rain last week caused flash floods in Hong Kong, killing two people.
In Iran, snap checkpoints and university purges mark the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini protests
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s theocracy is trying hard to both ignore the upcoming anniversary of nationwide protests over the country’s mandatory headscarf law and tamp down on any possibility of more unrest. The Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini still reverberates throughout Iran, with some women choosing to go without the headscarf, or hijab, despite an increasing crackdown by authorities. Graffiti, likely against Iran’s government, is rapidly painted over in black by Tehran's municipal workers. University professors have been fired over their apparent support for demonstrators. International pressure remains high on Iran, even as authorities try to deescalate tensions with both regional countries and the West after years of confrontation.
Aaron Rodgers injures his left Achilles tendon in his first series for the Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers injured his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap in his debut with the New York Jets. Coach Robert Saleh said the team believes the injury could be serious after the Jets' 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. Saleh said the 39-year-old quarterback would have an MRI, and what the team expects to hear from the exam is “not good.” Rodgers was hurt when he was sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd. The Jets acquired the four-time MVP in a trade from Green Bay that sent fans' expectations sky-high. Now they face an unsettled season with backup Zach Wilson taking over.
AP PHOTOS: Humpback whales draw thousands of visitors to a small port on Colombia’s Pacific coast
