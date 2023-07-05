Mass shootings claim lives at gatherings over the July Fourth holiday
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Mass shootings broke out at festivals, block parties and other gatherings in a handful of cities this week as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July. Gun violence that flared in Washington, D.C, Louisiana, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Texas and Florida left more than a dozen dead and about 60 wounded — including children as young as 2 years old. In Shreveport, Louisiana, four people were killed and 10 others wounded late Tuesday night, police said. Nine people outside enjoying the Independence Day festivities in the nation’s capital were shot and wounded early Wednesday. On Monday night, a shooter in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys
Exonerated member of 'Central Park Five' wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
NEW YORK (AP) — A member of the “Central Park Five” is a step closer to winning a seat on the New York City Council. Yusef Salaam won more than half of the votes cast in Tuesday's Democratic primary election. Salaam was 15 when he was wrongly arrested in the raping and beating of a white woman jogging in Central Park in 1989. Salaam and four other Black and Brown teenagers were wrongly convicted and spent years in prison before they were exonerated. Yusef Salaam prevailed over state Assembly members Al Taylor and Inez Dickens in the primary.
Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of planning to attack Europe's biggest nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been a focus of concern since Moscow’s forces took control of it and its staff in the early stages of the war. Russia and Ukraine have regularly traded blame over shelling near the plant that caused power outages. The six reactors are shut down, but the plant still needs power and qualified staff to run crucial cooling systems and other safety features.
Israel ends West Bank raid, calling it a blow to militants. Palestinians grapple with destruction
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israel has withdrawn its troops from a militant stronghold in the West Bank but warned that its most intense military operation in the occupied territory in nearly two decades was not a one-off. The pullout Wednesday morning ended an intense two-day operation that killed 12 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier. Residents of the Jenin refugee camp found widespread damage after daybreak. The army claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on militant groups in Jenin, but it remained unclear whether there would be any lasting effect after more than a year of heavy fighting in the West Bank.
Ransomware criminals are dumping kids' private files online after school hacks
Ransomware gangs have been stealing confidential documents from schools and dumping them online. The documents describe student sexual assaults, psychiatric hospitalizations, abusive parents — even suicide attempts. Rich in digitized data, the nation’s schools are prime targets for far-flung criminal hackers, who are assiduously locating and scooping up sensitive files that not long ago were committed to paper in locked cabinets. Districts are ill-equipped to respond. Three months after an attack on the Minneapolis district that dumped sexual assault case files online, administrators have not delivered on their promise to inform individual victims. Unlike for hospitals, no federal law exists to require this notification from schools.
France sees itself as blind to race. After a teen is killed by police, how does one discuss racism?
NANTERRE, France (AP) — The race of the police officer who shot and killed a French teenager during a traffic stop last week hasn’t been disclosed, and there’s no reason why it would be. Officially, race doesn’t exist in France. But the death of the French-born 17-year-old with North African roots has exposed deep feelings about systemic racism under the surface of the country’s ideal of colorblind equality. With the shooting captured on video, the killing could be seen as France’s George Floyd moment. However, the national discussion leaves out what many Americans would consider the essential point: color. The Paris police chief said he was shocked by the U.N. human rights office referring to racism in its criticism of French law enforcement
US citizenship test changes are coming, raising concerns for those with low English skills
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. citizenship test is changing, with rollout expected late next year. Under the proposed changes, the test would have a new English-speaking section and a new written multiple-choice format in the civics section. Some immigrants and advocates worry the changes will hurt test-takers with lower levels of English proficiency. Many are still shaken after former Republican President Donald Trump’s administration in 2020 made the test longer and more difficult to pass. In 2021, Democratic President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. to eliminate barriers to citizenship and changed the citizenship test back to its previous version, which was last updated in 2008.
Ohio abortion rights backers submit nearly double needed signatures for fall ballot measure
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups hoping to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s constitution have delivered nearly double the number of signatures needed to place an amendment on the fall statewide ballot. Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights said they dropped off more than 700,000 petition signatures on Wednesday to Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office in downtown Columbus. LaRose now will work with local election boards to determine that at least 413,446 are valid, which would get the proposal onto the Nov. 7 ballot. Group members called their submission “a huge step forward in the fight for abortion access and reproductive freedom for all.” Abortion opponents downplayed the number of signatures submitted, saying they were collected with help from paid gatherers.
Tuesday set an unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth. Wednesday may break it.
The planet’s temperature spiked on Tuesday to its hottest day in at least 44 years and likely much longer. Wednesday could become the third straight day that global temperatures unofficially hit a record-breaking high. The numbers from the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer project come on top of months of record warmth in the North Atlantic, record low sea ice in Antarctica, and a strengthening El Nino. Temperatures in cities across the globe are setting high marks for heat, and Wednesday's forecast shows little relief ahead. Higher temperatures translate into brutal conditions for people all over the world.
Layover, cramped seating, security lines: A day with players on a WNBA commercial flight
The New York Liberty had a 13-hour travel day from Connecticut to Las Vegas during a recent three-game road trip. The Associated Press accompanied the team on the trip, which required two bus rides, two commercial flights and a few hours in three airports. The wear-and-tear on their bodies is one reason players have lobbied for charter flights, with New York paying a hefty price for ignoring the travel restrictions. The Liberty received a WNBA-record $500,000 fine last year for using chartered flights in 2021 during the second half of that season. The league this season has allowed teams that have games on back-to-back nights to charter flights. That still makes for some long, uncomfortable and sometimes grueling travel days.
